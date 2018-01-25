Schooling Matters

By making parents classroom snoops, Delhi government is undermining teachers – not helping students

Last week, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said parents will get access to live CCTV feeds of their children in Delhi government schools.

by 
HT

The Delhi government has long complained that its special status under the Centre means that the states does not have the police under its control. But it has now decided to actively take on the role to police its classrooms – even inviting parents to collude in snooping on teachers and children.

The Aam Aadmi Party government had announced last year that it would spend Rs 100 crores to instal close circuit television cameras in classrooms of Delhi government schools. It is justifying this huge expendisture by riding on public concern for children’s security after the recent murders of children in schools. By trying to entice worried parents to accept a technological fix of streaming feeds of classrooms to their phones, Delhi is not only shifting some responsibility on them for ensuring the safety of their children, but also invading the pedagogical space of the classroom.

In some countries where such measures were introduced, students and teachers have strongly opposed this intrusion, pointing out how their individual and collective privacy is violated by being placed on constant public watch. However, alarmingly, Indian schools are succumbing to such interventions.

A teacher conducts his class under the gaze of CCTVs at a school in Delhi. (Credit: Aparna Kalra)
A teacher conducts his class under the gaze of CCTVs at a school in Delhi. (Credit: Aparna Kalra)

Surveillance and segregation

The issue at stake in education is not just monitoring children through cameras and live streaming, but also more invasively through digital tracking devices on their bodies (including electrodes and straps to scan the brain, eyes or skin activity), or even implants inside them, which is attracting enormous corporate funding.

In 2012, there was a furore in the United States about a Gates Foundation grant of over $1 million to study “Galvanic Skin Response” bracelets, strapped on to children in classrooms. This research grant, awarded to a university as part of the Gates Foundation’s “Measuring Effective Teachers Project”, was to use biometric technology to determine the emotional and cognitive responses to certain stimuli and measure how engaged chidren were during their lessons.

In fact, millions of dollars had already been spent on evaluating teachers through standardised tests and videotaping of their lessons, and with contested results, steering such funding to work on the skin bracelets. Protests had raised questions about the efficacy and ethical dimensions of this research, especially when hundreds of schools were facing essential shortages, including funds for teachers’ salaries or school electricity bills. Students and teachers alike had found such snooping devices repugnant.

The main challenge is to creatively transform the nature of transactions within classrooms, which continue to be teacher-directed, with children in regimented rows facing the black board (or the digital board, for that matter, with little difference), with no explorations, articulations, experiments or innovative thinking. Instead of investing time and crucial creative effort in this direction, the dominant managerial discourse of education reform has been advocating for more control through surveillance, segregation of children, frequent tests of children and teachers, and technology to standardise teaching through pre-designed lessons administered via tablets.

In fact, this last “solution” is at the heart of “low-cost private schooling” for the poor, and is aggressively pushed by institutions such as Gyan Shalas and Bridge Academies and supported by international aid agencies such as the Department for International Development. These schools run on an economic model that employs a low paid instructor programmed to a tablet, held by every child, operating under a better paid supervisor who monitors many schools. The corporate advisors who guide the present Delhi government’s educational programmes are part of similar thinking networks.

The measures undertaken by the Delhi government in its schools invade the pedagogical space of the classroom. (Photo credit: PTI)
The measures undertaken by the Delhi government in its schools invade the pedagogical space of the classroom. (Photo credit: PTI)

Dull classrooms, robotic teachers

The Delhi government has undertaken problematic measures that have been pushed by a corporate model, similar to trends seen across the world. First, it has segregated children from Class 1 onwards into various sections on the questionable basis of their ability. This discrimination and labelling is damaging to all, and does not ensure a democratic classroom or even better learning.

With live streaming, it undermines the trust and confidence of teachers and exposes children – already intimidated by the restraining culture of school – to the gaze of Big Brother, father or mother, not affording them crucial space to fearlessly engage with each other or their learning material, to take risks and be ready to make mistakes in the process of understanding deeper, or to have fun, including the normal dose of pranks in the classroom. Claiming that live streaming will prevent bullying is not acknowledging the need for teachers and children themselves to be able to learn to deal with such situations collectively and sensitively.

For creative teachers, the educational administration or vocal middle-class parents are already difficult to negotiate with, interfering and commanding them to adopt more conventional and authoritarian methods of teaching through “spoon feeding” while maintaining “pin drop silence” discipline. With heightened surveillance and “live snooping”, teachers will be further robotised and made to perform for a standardised show. In educational practice and research, this does not have any potential for creative or meaningful teaching and learning, or for nurturing social capacities to understand and engage with others with empathy, while learning to deal with violence of various kinds that our young are exposed to in the larger world outside the classroom.

Anita Rampal is a professor in the Faculty of Education, Delhi University

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What hospitals can do to drive entrepreneurship and enhance patient experience

Hospitals can perform better by partnering with entrepreneurs and encouraging a culture of intrapreneurship focused on customer centricity.

Shutterstock

At the Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, visitors don’t have to worry about navigating their way across the complex hospital premises. All they need to do is download wayfinding tools from the installed digital signage onto their smartphone and get step by step directions. Other hospitals have digital signage in surgical waiting rooms that share surgery updates with the anxious families waiting outside, or offer general information to visitors in waiting rooms. Many others use digital registration tools to reduce check-in time or have Smart TVs in patient rooms that serve educational and anxiety alleviating content.

Most of these tech enabled solutions have emerged as hospitals look for better ways to enhance patient experience – one of the top criteria in evaluating hospital performance. Patient experience accounts for 25% of a hospital’s Value-Based Purchasing (VBP) score as per the US government’s Centres for Medicare and Mediaid Services (CMS) programme. As a Mckinsey report says, hospitals need to break down a patient’s journey into various aspects, clinical and non-clinical, and seek ways of improving every touch point in the journey. As hospitals also need to focus on delivering quality healthcare, they are increasingly collaborating with entrepreneurs who offer such patient centric solutions or encouraging innovative intrapreneurship within the organization.

At the Hospital Leadership Summit hosted by Abbott, some of the speakers from diverse industry backgrounds brought up the role of entrepreneurship in order to deliver on patient experience.

Getting the best from collaborations

Speakers such as Dr Naresh Trehan, Chairman and Managing Director - Medanta Hospitals, and Meena Ganesh, CEO and MD - Portea Medical, who spoke at the panel discussion on “Are we fit for the world of new consumers?”, highlighted the importance of collaborating with entrepreneurs to fill the gaps in the patient experience eco system. As Dr Trehan says, “As healthcare service providers we are too steeped in our own work. So even though we may realize there are gaps in customer experience delivery, we don’t want to get distracted from our core job, which is healthcare delivery. We would rather leave the job of filling those gaps to an outsider who can do it well.”

Meena Ganesh shares a similar view when she says that entrepreneurs offer an outsider’s fresh perspective on the existing gaps in healthcare. They are therefore better equipped to offer disruptive technology solutions that put the customer right at the center. Her own venture, Portea Medical, was born out of a need in the hitherto unaddressed area of patient experience – quality home care.

There are enough examples of hospitals that have gained significantly by partnering with or investing in such ventures. For example, the Children’s Medical Centre in Dallas actively invests in tech startups to offer better care to its patients. One such startup produces sensors smaller than a grain of sand, that can be embedded in pills to alert caregivers if a medication has been taken or not. Another app delivers care givers at customers’ door step for check-ups. Providence St Joseph’s Health, that has medical centres across the U.S., has invested in a range of startups that address different patient needs – from patient feedback and wearable monitoring devices to remote video interpretation and surgical blood loss monitoring. UNC Hospital in North Carolina uses a change management platform developed by a startup in order to improve patient experience at its Emergency and Dermatology departments. The platform essentially comes with a friendly and non-intrusive way to gather patient feedback.

When intrapreneurship can lead to patient centric innovation

Hospitals can also encourage a culture of intrapreneurship within the organization. According to Meena Ganesh, this would mean building a ‘listening organization’ because as she says, listening and being open to new ideas leads to innovation. Santosh Desai, MD& CEO - Future Brands Ltd, who was also part of the panel discussion, feels that most innovations are a result of looking at “large cultural shifts, outside the frame of narrow business”. So hospitals will need to encourage enterprising professionals in the organization to observe behavior trends as part of the ideation process. Also, as Dr Ram Narain, Executive Director, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, points out, they will need to tell the employees who have the potential to drive innovative initiatives, “Do not fail, but if you fail, we still back you.” Innovative companies such as Google actively follow this practice, allowing employees to pick projects they are passionate about and work on them to deliver fresh solutions.

Realizing the need to encourage new ideas among employees to enhance patient experience, many healthcare enterprises are instituting innovative strategies. Henry Ford System, for example, began a system of rewarding great employee ideas. One internal contest was around clinical applications for wearable technology. The incentive was particularly attractive – a cash prize of $ 10,000 to the winners. Not surprisingly, the employees came up with some very innovative ideas that included: a system to record mobility of acute care patients through wearable trackers, health reminder system for elderly patients and mobile game interface with activity trackers to encourage children towards exercising. The employees admitted later that the exercise was so interesting that they would have participated in it even without a cash prize incentive.

Another example is Penn Medicine in Philadelphia which launched an ‘innovation tournament’ across the organization as part of its efforts to improve patient care. Participants worked with professors from Wharton Business School to prepare for the ideas challenge. More than 1,750 ideas were submitted by 1,400 participants, out of which 10 were selected. The focus was on getting ideas around the front end and some of the submitted ideas included:

  • Check-out management: Exclusive waiting rooms with TV, Internet and other facilities for patients waiting to be discharged so as to reduce space congestion and make their waiting time more comfortable.
  • Space for emotional privacy: An exclusive and friendly space for individuals and families to mourn the loss of dear ones in private.
  • Online patient organizer: A web based app that helps first time patients prepare better for their appointment by providing check lists for documents, medicines, etc to be carried and giving information regarding the hospital navigation, the consulting doctor etc.
  • Help for non-English speakers: Iconography cards to help non-English speaking patients express themselves and seek help in case of emergencies or other situations.

As Arlen Meyers, MD, President and CEO of the Society of Physician Entrepreneurs, says in a report, although many good ideas come from the front line, physicians must also be encouraged to think innovatively about patient experience. An academic study also builds a strong case to encourage intrapreneurship among nurses. Given they comprise a large part of the front-line staff for healthcare delivery, nurses should also be given the freedom to create and design innovative systems for improving patient experience.

According to a Harvard Business Review article quoted in a university study, employees who have the potential to be intrapreneurs, show some marked characteristics. These include a sense of ownership, perseverance, emotional intelligence and the ability to look at the big picture along with the desire, and ideas, to improve it. But trust and support of the management is essential to bringing out and taking the ideas forward.

Creating an environment conducive to innovation is the first step to bringing about innovation-driven outcomes. These were just some of the insights on healthcare management gleaned from the Hospital Leadership Summit hosted by Abbott. In over 150 countries, Abbott, which is among the top 100 global innovator companies, is working with hospitals and healthcare professionals to improve the quality of health services.

To read more content on best practices for hospital leaders, visit Abbott’s Bringing Health to Life portal here.

This article was produced on behalf of Abbott by the Scroll.in marketing team and not by the Scroll.in editorial staff.