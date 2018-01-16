Police Brutality

766 days and counting: A man’s fight for justice for his dead brother has caught Kerala’s attention

Puthenveettil Sreejith’s brother died while in police custody in 2014. Sreejith says he will only end his protest when the CBI takes over the case.

by 

On Sunday, hundreds of people marched on the streets of Thiruvananthapuram in solidarity with Puthenveettil Sreejith, who has been protesting outside the Kerala secretariat for more than two years, demanding that those responsible for his brother Sreejiv’s death in police custody be punished.

Earlier that day, the Kerala government said that it would once again ask the Central Bureau of Investigation to take over Sreejiv’s case. The CBI had turned down a similar request by the state government in July as “it was not an exceptional case that warranted the central agency’s investigation”.

“The state government wants the CBI to review its earlier stand,” a statement from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s office said on Sunday.

On Monday, Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor and Alappuzha MP KC Venugopal told reporters in New Delhi that Union Minister Jitendra Singh had promised that the CBI would take over Sreejiv’s case. Later that evening, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan met Sreejith and his mother in Thiruvananthapuram and assured them that the government would support them in their efforts to secure justice.

After the meeting, 30-year-old Sreejith told reporters that he would continue his protest until the CBI took charge of the case. “I will end my sit-in after they launch the investigation,” he told reporters.

Mass attention

A resident of Parassala village in Thiruvananthapuram district, Sreejith launched his agitation in 2015 after the government initially refused to order a CBI inquiry into the custodial death of his brother the previous year.

He fought a lonely battle for two years, cutting a solitary figure outside the secretariat’s compound where he sat every day. A few handmade posters gave onlookers details of why he was protesting and the number of days he had been sitting there.

His protest, which entered the 766th day on Monday, also saw the young man going on hunger strike intermittently in a bid to grab the attention of the people and authorities. But though local newspapers carried sporadic reports about the protest, the matter captured mass attention only last week after Malayalam television channel Asianet News telecast Sreejith’s story. The Asianet video detailing Sreejith’s fight for justice was widely shared on social media and a Facebook campaign – #justiceforsreejith – was soon launched. All of this drew people from faraway places for Sunday’s protest march.

People march in support of Sreejith in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. (Photo credit: Special arrangement).
People march in support of Sreejith in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. (Photo credit: Special arrangement).

Death in police custody

Sreejiv died on May 21, 2014, in a Thiruvananthapuram hospital, two days after he was taken into custody on charges of theft. Sreejith said that the police took Sreejiv to the police station the day before a woman he was believed to be in a relationship with was getting married. Sreejith said that this was done at the behest of the woman’s relative, who was a policeman.

The police claimed that Sreejiv committed suicide while being taken into custody by consuming poison that he had concealed in his underwear. But the State Police Complaints Authority, which inquired into the death following Sreejith’s complaint, confirmed that Sreejiv had died due to police torture while in custody. The report said Parassala Circle Inspector Gopakumar, additional sub-inspector Philippose, and civil police officers Prathapachandran and Vijayadas had assaulted Sreejiv and given him poison. The report added that they also fabricated evidence to cover up the murder.

The former chairman of the authority, Justice Narayana Kurup, reiterated the findings on Sunday. “Sreejiv died in police torture during his custody,” he told reporters in Kochi. “The authority ordered compensation of Rs 10 lakh to his dependents and appropriate punishment for the culprits.”

However, this order was stayed by the Kerala High Court.

“I had approached the Home Ministry many times, but no action was taken on my complaint,” said Sreejith, adding that this was why he started his agitation.

During Monday’s meeting, the chief minister is reported to have told Sreejith and his mother that the state government would not challenge any move to vacate the court stay.

Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas (right) with Sreejith at the protest venue in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. (Photo credit: Special arrangement).
Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas (right) with Sreejith at the protest venue in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. (Photo credit: Special arrangement).

‘A ray of hope’

The long struggle has physically weakened Sreejith who used to be a district-level bodybuilder. But he said that he was now happy to see hundreds of people marching to demand justice for his brother. “It gave me a ray of hope,” he told a television channel on Sunday.

He said only a CBI inquiry could bring out the truth behind his brother’s death. “I do not think that the Kerala police will conduct a fair investigation,” he said. “But I hope justice will prevail at the end of the day.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Transforming patient care by managing talent better

Active leadership roles by physicians, innovative human resource strategies and a strong organizational culture can bridge the talent gap in healthcare.

Shutterstock

Attracting and retaining talent is a challenge for many industries – however for the healthcare industry, the problem is compounded by acute shortage of skilled professionals. India has a ratio of 0.7 doctors and 1.5 nurses per 1,000 people as against the WHO ideal average of 2.5 each of doctors and nurses per 1,000 people. This reflects the immense human resource challenge in the Indian healthcare industry.

So, what can hospitals do to retain and groom the existing talent? How can a clear leadership vision motivate healthcare professionals to perform better? These were among the questions addressed at the Hospital Leadership Summit hosted by Abbott. The panel focused on three key aspects: leadership, talent retention and organisational culture.

Role of leadership

Dr. Robert Pearl, Executive Director and CEO of The Permanente Medical Group and Faculty at Stanford Business School, spoke at length about the role of strong leadership in human resource and talent management. He began by defining the role of a leader. In this video, Dr. Pearl describes a leader as someone who motivates others by setting a strong vision.

Play

According to Dr. Pearl, for a leader to craft such a vision and motivate others to work towards it, he or she would require certain qualities. These include empathy, good communication and ability to make quick decisions, stay calm under stress, multitask, and take responsibility - qualities that physicians typically possess by virtue of their profession. He thus urged doctors and physicians to play a greater role in leading their institutions.

His view is supported by research - a report in a Harvard Business Review says that physician-run hospitals scored 25% higher in quality rankings across geographies over hospitals run by professionals from non-medical backgrounds.

Dr. Pearl says, a leader who is also a physician is in a better position to set benchmarks for other professionals. Setting benchmarks would also mean setting an example for organizational behavior, culture and thought process. Many studies have examined the influence of a leader on his organization’s culture. This is expressed well by Dr Larry Senn’s concept ‘Shadow of the leader’ which emphasizes that the kind of ‘shadow’ a leader casts across the organization impacts how the employees think, behave and work. Thus, it is all the more important for physicians to get involved in hospital leadership.

Managing and retaining talent

One of the key responsibilities of leadership is to also manage and retain good talent. According to Dr. Pearl, one way of optimizing talent is by making efficient use of human resources.

A study by Tuck’s Centre for Global Leadership of nine Indian hospitals reiterates this. It shows that the strategy of ‘task shifting’ or the transfer of routine tasks to lower-skilled workers left specialists free to handle more complicated procedures. The result – more productive doctors performing five to six surgeries per hour.

Attracting and retaining talent was also a major topic of discussion in the panel discussion on ‘Transforming the talent ecosystem’ at the HLS summit. Some of the panelists believed that exposing professionals to areas that go beyond their core skills, such as strategy and analytics, could play a significant role in retaining talent. This would ensure constant opportunities for learning and growth and also answer the hospitals’ growing need for professionals from management backgrounds.

Dr Nandakumar Jairam, Group Director – Columbia Asia pointed out that hospitals need to look at people with soft skills such as empathy, ability to listen well, etc. So, while hospitals expand their recruitment pool and look to other industries for recruiting people, they should also train their existing staff in these skills.

Play

The NYC Health + Hospitals in the U.S, a winner of the ‘Training Top 125’ 2017, is an example of how effective employee training can help achieve corporate goals. Its training programs span a range of skills - from medical simulations to language interpretation, leadership development and managing public health threats, thus giving its employees the opportunity to learn and grow within and outside their disciplines.

Reaching out to premier medical institutes in various ways also helps attract and retain talented professionals. Sir Gangaram Hospital in New Delhi, has emerged to be an attractive employer due its credibility in the medical research space. Their Department of Research aims to facilitate high quality, patient centric research and promotes laboratory based investigations across various disciplines, also assisting clinicians in pursuing projects.

Organizational culture and progressive HR policies

Rajit Mehta, CEO, Max Healthcare, also talked about the importance of having a conducive organizational culture that keeps the workforce together and motivates them to perform better. Every aspect of the organizational functioning reflects its culture – whether it’s staff behavior or communication – and culture stems from alignment with a strong leadership vision.

Organizational culture is also about incentivizing the workforce through performance rewards and employee-friendly HR policies. For example, at a popular healthcare facility in the US, all the 3,600 employees are actively encouraged to stay fit – they can buy fresh fruits and vegetables while at work, get healthy cooking tips from demonstrations in the office kitchen and enjoy free massages at their office chairs.

A report also talks about how some hospitals in the US inducted their employees into therapeutic activities like knitting, meditation etc., as part of their efforts to help them cope with stress. Some hospitals also have designated areas with amenities for staff members to relax and recoup.

Back home, Sir Gangaram Hospital recently helped its employees during the cash-crunched phase following demonetization by distributing currency notes to all. Such initiatives help establish trust and goodwill among the workforce.

Fostering a good culture is crucial for employee engagement. An engaged employee is one who is committed to the organisation’s goals and values and is motivated to give his or her best to the organisation’s success. Employee engagement has direct impact on hospital system health outcomes. According to a review of engagement and clinical outcomes at the National Health Service (NHS) in England, for every 10% increase in engagement there was a reduction in MRSA, a life-threatening skin infection, by .057 cases per 10,000 bed days. Additionally, a one standard deviation improvement in engagement reduced mortality by 2.4 percentage points.

It is however tough to gauge employee engagement and implement policies to improve it. As per an HRsoft study, more than 90% of managers or CEOs believe an engagement strategy is important for the organisation’s success but only 30% actually have one. The infographic below provides a useful starting point for managers to develop a strategy of their own.

These were just some of the insights on healthcare management gleaned from the Hospital Leadership Summit hosted by Abbott. In over 150 countries, Abbott is working with hospitals and healthcare professionals to improve the quality of health services. Additionally, in more than 25 countries Abbott is recognized as a leading employer in country and a great place to work.

To read more content on best practices for hospital leaders, visit Abbott’s Bringing Health to Life portal here.

This article was produced on behalf of Abbott by the Scroll.in marketing team and not by the Scroll.in editorial staff.