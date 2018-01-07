Inside politics

Rahul Gandhi’s failure to spell out his position on triple talaq has put Congress on the back foot

Modi government’s inability to deliver on the economic front has been pushed to the background.

by 
PTI

When the winter session of Parliament came to a close on Friday without the passage of the controversial triple talaq Bill, both the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the opposition claimed victory for the outcome.

Though the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, which criminalises the practice of talaq-e-bidat or the utterance of “talaq” three times, was passed by the Lok Sabha without a hitch, the legislation could not be taken up in the Rajya Sabha where a numerically stronger opposition insisted that it should be referred to a select committee for greater scrutiny and even moved a resolution to press this demand. However, the government refused to concede to the opposition. As a result, the Bill has been effectively deferred till the budget session of Parliament.

Opposition parties maintained this to be their win as they had succeeded in isolating the BJP in the Rajya Sabha. The government, they pointed out exultantly, was unable to allow a vote on their resolution as it was hopelessly outnumbered. Not only did the opposition remain united but it also got the support of BJP’s allies and friendly parties like the Telugu Desam Party, the Biju Janata Dal and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

From Shah Bano to Saira Bano

While the opposition patted itself on the back for embarrassing the government, the BJP was not complaining. According to its internal calculations, the party had nothing to lose in this debate on triple talaq. Had the Bill been passed, the BJP would have touted it as a grand success. But the opposition’s resistance to the legislation has provided it a golden opportunity to hammer away at its political rivals, especially the Congress, for not standing up for the rights of Muslim women and for appeasing the minorities. In fact, it was for this reason that the government deliberately did not accept the opposition demand to refer the Bill to a select committee. It found it politically far more prudent to keep the Bill in abeyance.

The official reason being given is that the core purpose of the legislation would have been defeated as the opposition would have insisted on removing the clause criminalising triple talaq. However, the real motive is to keep this debate alive to enable the BJP to mount a campaign against the Congress.

“It’s fairly obvious that the BJP does not want this controversy to die down. Its real objective is not gender justice but consolidation of the Hindus,” a senior opposition leader pointed out. “The BJP wants to send out a message through this Bill that it is only their party which can contain the minorities.”

The first point of the BJP attack will be in the upcoming Karnataka assembly polls where the Congress is fighting with its back to the wall to retain its only major state in Southern India. “We are going to hit out hard at the Congress. From Shah Bano to Saira Bano – that’s going to be our slogan,” remarked a BJP minister. Over the past few months now, the BJP has already added a communal colour to its campaign against the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in Karnataka. The stalemate over the triple talaq Bill will prove to be an additional weapon in its arsenal as the BJP takes to the streets in the coming weeks.

On the wrong foot again

While the BJP is confident that it can use this issue to its political advantage, the Congress finds itself on the wrong foot once again. Party leaders lamented that they had willy-nilly allowed the BJP to steal a march over it. Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s failure to spell out his position on triple talaq, they maintained, made matters worse as the party stands to fall between two stools once again as it seeks to reach out to the Hindus and please the minorities simultaneously. They recalled how the late Rajiv Gandhi pandered to the Muslim clergy by overturning the Shah Bano judgement that gave maintenance to divorced Muslim women and then sought to please the Hindus by opening the locks and allowing the performance of religious rites at the disputed Babri Masjid structure.

When the triple talaq issue was first raised by the BJP, the Congress did not spell out its stand, stating that it would abide by the Supreme Court order in this matter. It then welcomed the apex court ruling holding triple talaq invalid. The Congress initially again supported the triple talaq Bill in the Lok Sabha though it did have reservations about certain provisions. Subsequently, the grand old party joined hands with the other opposition parties to block a vote on the Bill in the Rajya Sabha, insisting that it be referred to a parliamentary panel.

“This was an ideal opportunity for Rahul Gandhi to stamp his authority in the party and show himself as a clear and decisive leader,” remarked a former Congress minister. “He should have given clear cogent reasons for either supporting or opposing the Bill and gone to the people with it.” In this instance, he said, Rahul Gandhi had clearly outsourced the battle to the party’s Rajya Sabha leaders, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma.

Shifting focus from the economy

Congress leaders are also unhappy that the discussion on the Modi government’s inability to deliver on the economic front had been pushed to the background because of the lingering debate on triple talaq. They pointed to the party’s campaign in the recent Gujarat assembly polls when the Congress successfully kept the focus on rising unemployment, agrarian distress and the faulty implementation of the Goods and Services Tax and stated that they should have persisted with the same narrative as the economic scenario is showing no signs of improving. However, in this case, the Congress had ended up conceding the initiative to the BJP.

“We have allowed the enemy to choose the venue of the battle and its weapon of attack. This should never have happened,” added a senior Congress leader.

Following the release of the latest Gross Domestic Product figures by the Central Statistics Organisation on Friday, the Congress quickly sought to return to its original political discourse. Rahul Gandhi tweeted deriding the government for the slump in economic growth, calling it the Gross Divisive Politics, while former finance minister P Chidambaram put out a statement pointing out that the low growth rates, stagnant investments and the crisis in the agriculture and the informal sectors showed that the ground reality was very different from the government’s rhetoric and tall promises.

Only time will tell if the Congress will succeed in sustaining this narrative or will it be forced to respond to the BJP’s communal card.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

How healthcare players can leverage the technology revolution for better patient experience

Virtual consultations and data analytics are just some of the ways by which technology is changing the face of healthcare .

Shutterstock

Technology has been at the core of the transformation for many industry sectors in recent times. The healthcare industry is no exception, with digital adoption rapidly changing the way healthcare is delivered to patients.

Consider some of these technologies – a mobile hospital cart that checks on patients, a connected wheelchair that gives real time updates, embedded sensors that give alerts on any physiological irregularities and ‘robot-nurses’ that come with communication interfaces for video chatting. These may sound futuristic; but many of them are already being explored by the healthcare industry to improve efficiency and patient experience.

The how’s and why’s of digital adoption in the healthcare industry were the topics of discussion at the Hospital Leadership Summit hosted by Abbott. Industry leaders spoke about the ways in which hospitals can leverage digital technologies to improve performance and impact.

Dr. Robert Pearl, Executive Director and CEO of The Permanente Medical Group and Faculty at Stanford Business School spoke at length about the exact application of digital technologies in hospitals. He believes that two specific technologies will radically change medicine: (1) video and (2) data analytics. Each of these were discussed in detail at the summit.

Virtual healthcare services for better access

Dr. Pearl elaborated on how video technologies can revolutionise healthcare delivery. With camera phones that offer high quality video and audio capabilities becoming ubiquitous, patients can now take videos showing or describing their symptoms and WhatsApp or email them to a doctor. The doctor can then use the same technologies to remotely provide his diagnosis, when possible, and prescribe medications. This practice, called telemedicine, will reduce distance and time from the medical process since, in many instances, neither the patient nor the doctor will have to schedule visits and travel.

In the video below, Dr Pearl talks about how such technology can be used in healthcare for efficient processes.

Play

According to Dr. Pearl, his organization did 16 million in-person visits in Northern California and 14 million virtual visits last year. He believes that hospitals are treatment centers and not essential for all diagnosis. His vision is to increase the number of virtual visits so that in the future, patients can reduce their hospital visits. The below infographic details some of the major areas where telemedicine can have an impact.

India certainly has the potential, as well as the need, to be an early adopter and innovator in telemedicine. The shortage of doctors in rural areas, high patient volumes, rapidly increasing availability of high speed digital networks and growth in the availability of hand-held monitoring devices are all factors that will lead to the growth of telemedicine in India.

Major Indian players in telemedicine include the Narayana Hrudayalaya Hospitals who launched one of India’s earliest telemedicine programs and now have 800 telemedicine centers. The hospital also has an ECG network through which doctors in remote areas can access ECG readings by its experts. A PPP initiative by the hospital, the Karnataka government and ISRO also set up an experimental telemedicine network which connects coronary care units in selected districts with specialists in NH for expert opinion on the course of treatment. It was found to improve specialty care and reduce time and cost for patients in rural and semi urban areas.

Telemedicine is not without disadvantages. First, doctors and patients in remote areas need to be educated and trained to trust and use the technologies associated with it. Additionally, billing presents a challenge especially when insurance coverage also has to be considered. While the healthcare provider needs to have a robust and safe system in place, the patient also needs to have adequate knowledge of how billing and payments work. Telemedicine is also not useful when the diseases are extremely complex and require continuous care by the same practitioner. Besides, this mode of medical practice is subject to multiple laws i.e. those governing the medical profession, doctor patient relationship and information technology.

Nevertheless, it is an excellent way to address the deficit in healthcare access for a large part of the population in India.

Data analytics for pre-emptive care and more

The second aspect of the technology revolution that will significantly impact medicine, says Dr Pearl, is data analytics.

Data analytics is used in multiple ways in healthcare services – planning service delivery based on patient requirements, mapping performance against benchmarks, analysis of medical care cost, analyzing/predicting health conditions based on patient records, demographic data, etc.

Patient medical records is one area where data analytics is most commonly used. The shift to digital technology means that patient’s medical records are being transferred to a digital cloud platform. These EMRs (Electronic Medical Records) are expected to become a larger part of hospitals systems in the near future, according to research by Deloitte. With the help of Big Data and healthcare analytics, these records can be analyzed and ailments can be monitored, diagnosed, and even predicted. Since this data is available on the cloud, a patient’s medical history will be available to any doctor at the hospital at the click of a button.

At the HLS summit, Dr Pearl further discussed how his organization uses data analytics.

Play

The single Aadhar card number can potentially be used to link disparate medical records of a patient. Using this, healthcare providers can get instant access to a patient’s complete medical history, which will inform them of the necessary course of treatment. This is a realistic scenario once the data security and privacy laws around medical records, currently a work in progress, are solidified.

Other than providing background records for a patient, EMRs are also a valuable source of data. Healthcare analysts are already exploring different possibilities with EMRs, studying the data to identify patterns to help them across a range of situations, including improving hospital administration.

In this video, Dr Pearl shares more perspectives on the right usage of data for better results.

Play

Another example of using data was brought up at the summit by Prof. N K Ganguly, Former Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research. He talked about the fully equipped outreach centers that were set up after the Bhopal Gas tragedy to ease the burden on the main hospital. The health authorities along with a private technology partner, created Smart Cards where all the patient information was stored. This helped save a lot of time and effort, says Prof. Ganguly.

Taking services to homes

Technology is also now being used to deliver in-home healthcare services. The technology here ranges from tele-monitoring devices that capture vital signs and basic health parameters of the home patient to wearable devices that alert for emergencies to bed sensors that capture sleep patterns, pulse, respiration and so on. Data from these devices is relayed to the service provider.

Abbott’s CardioMEMS is a good example of using technology to offer care remotely. It is a small wireless heart monitoring sensor that is implanted directly in the patient’s pulmonary artery through a non-surgical procedure. The device senses increase in the pressure of blood flowing through the artery and wirelessly notifies doctors for any irregularity. Many examples can be found of how the device has helped cardiac care patients seek timely intervention right from their homes. George Galanti for example had been hospitalised more than 70 times for heart failure. CardioMEMS helped him transition to a lifestyle where doctors could catch dangers signs in his heart pressure before he felt any discomfort and treat them in advance. This significantly reduced the number of hopitalisations he had to endure.

Other such embedded devices include self-monitoring headbands and inhalers with GPS trackers to track asthma attacks and accordingly offer pre-emptive care. Such technology tools help in the successful delivery of home healthcare services.

To best use these technologies, health care providers will have to develop a system to monitor the data from them 24x7.

So how does a hospital successfully make a transition to the digital age? A McKinsey report lays down some pointers for any organisation to successfully effect a digital transformation.

These were just some of the insights on healthcare management gleaned from the Hospital Leadership Summit hosted by Abbott. In over 150 countries, Abbott is working with hospitals and healthcare professionals to improve health outcomes and help people live fuller, healthier lives.

To read more content on best practices for hospital leaders, visit Abbott’s Bringing Health to Life portal here.

This article was produced on behalf of Abbott by the Scroll.in marketing team and not by the Scroll.in editorial staff.