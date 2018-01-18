The four Supreme Court judges who held an unprecedented press conference last week to express their displeasure with how cases were being allocated to various benches likely to meet Chief Justice Dipak Misra before the court proceedings begin at 10.30 am on Thursday.

This comes in the wake of hectic discussions between several judges through Wednesday, when it was decided to “expedite a solution to the impasse in the best interest of the Supreme Court”, people close to the judges said.

People close to the judges said “at least six other judges” are involved in working out a solution to the problem.

The people said that while only one Constitution bench headed by Justice Misra was currently sitting to hear the Aadhaar matter, the solution being worked out could lead to fresh benches headed by senior judges to hear other cases. However, these are merely proposals and Justice Misra has not responded to them.

On Wednesday, Justice J Chelameswar, the second senior judge in the Supreme Court, did not sit for hearings as he took ill. However, four judges met him on Wednesday after having deliberations between themselves. There was also a proposal that cases should be allocated on a portfolio-basis, as is done in High Courts, where individual benches handling matters related to specific areas of law.

In the meantime, Vikas Singh, the counsel appearing for the Medical Council of India in the Supreme Court, has criticised lawyer Prasant Bhushan for seeking an investigation into the involvement of Justice Misra in the medical colleges scam.

In a letter to Justice Misra, Singh, who is also the Supreme Court Bar Association Head, said the “entire complaint revolves around falsehood”.