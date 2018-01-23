BOOK EXCERPT

‘We must experience intellectual suffering’: What UR Ananthamurthy wanted for himself and his peers

The legendary writer’s autobiography is now available in a new English translation.

Let us take my marriage to understand our yugadharma. A hundred years ago, if I had given up my caste and married outside, the maths would have boycotted me. This continues till date but not as often and is not as cruel as before. (However, the situation hasn’t changed for the Dalits: they still suffer in a pathetic manner.)

I remember a Brahmin in our village who had been cast out by the math in Bheemanakatte. I forget the reason. No one would invite them to a community lunch, or have any relationship with the family. He tried hard to rid himself of the stigma. I remember my father speaking in his favour and arguing the boycott had no grounds. He conducted rituals and brought him back into the community. If widows become pregnant, they are ostracised. In my story “Ghatashraddha”, Yamunakka suffers because she is thrown out, and thereby cut off from all relatives and relationships.

A woman had suffered this way. After being ostracised she had grown her hair back and worked as a mid-wife. Since she was an outcast she was served her meals in the backyard or in front of the house. But times have changed now. No one boycotted me when I married out of the caste. I was not harmed physically. Of course we had psychological difficulties. If we had married in a village, the story might have been different.

Even if we marry within our caste, problems of compatibility remain. When we marry out of caste, we are not obliged to attend other weddings. In India a love marriage could be a trick to beat poverty. The couple doesn’t have to host a poor sister’s daughter who wants to study. These days some marriages within the caste also turn out this way.

In a so-called love marriage or a nuclear family, a couple lives for itself, true. In such a set-up one can simultaneously follow one’s convictions as well as one’s selfish ways.

Words cast a spell. When nuclear families talk about their success they generate envy, and seem to be believe everything they say. On the other hand, a marriage within the security of caste provides the couple the strength to pay donations for their children’s engineering seats. Vermilion and turmeric appear on mango-leaf festoons made of plastic. But the magic of true love evaporates in such a marriage. Everything is showy, dismissive, and meant to create envy. Here is something that anyone we like could be saying. What speaks here is love burnished by money:

My father has always been independent. But he cannot live without mother. We take them out to a homestay in Coorg when we have a long vacation. Father loves a drink when he is not at home. You know the secrets of the orthodox. He is happy that I chant the Gayatri mantra every day. He still wears his old college tie at his official functions. And mother never misses the Gowri festival. My wife never forgets to buy her a traditional sari, which she wears only for the festival.

In the absence of bad faith, speech becomes forthright and cutting. When I said I would marry a Christian girl I recall my father’s first reaction. “If I come to your house at an odd hour, you will fetch stale food from a hotel and serve me, won’t you?” he said. Eyes welling up, he turned his face away. It was mandatory at home to make cucumber huli and serve a meal to our guests. As hosts we would bring a pot of water for the guests to wash their hands and feet and refresh themselves.

Initially my mother was hurt for material reasons as well: the eldest son, who earned well, was lost to an infatuation.

This comes from a personal, family perspective. She was the sort to spice up her talk with tales: as she had done about a man in Basrur who had married a girl recommended by his elders but also kept a mistress. She would gossip about the design of the gold chain he had gifted the mistress. While pounding rice, after she was done with singing Purandaradasa songs and talking about the glory of god Venkateshwara, she would take up these local stories. My father was not bothered about such things. My mother used to save the extra money I earned as an NCC officer, something my father wouldn’t touch.

I was anguished that I had to go against the wishes of my parents, and afraid I was stepping into a world whose ways I could not understand. I was caught between my love and my secular convictions. My loathing for the inhuman caste arrogance of Brahmins was growing. I had come under the influence of Gandhi because of my father. I couldn’t tell what made me stand firm: my ardent love or my egotistic pride in my convictions.

The moment he learnt of Sharat’s birth, my father drew up his horoscope, smeared it with vermilion and turmeric, sent it to me, and then called me over. I took Esther and the suckling Sharat to our village. My mother and my sister Kumari performed an arati and welcomed us. In later years, my father grew close to Esther.

This is today’s yugadharma. My brothers accepted my relationship. My children didn’t have to face any caste discrimination. My daughter fell in love with a Gowda Saraswat Brahmin and married him. My son-in-law Vivek’s conservative grandmother did say, “How are you compatible? She is born of a Brahmin and Christian, isn’t she?” But all this was just conversation, and didn’t translate into major suffering.

I have been a socialist since my college days. Several friends were similarly inclined.

When we decided to wave black flags as the Mysore maharaja went by in a howdah mounted on an elephant, we sought police protection. In those days we had to suffer a bit for our socialist struggles. Protesters were jailed but released soon. That involved some suffering. These days things are much easier: it is not so difficult to obtain bail...

My rebellious friends have acquired cabinet-rank positions. The connection between our words and our inner lives is broken. This was not so a hundred years ago. People went to jail for their convictions and lost their homes and properties. In our times few have paid so dearly. Some made token gestures, that is all. Karanth gave up his Padma Bhushan but that didn’t affect him.

People did face injustice at the hands of Indira Gandhi’s son Sanjay. He evicted the poor. He thought it was essential to curb population growth among the Muslims, who believe children are their wealth. But people of my class were not affected; such fears don’t bother our class. We abort foetuses so that girls are not born at all.

I believe if we must respond to the times, we must experience “intellectual suffering”. This is way different from the physical suffering our ancestors experienced.

Many of us had invested our faith in the Soviet Union, believing it was a good system of governance. For the Leftists it was the ideal. One day it just crumbled. But people who called themselves communists didn’t suffer.

They didn’t introspect why and how this happened. When the Europeans sent their tanks and occupied Hungary, many communists in Europe I knew opposed it and quit the party. They became orphans. For them the Communist Party had been like a caste. All their relationships and dealings took place within it. Quitting the party was a difficult act.

Edward Upward, whose work I had researched, was among those who quit to oppose the occupation of Hungary. He remained a Marxist though. Such people suffered intellectually. The incredible book The God that Failed (1949) was published against this background. In it, major writers have written about how the God they had trusted was defeated.

Bhisham Sahni was in the Soviet Union when it collapsed. He didn’t write a single word about its wretched system, or about Stalin killing people. I once said, “But why? Why didn’t you write about what you saw with your own eyes? Writers in Europe have written so much about it.” He didn’t reply. His wife called me aside and said, “Don’t ask him such questions. They cause him pain.” His suffering was confined to such pain. Many who visited the Soviet Union came back without writing a word about what they saw.

When Darwin’s theory of evolution was published, faith in Christianity was eroded. The major writers in England were in a dilemma. Doubts arose about the Bible when it was said that the world had evolved not from Adam and Eve but from the apes. Matthew Arnold said we should read the Bible not literally but as a work of poetry. His reasoning was that it would survive if we read it as poetry but become a lie if we read it literally. Eliot responded that, if read as poetry, the book would not influence us as profoundly as it had as a religious text. So how do you read it? Literally or metaphorically? A comprehensive debate took place about whether what was said in the book was right or wrong. This is what I call intellectual suffering.

Excerpted with permission from Suragi, UR Ananthamurthy, translated from Kannada by SR Ramakrishna, Oxford University Press.

Sponsored Content BY 

What hospitals can do to drive entrepreneurship and enhance patient experience

Hospitals can perform better by partnering with entrepreneurs and encouraging a culture of intrapreneurship focused on customer centricity.

At the Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, visitors don’t have to worry about navigating their way across the complex hospital premises. All they need to do is download wayfinding tools from the installed digital signage onto their smartphone and get step by step directions. Other hospitals have digital signage in surgical waiting rooms that share surgery updates with the anxious families waiting outside, or offer general information to visitors in waiting rooms. Many others use digital registration tools to reduce check-in time or have Smart TVs in patient rooms that serve educational and anxiety alleviating content.

Most of these tech enabled solutions have emerged as hospitals look for better ways to enhance patient experience – one of the top criteria in evaluating hospital performance. Patient experience accounts for 25% of a hospital’s Value-Based Purchasing (VBP) score as per the US government’s Centres for Medicare and Mediaid Services (CMS) programme. As a Mckinsey report says, hospitals need to break down a patient’s journey into various aspects, clinical and non-clinical, and seek ways of improving every touch point in the journey. As hospitals also need to focus on delivering quality healthcare, they are increasingly collaborating with entrepreneurs who offer such patient centric solutions or encouraging innovative intrapreneurship within the organization.

At the Hospital Leadership Summit hosted by Abbott, some of the speakers from diverse industry backgrounds brought up the role of entrepreneurship in order to deliver on patient experience.

Getting the best from collaborations

Speakers such as Dr Naresh Trehan, Chairman and Managing Director - Medanta Hospitals, and Meena Ganesh, CEO and MD - Portea Medical, who spoke at the panel discussion on “Are we fit for the world of new consumers?”, highlighted the importance of collaborating with entrepreneurs to fill the gaps in the patient experience eco system. As Dr Trehan says, “As healthcare service providers we are too steeped in our own work. So even though we may realize there are gaps in customer experience delivery, we don’t want to get distracted from our core job, which is healthcare delivery. We would rather leave the job of filling those gaps to an outsider who can do it well.”

Meena Ganesh shares a similar view when she says that entrepreneurs offer an outsider’s fresh perspective on the existing gaps in healthcare. They are therefore better equipped to offer disruptive technology solutions that put the customer right at the center. Her own venture, Portea Medical, was born out of a need in the hitherto unaddressed area of patient experience – quality home care.

There are enough examples of hospitals that have gained significantly by partnering with or investing in such ventures. For example, the Children’s Medical Centre in Dallas actively invests in tech startups to offer better care to its patients. One such startup produces sensors smaller than a grain of sand, that can be embedded in pills to alert caregivers if a medication has been taken or not. Another app delivers care givers at customers’ door step for check-ups. Providence St Joseph’s Health, that has medical centres across the U.S., has invested in a range of startups that address different patient needs – from patient feedback and wearable monitoring devices to remote video interpretation and surgical blood loss monitoring. UNC Hospital in North Carolina uses a change management platform developed by a startup in order to improve patient experience at its Emergency and Dermatology departments. The platform essentially comes with a friendly and non-intrusive way to gather patient feedback.

When intrapreneurship can lead to patient centric innovation

Hospitals can also encourage a culture of intrapreneurship within the organization. According to Meena Ganesh, this would mean building a ‘listening organization’ because as she says, listening and being open to new ideas leads to innovation. Santosh Desai, MD& CEO - Future Brands Ltd, who was also part of the panel discussion, feels that most innovations are a result of looking at “large cultural shifts, outside the frame of narrow business”. So hospitals will need to encourage enterprising professionals in the organization to observe behavior trends as part of the ideation process. Also, as Dr Ram Narain, Executive Director, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, points out, they will need to tell the employees who have the potential to drive innovative initiatives, “Do not fail, but if you fail, we still back you.” Innovative companies such as Google actively follow this practice, allowing employees to pick projects they are passionate about and work on them to deliver fresh solutions.

Realizing the need to encourage new ideas among employees to enhance patient experience, many healthcare enterprises are instituting innovative strategies. Henry Ford System, for example, began a system of rewarding great employee ideas. One internal contest was around clinical applications for wearable technology. The incentive was particularly attractive – a cash prize of $ 10,000 to the winners. Not surprisingly, the employees came up with some very innovative ideas that included: a system to record mobility of acute care patients through wearable trackers, health reminder system for elderly patients and mobile game interface with activity trackers to encourage children towards exercising. The employees admitted later that the exercise was so interesting that they would have participated in it even without a cash prize incentive.

Another example is Penn Medicine in Philadelphia which launched an ‘innovation tournament’ across the organization as part of its efforts to improve patient care. Participants worked with professors from Wharton Business School to prepare for the ideas challenge. More than 1,750 ideas were submitted by 1,400 participants, out of which 10 were selected. The focus was on getting ideas around the front end and some of the submitted ideas included:

  • Check-out management: Exclusive waiting rooms with TV, Internet and other facilities for patients waiting to be discharged so as to reduce space congestion and make their waiting time more comfortable.
  • Space for emotional privacy: An exclusive and friendly space for individuals and families to mourn the loss of dear ones in private.
  • Online patient organizer: A web based app that helps first time patients prepare better for their appointment by providing check lists for documents, medicines, etc to be carried and giving information regarding the hospital navigation, the consulting doctor etc.
  • Help for non-English speakers: Iconography cards to help non-English speaking patients express themselves and seek help in case of emergencies or other situations.

As Arlen Meyers, MD, President and CEO of the Society of Physician Entrepreneurs, says in a report, although many good ideas come from the front line, physicians must also be encouraged to think innovatively about patient experience. An academic study also builds a strong case to encourage intrapreneurship among nurses. Given they comprise a large part of the front-line staff for healthcare delivery, nurses should also be given the freedom to create and design innovative systems for improving patient experience.

According to a Harvard Business Review article quoted in a university study, employees who have the potential to be intrapreneurs, show some marked characteristics. These include a sense of ownership, perseverance, emotional intelligence and the ability to look at the big picture along with the desire, and ideas, to improve it. But trust and support of the management is essential to bringing out and taking the ideas forward.

Creating an environment conducive to innovation is the first step to bringing about innovation-driven outcomes. These were just some of the insights on healthcare management gleaned from the Hospital Leadership Summit hosted by Abbott. In over 150 countries, Abbott, which is among the top 100 global innovator companies, is working with hospitals and healthcare professionals to improve the quality of health services.

To read more content on best practices for hospital leaders, visit Abbott’s Bringing Health to Life portal here.

This article was produced on behalf of Abbott by the Scroll.in marketing team and not by the Scroll.in editorial staff.