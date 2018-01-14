Political Moves

From Gujarat model to UP model: Can Adityanath succeed in his bid to become a national brand?

From Himachal Pradesh to Karnataka, the head priest of the Gorakhnath temple has become the BJP’s star election campaigner.

Before his elevation as Uttar Pradesh chief minister in March, it is unlikely that many Kannadigas would have heard of Adityanath, the head priest of the Gorakhnath temple who also represented Gorakhpur in the Lok Sabha. Yet on Sunday, people in Bengaluru found themselves being addressed by Adityanath, who proceeded to attack the incumbent Congress government urging Kannadigas to vote for his Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming Assembly elections. This was the second time Adityanath was holding a rally in Karnataka. He had also addressed a crowd at Hubballi on December 20.

The BJP pulled out all stops to ensure that his Bengaluru rally – during which Adityanath delivered a speech in Hindi – was a success. The crowd chanted Adityanath’s name along with Modi’s, and BJP state veteran and former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa spoke more about Adityanath’s short tenure as Uttar Pradesh chief minister than his own work in the state.

As unusual as Adityanath’s presence in Karnataka was, there is more. Ever since he took charge of Uttar Pradesh, India’s most populous state, he has addressed rallies in Kerala as well as been touted to head the BJP campaign in West Bengal for the 2019 parliamentary elections. The head priest was also an important BJP campaigner during last year’s Assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

Given that Adityanath was not widely known before the BJP swept Uttar Pradesh in early 2017 and appointed him as chief minister, his presence in poll campaigns in several states seems like an attempt by the party to push the 45-year-old as a national figure – possibly as a backup to Narendra Modi.

Some Kannadigas were angry with Adityanath being flown in as a carpetbagger, overiding the local leadership of the BJP

Rising up the ranks

Globally, it is not unusual for leaders to rise up from the city or state to the federal level. In the US, for example, nearly 40% of all presidents served as governors of their home states. Chinese President Xi Jinping, the leader of the Communist Party, rose from the post of deputy mayor and then provincial governor to end up as the most powerful man in the country. Turkey’s President Recep Erdoğan was earlier the mayor of Istanbul, the country’s largest and most prosperous city.

Yet, this career path is fairly unusual in India. Of the 13 prime ministers the country has had so far before Narendra Modi, only five had previously served as chief ministers. Moreover, only one, HD Deve Gowda, moved directly from chief minister to prime minister (like Modi would in 2014). These risers also found themselves to be weak prime ministers: of the five, only one of them, PV Narasimha Rao, completed his term. Three of them lasted for less than a year. Till Modi became prime minister, India had been ruled for less than a decade by a person who had once been chief minister. In contrast, India’s most powerful prime ministers – Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi – were people with no experience running state governments.

Even today, there are few leaders who can cut across state lines in popularity – even though chief ministers such as Shivraj Singh Chouhan of Madhya Pradesh or Mamata Banerjee of West Bengal are strong vote catchers in their own states.

The one person who has decisively broken this trend is Modi. He was parachuted onto the chief minister’s chair in Gujarat in 2001 given his work in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and then the BJP. He first carved out a role outside Gujarat after the 2002 anti-Muslim pogrom in that state, when he appealed to a far-right constituency as a Hindu Hriday Samrat or emperor of Hindu hearts. He then blended that role with that of a vikas purush or development man in the run up to the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Modi, however, had to fight his way up to national status, specifically battling the old guard of the BJP represented by former deputy prime minister and architect of the Ram Mandir movement, LK Advani. However, Adityanath – at least for now – is supported in his national ambitions by the party high command. A number of political commentators have remarked that he might one day succeed Modi as the BJP’s main leader and – if the party still commands the same level of popularity – India’s prime minister.

Like Modi initially, Adityanath now depends on Hindutva to give him a national footprint. Within Uttar Pradesh, Adityanath’s views fall on the far right – a style of politics he has taken to other states. In Kerala, for example, he argued in favour of love jihad, the conspiracy theory propounded by Hindutva groups that holds that Muslim men woo Hindu women with the express purpose of converting them to Islam. In Karnataka, Adityanath put forward a religious test for the chief minister: “If Siddaramaiah is a Hindu, then let him ban cow slaughter and beef in the state”.

Development man?

But while the saffron-clad chief minister might find it easy to slip into the role of a Hindu Hriday Samrat, marketing himself as a man of development might be more of a challenge. Adityanath is accused of criminal intimidation, rioting, promoting enmity between different groups and defiling a place of worship. The state he presides over is one of the poorest, most badly governed units in India. In basics such as infant mortality, Uttar Pradesh comes in last across all the states in the Union and does worse than even war-torn nations in sub-Saharan Africa, only narrowly managing to do better than Afghanistan. While a number of commentators have pointed out the holes in Modi’s Gujarat model that was marketed in the run up to the 2014 elections, selling an Uttar Pradesh model that other states would be expected to emulate is likely a tall order.

The BJP’s opponents are well aware of this fact. On Sunday, responding to Adityanath’s Bengaluru rally, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah sarcastically asked his Uttar Pradesh counterpart to learn from the Dravidian state in order to “address the starvation deaths sometimes reported from your state”. Last year, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan pointed to Uttar Pradesh’s abysmal health record, remarking that he found it amusing that Adityanath had found time for Kerala despite the many problems that his own state was facing.

But with the Karnataka campaign increasingly turning to religious identity like the campaign in Gujarat a few months ago, it remains to be seen if Adityanath’s usefulness as a Hindutva mascot can outweigh his liability as the head of an extremely backward state.

Transforming patient care by managing talent better

Active leadership roles by physicians, innovative human resource strategies and a strong organizational culture can bridge the talent gap in healthcare.

Attracting and retaining talent is a challenge for many industries – however for the healthcare industry, the problem is compounded by acute shortage of skilled professionals. India has a ratio of 0.7 doctors and 1.5 nurses per 1,000 people as against the WHO ideal average of 2.5 each of doctors and nurses per 1,000 people. This reflects the immense human resource challenge in the Indian healthcare industry.

So, what can hospitals do to retain and groom the existing talent? How can a clear leadership vision motivate healthcare professionals to perform better? These were among the questions addressed at the Hospital Leadership Summit hosted by Abbott. The panel focused on three key aspects: leadership, talent retention and organisational culture.

Role of leadership

Dr. Robert Pearl, Executive Director and CEO of The Permanente Medical Group and Faculty at Stanford Business School, spoke at length about the role of strong leadership in human resource and talent management. He began by defining the role of a leader. In this video, Dr. Pearl describes a leader as someone who motivates others by setting a strong vision.

According to Dr. Pearl, for a leader to craft such a vision and motivate others to work towards it, he or she would require certain qualities. These include empathy, good communication and ability to make quick decisions, stay calm under stress, multitask, and take responsibility - qualities that physicians typically possess by virtue of their profession. He thus urged doctors and physicians to play a greater role in leading their institutions.

His view is supported by research - a report in a Harvard Business Review says that physician-run hospitals scored 25% higher in quality rankings across geographies over hospitals run by professionals from non-medical backgrounds.

Dr. Pearl says, a leader who is also a physician is in a better position to set benchmarks for other professionals. Setting benchmarks would also mean setting an example for organizational behavior, culture and thought process. Many studies have examined the influence of a leader on his organization’s culture. This is expressed well by Dr Larry Senn’s concept ‘Shadow of the leader’ which emphasizes that the kind of ‘shadow’ a leader casts across the organization impacts how the employees think, behave and work. Thus, it is all the more important for physicians to get involved in hospital leadership.

Managing and retaining talent

One of the key responsibilities of leadership is to also manage and retain good talent. According to Dr. Pearl, one way of optimizing talent is by making efficient use of human resources.

A study by Tuck’s Centre for Global Leadership of nine Indian hospitals reiterates this. It shows that the strategy of ‘task shifting’ or the transfer of routine tasks to lower-skilled workers left specialists free to handle more complicated procedures. The result – more productive doctors performing five to six surgeries per hour.

Attracting and retaining talent was also a major topic of discussion in the panel discussion on ‘Transforming the talent ecosystem’ at the HLS summit. Some of the panelists believed that exposing professionals to areas that go beyond their core skills, such as strategy and analytics, could play a significant role in retaining talent. This would ensure constant opportunities for learning and growth and also answer the hospitals’ growing need for professionals from management backgrounds.

Dr Nandakumar Jairam, Group Director – Columbia Asia pointed out that hospitals need to look at people with soft skills such as empathy, ability to listen well, etc. So, while hospitals expand their recruitment pool and look to other industries for recruiting people, they should also train their existing staff in these skills.

The NYC Health + Hospitals in the U.S, a winner of the ‘Training Top 125’ 2017, is an example of how effective employee training can help achieve corporate goals. Its training programs span a range of skills - from medical simulations to language interpretation, leadership development and managing public health threats, thus giving its employees the opportunity to learn and grow within and outside their disciplines.

Reaching out to premier medical institutes in various ways also helps attract and retain talented professionals. Sir Gangaram Hospital in New Delhi, has emerged to be an attractive employer due its credibility in the medical research space. Their Department of Research aims to facilitate high quality, patient centric research and promotes laboratory based investigations across various disciplines, also assisting clinicians in pursuing projects.

Organizational culture and progressive HR policies

Rajit Mehta, CEO, Max Healthcare, also talked about the importance of having a conducive organizational culture that keeps the workforce together and motivates them to perform better. Every aspect of the organizational functioning reflects its culture – whether it’s staff behavior or communication – and culture stems from alignment with a strong leadership vision.

Organizational culture is also about incentivizing the workforce through performance rewards and employee-friendly HR policies. For example, at a popular healthcare facility in the US, all the 3,600 employees are actively encouraged to stay fit – they can buy fresh fruits and vegetables while at work, get healthy cooking tips from demonstrations in the office kitchen and enjoy free massages at their office chairs.

A report also talks about how some hospitals in the US inducted their employees into therapeutic activities like knitting, meditation etc., as part of their efforts to help them cope with stress. Some hospitals also have designated areas with amenities for staff members to relax and recoup.

Back home, Sir Gangaram Hospital recently helped its employees during the cash-crunched phase following demonetization by distributing currency notes to all. Such initiatives help establish trust and goodwill among the workforce.

Fostering a good culture is crucial for employee engagement. An engaged employee is one who is committed to the organisation’s goals and values and is motivated to give his or her best to the organisation’s success. Employee engagement has direct impact on hospital system health outcomes. According to a review of engagement and clinical outcomes at the National Health Service (NHS) in England, for every 10% increase in engagement there was a reduction in MRSA, a life-threatening skin infection, by .057 cases per 10,000 bed days. Additionally, a one standard deviation improvement in engagement reduced mortality by 2.4 percentage points.

It is however tough to gauge employee engagement and implement policies to improve it. As per an HRsoft study, more than 90% of managers or CEOs believe an engagement strategy is important for the organisation’s success but only 30% actually have one. The infographic below provides a useful starting point for managers to develop a strategy of their own.

These were just some of the insights on healthcare management gleaned from the Hospital Leadership Summit hosted by Abbott. In over 150 countries, Abbott is working with hospitals and healthcare professionals to improve the quality of health services. Additionally, in more than 25 countries Abbott is recognized as a leading employer in country and a great place to work.

To read more content on best practices for hospital leaders, visit Abbott’s Bringing Health to Life portal here.

This article was produced on behalf of Abbott by the Scroll.in marketing team and not by the Scroll.in editorial staff.