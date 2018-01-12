The Naga question

‘Resolve the Naga question first’: In Nagaland, the demand to defer the Assembly polls gathers pace

The election is scheduled for February.

by 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Naga leaders at the signing ceremony of the framework agreement | PTI

Weighing in on the demand by Naga civil society groups that the central government resolve the Naga question before conducting the Assembly election, the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (Isak-Muivah) has insisted that any attempt to ram the election through would “show the insincerity of the Centre”.

Nagaland is expected to go to polls in February. But the run-up has been dominated not by campaigning but by speculation about a “final solution” to the six-decade-old dispute – the Naga Peace Accord as it has come to be called – being around the corner. Talks to settle the dispute have been going on since 1997, primarily between the Centre and the NSCN(IM), and a breakthrough was reportedly reached in 2015 when they signed a framework agreement. The details of the agreement are yet to be made public but it is understood to acknowledge the “uniqueness of Naga history and culture” in exchange for the NSCN(IM) respecting the “primacy of the Indian Constitution”. The NSCN(IM) waged a decades-long insurgency to create a sovereign Nagalim, or Greater Nagaland, comprising Nagaland and the Naga-inhabited areas of neighbouring states before agreeing to a ceasefire in 1997.

“When the people of Nagaland are expecting a solution, it is not wise to talk about elections,” VS Atem, formerly the chief of the group’s armed wing and now a key member of its collective leadership, said. Atem claimed that their negotiations with the Centre’s interlocutor RN Ravi were at the “final leg”. He refused to provide a more specific time-frame.

Asked if the NSCN(IM) would call for a boycott of the election if the Centre goes ahead with it anyway, Atem said the group will decide on “any future course of action” only after the Election Commission officially notifies the election.

Broad support

The ruling Naga People’s Front has supported the demand to defer the election. “NPF has decided that the election should be deferred and a solution should be discussed first,” said Imkong Imchen, the state’s health and family welfare minister. “On December 15, we even passed a resolution in the Assembly urging the Centre to fast-track the solution.”

Imchen claimed that conducting the election without finding at a solution to the Naga question would “create great divisions in the Naga society”. “If the election happens now, the talks will be relegated to the dustbin,” he said.

The opposition Congress, meanwhile, accused the Centre of misleading the Naga people. “Ravi has been saying a final solution would come soon and even the President said the same when he was in Nagaland last month, but now they are talking of the election,” said K Therie, the party’s state president. “They are creating confusion and keeping the Naga people guessing. They should not behave this way, they should come clean when the final solution will come.”

Another reason for the political parties’ reluctance to participate in an election before a solution is worked out is their apprehension that the legislators would have to give up their seats for an “interim government” when the solution does finally arrive. “What is the point of conducting the election if the government has to be dismissed anyway?” asked Imchen.

The Bharatiya Janata Party, which is allied with the Naga People’s Front, took a more measured position, saying the “issue of the election is different” from the purportedly imminent final solution. “We also support a quick solution, but it is difficult to quantify the exact time it would take,” the party’s state president Visasolie Lhoungu said. “We will have to go by the directives of the Centre and the party high command.”

Both the Naga People’s Front and the Congress, however, said they would contest the election if it is held. “We will have no choice but to contest then,” said Imchen.

Therie concurred: “We will participate but we want the solution first.”

Imchen added that if the central government brushed aside the pleas to defer the election, it would send a wrong signal. “After all, actions speak louder than words,” he said. “We are the ruling party, yet we are willing to forgo power. Why can’t they do it?”

On Tuesday, the interlocutor Ravi told a Nagaland daily that the election was unlikely to be deferred unless there was “sufficient substantive change in the facts on the ground”.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Transforming patient care by managing talent better

Active leadership roles by physicians, innovative human resource strategies and a strong organizational culture can bridge the talent gap in healthcare.

Shutterstock

Attracting and retaining talent is a challenge for many industries – however for the healthcare industry, the problem is compounded by acute shortage of skilled professionals. India has a ratio of 0.7 doctors and 1.5 nurses per 1,000 people as against the WHO ideal average of 2.5 each of doctors and nurses per 1,000 people. This reflects the immense human resource challenge in the Indian healthcare industry.

So, what can hospitals do to retain and groom the existing talent? How can a clear leadership vision motivate healthcare professionals to perform better? These were among the questions addressed at the Hospital Leadership Summit hosted by Abbott. The panel focused on three key aspects: leadership, talent retention and organisational culture.

Role of leadership

Dr. Robert Pearl, Executive Director and CEO of The Permanente Medical Group and Faculty at Stanford Business School, spoke at length about the role of strong leadership in human resource and talent management. He began by defining the role of a leader. In this video, Dr. Pearl describes a leader as someone who motivates others by setting a strong vision.

Play

According to Dr. Pearl, for a leader to craft such a vision and motivate others to work towards it, he or she would require certain qualities. These include empathy, good communication and ability to make quick decisions, stay calm under stress, multitask, and take responsibility - qualities that physicians typically possess by virtue of their profession. He thus urged doctors and physicians to play a greater role in leading their institutions.

His view is supported by research - a report in a Harvard Business Review says that physician-run hospitals scored 25% higher in quality rankings across geographies over hospitals run by professionals from non-medical backgrounds.

Dr. Pearl says, a leader who is also a physician is in a better position to set benchmarks for other professionals. Setting benchmarks would also mean setting an example for organizational behavior, culture and thought process. Many studies have examined the influence of a leader on his organization’s culture. This is expressed well by Dr Larry Senn’s concept ‘Shadow of the leader’ which emphasizes that the kind of ‘shadow’ a leader casts across the organization impacts how the employees think, behave and work. Thus, it is all the more important for physicians to get involved in hospital leadership.

Managing and retaining talent

One of the key responsibilities of leadership is to also manage and retain good talent. According to Dr. Pearl, one way of optimizing talent is by making efficient use of human resources.

A study by Tuck’s Centre for Global Leadership of nine Indian hospitals reiterates this. It shows that the strategy of ‘task shifting’ or the transfer of routine tasks to lower-skilled workers left specialists free to handle more complicated procedures. The result – more productive doctors performing five to six surgeries per hour.

Attracting and retaining talent was also a major topic of discussion in the panel discussion on ‘Transforming the talent ecosystem’ at the HLS summit. Some of the panelists believed that exposing professionals to areas that go beyond their core skills, such as strategy and analytics, could play a significant role in retaining talent. This would ensure constant opportunities for learning and growth and also answer the hospitals’ growing need for professionals from management backgrounds.

Dr Nandakumar Jairam, Group Director – Columbia Asia pointed out that hospitals need to look at people with soft skills such as empathy, ability to listen well, etc. So, while hospitals expand their recruitment pool and look to other industries for recruiting people, they should also train their existing staff in these skills.

Play

The NYC Health + Hospitals in the U.S, a winner of the ‘Training Top 125’ 2017, is an example of how effective employee training can help achieve corporate goals. Its training programs span a range of skills - from medical simulations to language interpretation, leadership development and managing public health threats, thus giving its employees the opportunity to learn and grow within and outside their disciplines.

Reaching out to premier medical institutes in various ways also helps attract and retain talented professionals. Sir Gangaram Hospital in New Delhi, has emerged to be an attractive employer due its credibility in the medical research space. Their Department of Research aims to facilitate high quality, patient centric research and promotes laboratory based investigations across various disciplines, also assisting clinicians in pursuing projects.

Organizational culture and progressive HR policies

Rajit Mehta, CEO, Max Healthcare, also talked about the importance of having a conducive organizational culture that keeps the workforce together and motivates them to perform better. Every aspect of the organizational functioning reflects its culture – whether it’s staff behavior or communication – and culture stems from alignment with a strong leadership vision.

Organizational culture is also about incentivizing the workforce through performance rewards and employee-friendly HR policies. For example, at a popular healthcare facility in the US, all the 3,600 employees are actively encouraged to stay fit – they can buy fresh fruits and vegetables while at work, get healthy cooking tips from demonstrations in the office kitchen and enjoy free massages at their office chairs.

A report also talks about how some hospitals in the US inducted their employees into therapeutic activities like knitting, meditation etc., as part of their efforts to help them cope with stress. Some hospitals also have designated areas with amenities for staff members to relax and recoup.

Back home, Sir Gangaram Hospital recently helped its employees during the cash-crunched phase following demonetization by distributing currency notes to all. Such initiatives help establish trust and goodwill among the workforce.

Fostering a good culture is crucial for employee engagement. An engaged employee is one who is committed to the organisation’s goals and values and is motivated to give his or her best to the organisation’s success. Employee engagement has direct impact on hospital system health outcomes. According to a review of engagement and clinical outcomes at the National Health Service (NHS) in England, for every 10% increase in engagement there was a reduction in MRSA, a life-threatening skin infection, by .057 cases per 10,000 bed days. Additionally, a one standard deviation improvement in engagement reduced mortality by 2.4 percentage points.

It is however tough to gauge employee engagement and implement policies to improve it. As per an HRsoft study, more than 90% of managers or CEOs believe an engagement strategy is important for the organisation’s success but only 30% actually have one. The infographic below provides a useful starting point for managers to develop a strategy of their own.

These were just some of the insights on healthcare management gleaned from the Hospital Leadership Summit hosted by Abbott. In over 150 countries, Abbott is working with hospitals and healthcare professionals to improve the quality of health services. Additionally, in more than 25 countries Abbott is recognized as a leading employer in country and a great place to work.

To read more content on best practices for hospital leaders, visit Abbott’s Bringing Health to Life portal here.

This article was produced on behalf of Abbott by the Scroll.in marketing team and not by the Scroll.in editorial staff.