writing residencies

Inside Sangam House: A poet offers a glimpse into India’s only funded residency for writers

Was there a manuscript at the end of it all?

by 
A handwritten Urdu novel by writer Noor Zaheer being typed into her laptop at Sangam House | Urvashi Bahuguna

To get to the dance village of Nrityagram from the Bengaluru airport, you have to drive past ostrich and duck farms, a bovine sperm laboratory, and vineyards before finally arriving at the Odissi dance gurukul where students and practitioners of dance retire for up to seven years to hone their craft. For four months every year, the Kula Artists’ Residence in Nrityagram also hosts writers and translators from India and abroad for four weeks each, as part of the Sangam House International Writer’s Residency.

After ten successful years, Sangam House is inexplicably still the only funded residency for writers in India. There are multiple retreats in India which offer valuable workshops by eminent writers and residencies where one can pay for room and board yet none actively sponsor a writer’s stay so they can concentrate on their writing. The other limitation of these retreats is that they usually last one or two weeks.Writers take time away from their day jobs, from their need to make money, and from their domestic responsibilities, to work on their projects. Writing requires time, space and sanity and nowhere in India besides Sangam House funds writers with those resources. It awarded me – a poet without a book to her name – the Bianca Pancoat Patton Fellowship which supports the work of young women writers in India.

As I prepared for my four weeks at the residency, I made lists of books to read, of items to take along to stave off homesickness or boredom (paints, crime novels, string lights, ginger tea bags), of concerns I had with my manuscript, of stationery to carry. Though I had attended workshops and retreats in the past, Sangam House was going to be my first residency. I had applied with my first manuscript of poems whose core had been written, but its strengths still needed to be fleshed out before it went to press in the summer of 2018. All I knew was that I wanted to leave Sangam House with a book I was proud of. Yet I had no idea what to expect.

Dancers, dogs and dragonflies

Imagine a house. One with a garden, two champa trees, a pair of resident ravens, a courtyard which all the rooms open into, an open-air sitting area with a long green communal table, leather sofas and chairs partially occupied by dogs, and no less than five bottles of mosquito repellent strewn around the place. Imagine a stillness lightly punctured by the buzz of dragonflies in the evenings, dance rehearsals in the afternoons, and the clamour of breakfast utensils in the mornings.

I stayed in a corner room called Sri close to the amphitheatre where the Odissi dancers were practising from dawn to dusk ahead of a big performance. I grew so accustomed to the drum beats, clap rhythms, and instructions called out by the dance gurus that I could read, write or sleep through them like they were the comforting sounds of a ceiling fan. I sat in a deck chair and read my carefully curated list of books, which was crucial for the experience.

Photo by Dinesh Kafle
Photo by Dinesh Kafle

The perfect reading list

In poetry, I had the company of Dorianne Laux’s What We Carry, Aimee Nezhukumatathil’s Lucky Fish, and Naomi Shihab Nye’s Selected Poems. Once a week, we read out our work to the rest of the residents, if we wanted. We listened to readings in Dutch, Gujarati, and Nepali, and we heard everything from travelogues to novel excerpts to academic research on dance. One time instead of sharing my own work, I read out poems by Aimee and Dorianne and spoke about how their handling of the themes of family and love moved me.

The novel I read in bed every night was Marilynne Robinson’s Gilead because I needed to be alone and apart as I read it. It explored the unanswerable question of why some people are predisposed to feeling lonely. Few writers quiet and ground me the way Robinson does – I needed that clear and sombre frame of mind as I edited my poems.

I read Diane Ackerman’s Dawn Light out in the sunshine. I remember places by the books I have read in them. As I read Ackerman’s lines describing the sun “pouring a thick yellow vitamin into our eyes”, two mating yellow butterflies battled each other downwards into the grass in the garden. My mind both empties out and fills in these moments – the cacophony exits, and the stillness settles in.

Alone in the company of others

During my weeks at Sangam House, I said goodbye to two writers, and welcomed two more. In this way, my cohort of about eight people shuffled, with a core group of us growing close. The languages among us included Urdu, Hindi, Nepali, Gujarati, Dutch and English. Make enough cups of ginger tea together and people are bound to grow on each other.

Photo by Dinesh Kafle
Photo by Dinesh Kafle

The image of a writer working in solitude is a popular one, but it takes a very particular sort of person to lock themselves away in a hotel room like Maya Angelou did when she wrote. I am not that sort of person. In the residency, I could lock myself away when I wanted but I could also re-enter the world when I chose. It was a gift to live in a house where people understood when I said I had to excuse myself to write, that I struggled in the morning to edit the ending to a poem, or that I spent the afternoon asleep after a tiring morning of writing.

On Mondays, we cooked and fed ourselves. Sometimes it was spinach pasta, sometimes tomato and ginger soup, sometimes chicken curry and parathas. Sometimes, we stepped out in autos (with our remote location we had to phone for these autos in advance) to the nearest village café in Hesaraghatta where we ate masala dosas and washed them down with filter coffee. I was happiest on these Mondays, chopping and stirring. The local village was surprisingly famous for its mushrooms – button and oyster – that we travelled an extra mile to procure.

If all of this seems frivolous, I want to reinforce it is not. We all needed acts without words in those days of intense writing. For N, who was so accustomed to working daily on her farm, it was walking – every evening she climbed over a gate to walk through open fields and red earth. For me, it was cycling and cooking. For others, it was watching the dancers rehearse and most crucially sitting and doing nothing. Personally, I find writing a fragile process which must be bolstered and protected by other activities.

And finally, the writing

The fragile writing I lugged to Sangam House was my first manuscript of poems, Mudscope, which had been through several iterations already. Armed with a new set of suggestions from my publisher, I set to work on what I hoped would be one of my final drafts. I wrote new poems, tossed aside older, beloved ones because they didn’t feel right for this collection, and tightened others by smoothening line breaks, omitting words which jarred, and asking myself over and over if this is really what I wanted to say.

There’s something utterly fascinating about one’s first collection of poetry. The questions one finds one’s self with demand our utmost, deepest attention – is this the all of it? How can I better celebrate and critique this life? If something sounds hollow, is it because I have not broached its depth yet? If I love this poem, and I know I must give it away, am I hesitating because I love the memory in it or do I love how I felt when I first wrote it? This is the circle I sat in at Sangam House, with my sheaf of poems, asking myself again and again – is it good enough? Does it say something of meaning?

I removed fifteen of my technically strongest poems because I wasn’t satisfied with the answers to these questions. Some didn’t adequately address my privilege, some told a story that wasn’t mine to tell, some simply did not belong thematically in this collection. I sat on that green table, swatted away mosquitoes, and toiled. At the close of my time, I had a new draft of my book to send to my editor.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Transforming patient care by managing talent better

Active leadership roles by physicians, innovative human resource strategies and a strong organizational culture can bridge the talent gap in healthcare.

Shutterstock

Attracting and retaining talent is a challenge for many industries – however for the healthcare industry, the problem is compounded by acute shortage of skilled professionals. India has a ratio of 0.7 doctors and 1.5 nurses per 1,000 people as against the WHO ideal average of 2.5 each of doctors and nurses per 1,000 people. This reflects the immense human resource challenge in the Indian healthcare industry.

So, what can hospitals do to retain and groom the existing talent? How can a clear leadership vision motivate healthcare professionals to perform better? These were among the questions addressed at the Hospital Leadership Summit hosted by Abbott. The panel focused on three key aspects: leadership, talent retention and organisational culture.

Role of leadership

Dr. Robert Pearl, Executive Director and CEO of The Permanente Medical Group and Faculty at Stanford Business School, spoke at length about the role of strong leadership in human resource and talent management. He began by defining the role of a leader. In this video, Dr. Pearl describes a leader as someone who motivates others by setting a strong vision.

Play

According to Dr. Pearl, for a leader to craft such a vision and motivate others to work towards it, he or she would require certain qualities. These include empathy, good communication and ability to make quick decisions, stay calm under stress, multitask, and take responsibility - qualities that physicians typically possess by virtue of their profession. He thus urged doctors and physicians to play a greater role in leading their institutions.

His view is supported by research - a report in a Harvard Business Review says that physician-run hospitals scored 25% higher in quality rankings across geographies over hospitals run by professionals from non-medical backgrounds.

Dr. Pearl says, a leader who is also a physician is in a better position to set benchmarks for other professionals. Setting benchmarks would also mean setting an example for organizational behavior, culture and thought process. Many studies have examined the influence of a leader on his organization’s culture. This is expressed well by Dr Larry Senn’s concept ‘Shadow of the leader’ which emphasizes that the kind of ‘shadow’ a leader casts across the organization impacts how the employees think, behave and work. Thus, it is all the more important for physicians to get involved in hospital leadership.

Managing and retaining talent

One of the key responsibilities of leadership is to also manage and retain good talent. According to Dr. Pearl, one way of optimizing talent is by making efficient use of human resources.

A study by Tuck’s Centre for Global Leadership of nine Indian hospitals reiterates this. It shows that the strategy of ‘task shifting’ or the transfer of routine tasks to lower-skilled workers left specialists free to handle more complicated procedures. The result – more productive doctors performing five to six surgeries per hour.

Attracting and retaining talent was also a major topic of discussion in the panel discussion on ‘Transforming the talent ecosystem’ at the HLS summit. Some of the panelists believed that exposing professionals to areas that go beyond their core skills, such as strategy and analytics, could play a significant role in retaining talent. This would ensure constant opportunities for learning and growth and also answer the hospitals’ growing need for professionals from management backgrounds.

Dr Nandakumar Jairam, Group Director – Columbia Asia pointed out that hospitals need to look at people with soft skills such as empathy, ability to listen well, etc. So, while hospitals expand their recruitment pool and look to other industries for recruiting people, they should also train their existing staff in these skills.

Play

The NYC Health + Hospitals in the U.S, a winner of the ‘Training Top 125’ 2017, is an example of how effective employee training can help achieve corporate goals. Its training programs span a range of skills - from medical simulations to language interpretation, leadership development and managing public health threats, thus giving its employees the opportunity to learn and grow within and outside their disciplines.

Reaching out to premier medical institutes in various ways also helps attract and retain talented professionals. Sir Gangaram Hospital in New Delhi, has emerged to be an attractive employer due its credibility in the medical research space. Their Department of Research aims to facilitate high quality, patient centric research and promotes laboratory based investigations across various disciplines, also assisting clinicians in pursuing projects.

Organizational culture and progressive HR policies

Rajit Mehta, CEO, Max Healthcare, also talked about the importance of having a conducive organizational culture that keeps the workforce together and motivates them to perform better. Every aspect of the organizational functioning reflects its culture – whether it’s staff behavior or communication – and culture stems from alignment with a strong leadership vision.

Organizational culture is also about incentivizing the workforce through performance rewards and employee-friendly HR policies. For example, at a popular healthcare facility in the US, all the 3,600 employees are actively encouraged to stay fit – they can buy fresh fruits and vegetables while at work, get healthy cooking tips from demonstrations in the office kitchen and enjoy free massages at their office chairs.

A report also talks about how some hospitals in the US inducted their employees into therapeutic activities like knitting, meditation etc., as part of their efforts to help them cope with stress. Some hospitals also have designated areas with amenities for staff members to relax and recoup.

Back home, Sir Gangaram Hospital recently helped its employees during the cash-crunched phase following demonetization by distributing currency notes to all. Such initiatives help establish trust and goodwill among the workforce.

Fostering a good culture is crucial for employee engagement. An engaged employee is one who is committed to the organisation’s goals and values and is motivated to give his or her best to the organisation’s success. Employee engagement has direct impact on hospital system health outcomes. According to a review of engagement and clinical outcomes at the National Health Service (NHS) in England, for every 10% increase in engagement there was a reduction in MRSA, a life-threatening skin infection, by .057 cases per 10,000 bed days. Additionally, a one standard deviation improvement in engagement reduced mortality by 2.4 percentage points.

It is however tough to gauge employee engagement and implement policies to improve it. As per an HRsoft study, more than 90% of managers or CEOs believe an engagement strategy is important for the organisation’s success but only 30% actually have one. The infographic below provides a useful starting point for managers to develop a strategy of their own.

These were just some of the insights on healthcare management gleaned from the Hospital Leadership Summit hosted by Abbott. In over 150 countries, Abbott is working with hospitals and healthcare professionals to improve the quality of health services. Additionally, in more than 25 countries Abbott is recognized as a leading employer in country and a great place to work.

To read more content on best practices for hospital leaders, visit Abbott’s Bringing Health to Life portal here.

This article was produced on behalf of Abbott by the Scroll.in marketing team and not by the Scroll.in editorial staff.