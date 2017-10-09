AADHAAR CONTROVERSY

Once again, Centre uses criminal case to intimidate journalist exposing Aadhaar vulnerability

How can UIDAI claim nothing went wrong and, at the same time, also file an FIR against the Tribune journalist?

The Centre is currently facing two strong arguments against Aadhaar in the Supreme Court, where a Constitution Bench is expected to hear the challenges against the unique identity project this month. First, activists have argued that the 12-digit unique identification number violates the fundamental right to privacy of a citizen by making this biometric-based tool compulsory for accessing government services. Second, petitioners argue, India does not currently have a strong data protection law to guard the information the citizen gives up to the state under the Aadhaar scheme.

So, every time a news organisation exposes chinks in the Aadhaar armour that indicate how its security system is not watertight, the Centre’s case for Aadhaar gets a bit more diluted. In each of these cases, the government has chosen to deny all accusations and attempt to curtail reporting on the weaknesses of Aadhaar rather than remedy the problems themselves.

Denial and FIR

It is in this pattern that the latest action against The Tribune’s reporter Rachna Khaira falls. The Indian Express reported on Sunday that the Unique Identification Authority of India, which manages the Aadhaar infrastructure, has filed a First Information Report against the journalist for an investigative article the newspaper published last week. The report said that all it took was Rs 500 and 10 minutes to break into the Aadhaar system and mine the demographic details of the entire database through agents.

The UIDAI’s initial response was the now characteristic denial, accusing the newspaper of “misreporting”, claiming that no security breach has happened and that the biometric data remained safe. Indeed, the authority argued that what had happened was just a misuse of a grievance mechanism and insisted that the leak of demographic data was not dangerous – even though conmen have used it to commit fraud.

Despite claiming nothing untoward had happened, days later, the UIDAI has proceeded to file cases under IPC Sections 419 (punishment for cheating by impersonation), 420 (cheating), 468 (forgery) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document), and under Section 66 of the IT Act and Section 36 and 37 of the Aadhaar Act. The Aadhaar Act sections seek to punish those who pose as authorised agents to collect information and who disclose identity information collected during enrollment. A prison term of three years has been prescribed for these.

Familiar pattern

This is not the first time the UIDAI is going after journalists who report on the loopholes in the Aadhaar infrastructure. In March 2017, the UIDAI filed cases against CNN News 18 reporter Debayan Roy, who reported that it was possible to get two different Aadhaar numbers with the same biometric details. This struck at the heart of the Aadhaar scheme, which has been used by the Centre to claim that the unique identification number will help weed out duplicate beneficiaries under various schemes, especially when it is linked to other documents like Permanent Account Numbers.

Writer-entrepreneur Sameer Kochhar also found himself on the receiving end of an FIR from UIDAI for pointing out that unauthorised transactions were possible using the replay of stored biometrics.

The motivation behind these cases, that deal a severe blow to freedom of press and expression, is clear. Through them, the Centre is hopeful that a chilling effect will set in, preventing journalists from pursuing investigative reports that exposes loopholes in the Aadhaar scheme.

Constitution bench

This is essential because the UIDAI and the Centre are fighting a do-or-die battle in the Supreme Court, a Constitution bench of which is currently hearing cases that have challenged the legality of the Aadhaar project. During the course of the proceedings in various Aadhaar-related cases over the last two years, the Supreme Court has pointed to the lack of a strong data protection law that would guard private data of citizens. Lawyers want such a law to ensure those enrolled for Aadhaar have legal provisions to take criminal action if their data is compromised. Under the Aadhaar Act, it is only the UIDAI that can file cases and not those whose data has been compromised.

Secondly, there is also a pattern of targeting individual reporters and not the newspaper management. In both these cases, it is not clear whether the editors of the news organisations or the publishers have been booked, despite the known fact that it is the editor of a news organisation who is responsible for selection of news. It is nobody’s argument that criminal action should be wide in its scope and drag as many people as possible. Ideally, any action against the media, for the sake of freedom of expression, should be civil action and not criminal action. But to keep the management away from the charges would mean that the Centre and the UIDAI are looking for soft targets as the legal cost for an individual reporter fighting such cases would be high, especially if the news organisation decides not to provide help. There have been many such cases in Indian media, like this one of a former NDTV reporter.

Of course, the UIDAI will defend such a strategy by claiming that the provisions under Aadhaar Act could only be used against individuals who illegally accessed the data. But it is a fact that a news report is a collaborative project of a news organisation, which involves various levels of the editorial department.

Such efforts to label all genuine criticism of the Aadhaar project as criminal is bad news even for those who believe in the project, since it means that fewer newsroom will have the incentive to point out genuine vulnerabilities. It is also important to note that lawyers arguing against Aadhaar in the Supreme Court have been unsuccessful in persuading the court to take media reports on Aadhaar loopholes seriously. With more such exposes being published, this situation could change. This is exactly what the Centre does not want and it continues to prove that it more than willing to use criminal cases in order to stop such reports from being telecast or published.

How healthcare players can leverage the technology revolution for better patient experience

Virtual consultations and data analytics are just some of the ways by which technology is changing the face of healthcare .

Technology has been at the core of the transformation for many industry sectors in recent times. The healthcare industry is no exception, with digital adoption rapidly changing the way healthcare is delivered to patients.

Consider some of these technologies – a mobile hospital cart that checks on patients, a connected wheelchair that gives real time updates, embedded sensors that give alerts on any physiological irregularities and ‘robot-nurses’ that come with communication interfaces for video chatting. These may sound futuristic; but many of them are already being explored by the healthcare industry to improve efficiency and patient experience.

The how’s and why’s of digital adoption in the healthcare industry were the topics of discussion at the Hospital Leadership Summit hosted by Abbott. Industry leaders spoke about the ways in which hospitals can leverage digital technologies to improve performance and impact.

Dr. Robert Pearl, Executive Director and CEO of The Permanente Medical Group and Faculty at Stanford Business School spoke at length about the exact application of digital technologies in hospitals. He believes that two specific technologies will radically change medicine: (1) video and (2) data analytics. Each of these were discussed in detail at the summit.

Virtual healthcare services for better access

Dr. Pearl elaborated on how video technologies can revolutionise healthcare delivery. With camera phones that offer high quality video and audio capabilities becoming ubiquitous, patients can now take videos showing or describing their symptoms and WhatsApp or email them to a doctor. The doctor can then use the same technologies to remotely provide his diagnosis, when possible, and prescribe medications. This practice, called telemedicine, will reduce distance and time from the medical process since, in many instances, neither the patient nor the doctor will have to schedule visits and travel.

In the video below, Dr Pearl talks about how such technology can be used in healthcare for efficient processes.

According to Dr. Pearl, his organization did 16 million in-person visits in Northern California and 14 million virtual visits last year. He believes that hospitals are treatment centers and not essential for all diagnosis. His vision is to increase the number of virtual visits so that in the future, patients can reduce their hospital visits. The below infographic details some of the major areas where telemedicine can have an impact.

India certainly has the potential, as well as the need, to be an early adopter and innovator in telemedicine. The shortage of doctors in rural areas, high patient volumes, rapidly increasing availability of high speed digital networks and growth in the availability of hand-held monitoring devices are all factors that will lead to the growth of telemedicine in India.

Major Indian players in telemedicine include the Narayana Hrudayalaya Hospitals who launched one of India’s earliest telemedicine programs and now have 800 telemedicine centers. The hospital also has an ECG network through which doctors in remote areas can access ECG readings by its experts. A PPP initiative by the hospital, the Karnataka government and ISRO also set up an experimental telemedicine network which connects coronary care units in selected districts with specialists in NH for expert opinion on the course of treatment. It was found to improve specialty care and reduce time and cost for patients in rural and semi urban areas.

Telemedicine is not without disadvantages. First, doctors and patients in remote areas need to be educated and trained to trust and use the technologies associated with it. Additionally, billing presents a challenge especially when insurance coverage also has to be considered. While the healthcare provider needs to have a robust and safe system in place, the patient also needs to have adequate knowledge of how billing and payments work. Telemedicine is also not useful when the diseases are extremely complex and require continuous care by the same practitioner. Besides, this mode of medical practice is subject to multiple laws i.e. those governing the medical profession, doctor patient relationship and information technology.

Nevertheless, it is an excellent way to address the deficit in healthcare access for a large part of the population in India.

Data analytics for pre-emptive care and more

The second aspect of the technology revolution that will significantly impact medicine, says Dr Pearl, is data analytics.

Data analytics is used in multiple ways in healthcare services – planning service delivery based on patient requirements, mapping performance against benchmarks, analysis of medical care cost, analyzing/predicting health conditions based on patient records, demographic data, etc.

Patient medical records is one area where data analytics is most commonly used. The shift to digital technology means that patient’s medical records are being transferred to a digital cloud platform. These EMRs (Electronic Medical Records) are expected to become a larger part of hospitals systems in the near future, according to research by Deloitte. With the help of Big Data and healthcare analytics, these records can be analyzed and ailments can be monitored, diagnosed, and even predicted. Since this data is available on the cloud, a patient’s medical history will be available to any doctor at the hospital at the click of a button.

At the HLS summit, Dr Pearl further discussed how his organization uses data analytics.

The single Aadhar card number can potentially be used to link disparate medical records of a patient. Using this, healthcare providers can get instant access to a patient’s complete medical history, which will inform them of the necessary course of treatment. This is a realistic scenario once the data security and privacy laws around medical records, currently a work in progress, are solidified.

Other than providing background records for a patient, EMRs are also a valuable source of data. Healthcare analysts are already exploring different possibilities with EMRs, studying the data to identify patterns to help them across a range of situations, including improving hospital administration.

In this video, Dr Pearl shares more perspectives on the right usage of data for better results.

Another example of using data was brought up at the summit by Prof. N K Ganguly, Former Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research. He talked about the fully equipped outreach centers that were set up after the Bhopal Gas tragedy to ease the burden on the main hospital. The health authorities along with a private technology partner, created Smart Cards where all the patient information was stored. This helped save a lot of time and effort, says Prof. Ganguly.

Taking services to homes

Technology is also now being used to deliver in-home healthcare services. The technology here ranges from tele-monitoring devices that capture vital signs and basic health parameters of the home patient to wearable devices that alert for emergencies to bed sensors that capture sleep patterns, pulse, respiration and so on. Data from these devices is relayed to the service provider.

Abbott’s CardioMEMS is a good example of using technology to offer care remotely. It is a small wireless heart monitoring sensor that is implanted directly in the patient’s pulmonary artery through a non-surgical procedure. The device senses increase in the pressure of blood flowing through the artery and wirelessly notifies doctors for any irregularity. Many examples can be found of how the device has helped cardiac care patients seek timely intervention right from their homes. George Galanti for example had been hospitalised more than 70 times for heart failure. CardioMEMS helped him transition to a lifestyle where doctors could catch dangers signs in his heart pressure before he felt any discomfort and treat them in advance. This significantly reduced the number of hopitalisations he had to endure.

Other such embedded devices include self-monitoring headbands and inhalers with GPS trackers to track asthma attacks and accordingly offer pre-emptive care. Such technology tools help in the successful delivery of home healthcare services.

To best use these technologies, health care providers will have to develop a system to monitor the data from them 24x7.

So how does a hospital successfully make a transition to the digital age? A McKinsey report lays down some pointers for any organisation to successfully effect a digital transformation.

These were just some of the insights on healthcare management gleaned from the Hospital Leadership Summit hosted by Abbott. In over 150 countries, Abbott is working with hospitals and healthcare professionals to improve health outcomes and help people live fuller, healthier lives.

To read more content on best practices for hospital leaders, visit Abbott’s Bringing Health to Life portal here.

This article was produced on behalf of Abbott by the Scroll.in marketing team and not by the Scroll.in editorial staff.