Farm challenges

Madhya Pradesh's crop support scheme could save farmers from being priced out – if done right

In the run-up to Budget, the Centre is said to be looking into whether the Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana could be the answer to India's farm crisis.

by  & 
Ajay Verma/Reuters

As Budget day nears, that too in a year leading up to the general elections expected in 2019, all eyes are on Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. With rural discontent becoming apparent in voting behaviour during December’s Gujarat elections and with farmers across the country protesting for crop prices and freedom from debt, many believe the Budget will include an announcement for farmers. There is speculation that the Centre could scale up Madhya Pradesh’s Mukhya Mantri Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana or price deficit compensation scheme launched in October and take it national.

Thus far, to buffer farmers against sudden price slumps, states have been buying some produce at a minimum support price. Under the Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojna, the Madhya Pradesh government isn’t buying produce but paying farmers the difference between the market price and the minimum support price.

As anyone familiar with the rural economy knows, the minimum support price programme does not operate optimally. While the minimum support price is announced for around 23 commodities, the state actually only buys paddy and wheat from the farmers. Even for these two crops, only around a third of the produce is procured. For other crops brought to market, the minimum support price has no real meaning.

Since state governments do little to stop the prices of farm commodities from falling (for instance, when they do not procure produce to help prop up falling prices as part of a Market Intervention Scheme), the price deficit compensation scheme is attractive. The concept centres around allowing prices to be determined by the forces of supply and demand. The price deficit payment mechanism then makes good any shortfall between the realised price and minimum support price, making the latter a de facto entitlement of all farmers.

Such a system is a win-win for both producers and consumers. The consumer price continues to be based on price realisation by farmers in the market, plus margins that other players garner all along the supply chain until the retail point. For producers, the minimum support price – which is theoretically supposed to cover the cost of production – is assured. Meanwhile, government agencies need not physically procure produce and later dispose of it, as happens in a Market Intervention Scheme.

Of course, the price deficit compensation scheme should not be seen as a substitute for the government’s procurement operations, and as an excuse to dismantle current systems of food security. In fact, there is a strong case for expanding the food schemes to include other commodities as well as larger quantities.

As the country continues to face agrarian distress and farmers' protests, the Union Budget on February 1 is expected to have something for cultivators. (Credit: Kamal Singh / PTI)
The Madhya Pradesh experience

Despite the theoretical benefits of such a programme, the Madhya Pradesh government seems to have faltered in meaningfully executing the bhavantar bhugtan or price deficit compensation programme. The scheme was announced in the middle of the kharif (summer) season last year for eight commodities – maize, soybean, groundnut, sesamum, mung (green gram), urad (black gram), arhar (pigeon pea) and ramtil (niger).

To begin with, the scheme did not anticipate collusion by traders, who reportedly pulled down prices drastically, telling farmers they need not worry as they would be compensated by the government.

In addition, many conditions without sound rationale were imposed. For instance, farmers were initially given just a month to register for the scheme, that too through an online portal, with 3,500 primary agricultural cooperatives providing this facility.

Another perplexing condition was the time window within which sales were to take place – which was two months for seven of the commodities. This meant that even those with the ability to retain their produce would have to rush to the market. With arrivals shooting up, prices were affected. Would it not have been more prudent to allow the scheme to run through the year, when price deficits might not be so sharp, bringing down the public financing burden? If this condition was imposed to prevent traders (or farmers colluding with traders) from recycling the produce, the solution lies in a better verification system to ensure the scheme benefits only genuine farmers once, rather than fixing a narrow time window.

Yet another condition was that registered farmers could sell only in their corresponding, designated markets. This again meant limiting the play of demand and supply to the extent that farmers could not make rational choices about where to sell.

Furthermore, a ceiling was fixed on how much a farmer could sell under the scheme. This ceiling was based on information on average yields of a given commodity from crop cutting experiments in earlier years, in addition to cultivation records maintained by the revenue department, to be further verified by the district collector. While placing such limits is understandable, the accuracy of both yield data and cultivation records has for long been under question across states, with much manipulation possible.

While a warehouse storage grant of Rs 9 per quintal was announced to encourage the retention of produce by farmers who could do so, it is unclear why this was not combined with a negotiable warehouse receipt, for the farmer to receive an advance for the stored produce.

All in all, the conditionalities on time windows, registration requirements, limitations on market yards, and the fixing of an average modal price at which the beneficiaries would be compensated disappointed farmers. Prices crashed while arrivals shot up. A scheme that was proffered as a solution against boiling farmer unrest did not satisfy farmers.

The implementation of Madhya Pradesh's price deficit compensation scheme has been hobbled by conditions that lack rationale.
Improving on the idea

Considering the experience in Madhya Pradesh, several improvements are possible to operate a price deficit compensation scheme effectively. A simple solution might be to make the scheme applicable to all licensed traders (and not farmers) and to fix a benchmark price for them to calculate deficits, if any. This can be the average price of the commodity in the past few years, for the time window in which it is sold in a given market. With this approach, traders would have to pay at least the minimum support price to the farmer-seller, and auctions would have to begin with the minimum support price as the floor price. This would take care of traders wilfully bringing down prices to the detriment of cultivators.

Also, a simple verification procedure of farmers by traders for each transaction can be laid down – as is happening with fertiliser sales at the retail end, for subsidies to be transferred to the industry, based on such sales data. This would require traders to make daily entries online. Prior to this, each farmer should be assigned a unique ID, which would throw up details such as his or her address and cultivation details among others. These unique IDs can, in fact, be used to create data systems across various schemes.

Traders should be mandated to pay farmers immediately by cheque. The government can then pay the traders the difference, if any, between the average market price for the same period in earlier years and the minimum support price. In such a system, there should be no time limit on registrations or on when a farmer can sell to a trader.

The recycling of sold material can be avoided by fixing farmer-wise limits based on yield data and properly-maintained cultivation records. Take the case of Andhra Pradesh, where the agriculture department maintains its own cultivation records. With the help of over 6,000 “multi-purpose extension officers”, all young science graduates armed with electronic tablets, it has an “e-crop booking” system. Here, details of the crop sown (after germination) and the cultivator are uploaded. All this information is available on the chief minister’s dashboard in real time and with geo-tagging. When the state attempted a price deficit scheme for its chilli crop last year, “certificate of cultivation reports” were readily available online.

A detailed analysis of Madhya Pradesh’s Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana, its design and its implementation is essential to improve on the idea. The idea itself is one that could save farmers from being priced out in the market, provided there is political will to truly support them and to regulate traders.

Kedar Sirohi leads the Aam Kisan Union in Madhya Pradesh.
Kavitha Kuruganti is a co-convenor of ASHA – Alliance for Sustainable & Holistic Agriculture.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What hospitals can do to drive entrepreneurship and enhance patient experience

Hospitals can perform better by partnering with entrepreneurs and encouraging a culture of intrapreneurship focused on customer centricity.

Shutterstock

At the Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, visitors don’t have to worry about navigating their way across the complex hospital premises. All they need to do is download wayfinding tools from the installed digital signage onto their smartphone and get step by step directions. Other hospitals have digital signage in surgical waiting rooms that share surgery updates with the anxious families waiting outside, or offer general information to visitors in waiting rooms. Many others use digital registration tools to reduce check-in time or have Smart TVs in patient rooms that serve educational and anxiety alleviating content.

Most of these tech enabled solutions have emerged as hospitals look for better ways to enhance patient experience – one of the top criteria in evaluating hospital performance. Patient experience accounts for 25% of a hospital’s Value-Based Purchasing (VBP) score as per the US government’s Centres for Medicare and Mediaid Services (CMS) programme. As a Mckinsey report says, hospitals need to break down a patient’s journey into various aspects, clinical and non-clinical, and seek ways of improving every touch point in the journey. As hospitals also need to focus on delivering quality healthcare, they are increasingly collaborating with entrepreneurs who offer such patient centric solutions or encouraging innovative intrapreneurship within the organization.

At the Hospital Leadership Summit hosted by Abbott, some of the speakers from diverse industry backgrounds brought up the role of entrepreneurship in order to deliver on patient experience.

Getting the best from collaborations

Speakers such as Dr Naresh Trehan, Chairman and Managing Director - Medanta Hospitals, and Meena Ganesh, CEO and MD - Portea Medical, who spoke at the panel discussion on “Are we fit for the world of new consumers?”, highlighted the importance of collaborating with entrepreneurs to fill the gaps in the patient experience eco system. As Dr Trehan says, “As healthcare service providers we are too steeped in our own work. So even though we may realize there are gaps in customer experience delivery, we don’t want to get distracted from our core job, which is healthcare delivery. We would rather leave the job of filling those gaps to an outsider who can do it well.”

Meena Ganesh shares a similar view when she says that entrepreneurs offer an outsider’s fresh perspective on the existing gaps in healthcare. They are therefore better equipped to offer disruptive technology solutions that put the customer right at the center. Her own venture, Portea Medical, was born out of a need in the hitherto unaddressed area of patient experience – quality home care.

There are enough examples of hospitals that have gained significantly by partnering with or investing in such ventures. For example, the Children’s Medical Centre in Dallas actively invests in tech startups to offer better care to its patients. One such startup produces sensors smaller than a grain of sand, that can be embedded in pills to alert caregivers if a medication has been taken or not. Another app delivers care givers at customers’ door step for check-ups. Providence St Joseph’s Health, that has medical centres across the U.S., has invested in a range of startups that address different patient needs – from patient feedback and wearable monitoring devices to remote video interpretation and surgical blood loss monitoring. UNC Hospital in North Carolina uses a change management platform developed by a startup in order to improve patient experience at its Emergency and Dermatology departments. The platform essentially comes with a friendly and non-intrusive way to gather patient feedback.

When intrapreneurship can lead to patient centric innovation

Hospitals can also encourage a culture of intrapreneurship within the organization. According to Meena Ganesh, this would mean building a ‘listening organization’ because as she says, listening and being open to new ideas leads to innovation. Santosh Desai, MD& CEO - Future Brands Ltd, who was also part of the panel discussion, feels that most innovations are a result of looking at “large cultural shifts, outside the frame of narrow business”. So hospitals will need to encourage enterprising professionals in the organization to observe behavior trends as part of the ideation process. Also, as Dr Ram Narain, Executive Director, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, points out, they will need to tell the employees who have the potential to drive innovative initiatives, “Do not fail, but if you fail, we still back you.” Innovative companies such as Google actively follow this practice, allowing employees to pick projects they are passionate about and work on them to deliver fresh solutions.

Realizing the need to encourage new ideas among employees to enhance patient experience, many healthcare enterprises are instituting innovative strategies. Henry Ford System, for example, began a system of rewarding great employee ideas. One internal contest was around clinical applications for wearable technology. The incentive was particularly attractive – a cash prize of $ 10,000 to the winners. Not surprisingly, the employees came up with some very innovative ideas that included: a system to record mobility of acute care patients through wearable trackers, health reminder system for elderly patients and mobile game interface with activity trackers to encourage children towards exercising. The employees admitted later that the exercise was so interesting that they would have participated in it even without a cash prize incentive.

Another example is Penn Medicine in Philadelphia which launched an ‘innovation tournament’ across the organization as part of its efforts to improve patient care. Participants worked with professors from Wharton Business School to prepare for the ideas challenge. More than 1,750 ideas were submitted by 1,400 participants, out of which 10 were selected. The focus was on getting ideas around the front end and some of the submitted ideas included:

  • Check-out management: Exclusive waiting rooms with TV, Internet and other facilities for patients waiting to be discharged so as to reduce space congestion and make their waiting time more comfortable.
  • Space for emotional privacy: An exclusive and friendly space for individuals and families to mourn the loss of dear ones in private.
  • Online patient organizer: A web based app that helps first time patients prepare better for their appointment by providing check lists for documents, medicines, etc to be carried and giving information regarding the hospital navigation, the consulting doctor etc.
  • Help for non-English speakers: Iconography cards to help non-English speaking patients express themselves and seek help in case of emergencies or other situations.

As Arlen Meyers, MD, President and CEO of the Society of Physician Entrepreneurs, says in a report, although many good ideas come from the front line, physicians must also be encouraged to think innovatively about patient experience. An academic study also builds a strong case to encourage intrapreneurship among nurses. Given they comprise a large part of the front-line staff for healthcare delivery, nurses should also be given the freedom to create and design innovative systems for improving patient experience.

According to a Harvard Business Review article quoted in a university study, employees who have the potential to be intrapreneurs, show some marked characteristics. These include a sense of ownership, perseverance, emotional intelligence and the ability to look at the big picture along with the desire, and ideas, to improve it. But trust and support of the management is essential to bringing out and taking the ideas forward.

Creating an environment conducive to innovation is the first step to bringing about innovation-driven outcomes. These were just some of the insights on healthcare management gleaned from the Hospital Leadership Summit hosted by Abbott. In over 150 countries, Abbott, which is among the top 100 global innovator companies, is working with hospitals and healthcare professionals to improve the quality of health services.

To read more content on best practices for hospital leaders, visit Abbott’s Bringing Health to Life portal here.

This article was produced on behalf of Abbott by the Scroll.in marketing team and not by the Scroll.in editorial staff.