Book review

Can the world of books be a little too cut off from the rest of the world we live in?

In Kavitha Rao’s ‘The Librarian’, an obsession for books takes a dark turn.

by 
David Iliff (CC-BY-SA 3.0)

Remember stepping into one of those heritage libraries with its comforting mustiness, the constant pall of dust in the air, bookshelves that loomed high enough to necessitate a ladder, and all those books, miles of them, that you couldn’t possibly finish reading in one lifetime?

You viewed the world through a bibliophilistic lens, believing that the people who inhabit such a space – the staff, the readers, the authors and their characters, even the resident cat – were your only kin.

You were bound to them by the pull of the written word and the timeless cocoon one disappears into where the characters come alive and reality, as it were, ceases to exist.

If you do, Kavitha Rao’s The Librarian, brimming with intricate detail, is as much your story as it is that of Vidya Patel’s.

Withdrawing into books

When ten-year old-Vidya walks into The Macmillan, housed in a magnificent heritage structure, it feels like a homecoming. At the helm of The Macmillan, reminiscent of The Asiatic Society Library and The David Sassoon Library in Mumbai, is the enigmatic librarian, Shekhar Raghavan, who is thirty years her senior and living her dream of a life surrounded by well-loved books. Such is the impression that The Macmillan and Raghavan make on Vidya that her association with both deepens over the years and she eventually begins to work for the library.

Vidya experiences the sheer joy of living her dream, at the expense of shunning the outside world. It’s enough for her to be in the midst of timeless beloved authors like Kipling, Chaucer, Dickens, Wilde and Shakespeare, and an eccentric mentor whom one can trade quotes with all day, every day, over cups of freshly brewed coffee. Vidya dives headlong into the world of books – book clubs, “IIT authors” (you know who they are), the digitisation of libraries, niche bookstores, literature festivals, and, in one instance, even an interview with a highly acclaimed Indian poet and novelist.

She also gets a taste of the mundane, behind-the-scenes aspects of running a library – missing books, late returns, dwindling memberships, and changing tastes – compounded by apathy from the government and corporate patrons who want to see tangible results for their funding. The challenge is also in the maintenance of a heritage building with prized first editions, rare manuscripts, and near-ancient plumbing. Shekhar, Vidya and the handful of people who work there, including the mother-hen of the establishment, Mrs. Sen struggle to keep the Macmillan afloat even as Vidya follows Shekhar deeper into the dark woods of an all-consuming enchantment with the written word.

The bond and the darkness

At the heart of the book is the bond between Raghavan and Vidya, both misfits in the outside world who regard The Macmillan as the closest there ever will be to “home”. Vidya is the protégé – the book-obsessed offspring that Raghavan wishes his son was. And Raghavan is the mentor, a quasi-parent whom Vidya yearns for, coming from a family that not only does not share her love for books, but would go to great lengths to quell her association with them. Little does Vidya realise that every family, even the one she has come to regard as her own, is dysfunctional, even noxious in its own way.

At no point in the progression of The Librarian do you sense that Raghavan’s or Vidya’s love for books is spiralling into an obsession. Then again, isn’t that the inexorable nature of obsession itself? There is a recurrent note of foreboding that begins with Vidya’s narration of the incidents that led to Mrs Sen’s disappearance, eventually unravelling the delicate threads that hold the library together. The narrative takes its time in setting up the milieu and building pace, hurtling towards a finish that is at once expected and unpredictable. While the pace flags in the sections that go deeper into the logistics of running a library, it is also an insight into a world that the lay reader may not be privy to.

Rao strikes a delicate balance, sometimes tipped in favour of the bibliophiles, and sometimes in giving voice to those who believe that there is life outside the confines of a book. These other characters, who are not quite enamoured of books, are juxtaposed as obvious contrasts. It is to Rao’s credit that they don’t come across as conscience-keepers.

There is also a strong sense of place, a fierce fondness tinged with sorrow in the depiction of both The Macmillan as well as the city of Mumbai itself. The library, in some ways, reads like a metaphor for the city of dreams, exacting a toll on those who love and serve it, in return for the privilege of belonging.

The Librarian, Kavitha Rao, Kitaab.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Transforming patient care by managing talent better

Active leadership roles by physicians, innovative human resource strategies and a strong organizational culture can bridge the talent gap in healthcare.

Shutterstock

Attracting and retaining talent is a challenge for many industries – however for the healthcare industry, the problem is compounded by acute shortage of skilled professionals. India has a ratio of 0.7 doctors and 1.5 nurses per 1,000 people as against the WHO ideal average of 2.5 each of doctors and nurses per 1,000 people. This reflects the immense human resource challenge in the Indian healthcare industry.

So, what can hospitals do to retain and groom the existing talent? How can a clear leadership vision motivate healthcare professionals to perform better? These were among the questions addressed at the Hospital Leadership Summit hosted by Abbott. The panel focused on three key aspects: leadership, talent retention and organisational culture.

Role of leadership

Dr. Robert Pearl, Executive Director and CEO of The Permanente Medical Group and Faculty at Stanford Business School, spoke at length about the role of strong leadership in human resource and talent management. He began by defining the role of a leader. In this video, Dr. Pearl describes a leader as someone who motivates others by setting a strong vision.

Play

According to Dr. Pearl, for a leader to craft such a vision and motivate others to work towards it, he or she would require certain qualities. These include empathy, good communication and ability to make quick decisions, stay calm under stress, multitask, and take responsibility - qualities that physicians typically possess by virtue of their profession. He thus urged doctors and physicians to play a greater role in leading their institutions.

His view is supported by research - a report in a Harvard Business Review says that physician-run hospitals scored 25% higher in quality rankings across geographies over hospitals run by professionals from non-medical backgrounds.

Dr. Pearl says, a leader who is also a physician is in a better position to set benchmarks for other professionals. Setting benchmarks would also mean setting an example for organizational behavior, culture and thought process. Many studies have examined the influence of a leader on his organization’s culture. This is expressed well by Dr Larry Senn’s concept ‘Shadow of the leader’ which emphasizes that the kind of ‘shadow’ a leader casts across the organization impacts how the employees think, behave and work. Thus, it is all the more important for physicians to get involved in hospital leadership.

Managing and retaining talent

One of the key responsibilities of leadership is to also manage and retain good talent. According to Dr. Pearl, one way of optimizing talent is by making efficient use of human resources.

A study by Tuck’s Centre for Global Leadership of nine Indian hospitals reiterates this. It shows that the strategy of ‘task shifting’ or the transfer of routine tasks to lower-skilled workers left specialists free to handle more complicated procedures. The result – more productive doctors performing five to six surgeries per hour.

Attracting and retaining talent was also a major topic of discussion in the panel discussion on ‘Transforming the talent ecosystem’ at the HLS summit. Some of the panelists believed that exposing professionals to areas that go beyond their core skills, such as strategy and analytics, could play a significant role in retaining talent. This would ensure constant opportunities for learning and growth and also answer the hospitals’ growing need for professionals from management backgrounds.

Dr Nandakumar Jairam, Group Director – Columbia Asia pointed out that hospitals need to look at people with soft skills such as empathy, ability to listen well, etc. So, while hospitals expand their recruitment pool and look to other industries for recruiting people, they should also train their existing staff in these skills.

Play

The NYC Health + Hospitals in the U.S, a winner of the ‘Training Top 125’ 2017, is an example of how effective employee training can help achieve corporate goals. Its training programs span a range of skills - from medical simulations to language interpretation, leadership development and managing public health threats, thus giving its employees the opportunity to learn and grow within and outside their disciplines.

Reaching out to premier medical institutes in various ways also helps attract and retain talented professionals. Sir Gangaram Hospital in New Delhi, has emerged to be an attractive employer due its credibility in the medical research space. Their Department of Research aims to facilitate high quality, patient centric research and promotes laboratory based investigations across various disciplines, also assisting clinicians in pursuing projects.

Organizational culture and progressive HR policies

Rajit Mehta, CEO, Max Healthcare, also talked about the importance of having a conducive organizational culture that keeps the workforce together and motivates them to perform better. Every aspect of the organizational functioning reflects its culture – whether it’s staff behavior or communication – and culture stems from alignment with a strong leadership vision.

Organizational culture is also about incentivizing the workforce through performance rewards and employee-friendly HR policies. For example, at a popular healthcare facility in the US, all the 3,600 employees are actively encouraged to stay fit – they can buy fresh fruits and vegetables while at work, get healthy cooking tips from demonstrations in the office kitchen and enjoy free massages at their office chairs.

A report also talks about how some hospitals in the US inducted their employees into therapeutic activities like knitting, meditation etc., as part of their efforts to help them cope with stress. Some hospitals also have designated areas with amenities for staff members to relax and recoup.

Back home, Sir Gangaram Hospital recently helped its employees during the cash-crunched phase following demonetization by distributing currency notes to all. Such initiatives help establish trust and goodwill among the workforce.

Fostering a good culture is crucial for employee engagement. An engaged employee is one who is committed to the organisation’s goals and values and is motivated to give his or her best to the organisation’s success. Employee engagement has direct impact on hospital system health outcomes. According to a review of engagement and clinical outcomes at the National Health Service (NHS) in England, for every 10% increase in engagement there was a reduction in MRSA, a life-threatening skin infection, by .057 cases per 10,000 bed days. Additionally, a one standard deviation improvement in engagement reduced mortality by 2.4 percentage points.

It is however tough to gauge employee engagement and implement policies to improve it. As per an HRsoft study, more than 90% of managers or CEOs believe an engagement strategy is important for the organisation’s success but only 30% actually have one. The infographic below provides a useful starting point for managers to develop a strategy of their own.

These were just some of the insights on healthcare management gleaned from the Hospital Leadership Summit hosted by Abbott. In over 150 countries, Abbott is working with hospitals and healthcare professionals to improve the quality of health services. Additionally, in more than 25 countries Abbott is recognized as a leading employer in country and a great place to work.

To read more content on best practices for hospital leaders, visit Abbott’s Bringing Health to Life portal here.

This article was produced on behalf of Abbott by the Scroll.in marketing team and not by the Scroll.in editorial staff.