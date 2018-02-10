nature watch

China is drawing birdwatching enthusiasts with responsible tourism

Gaoligongshan National Nature Reserve shows a new paradigm towards birdwatching and local profitability is developing in China.

by  & 
An Eastern Yellow Robin | Petronas/Wikimedia Commons [Licensed under CC-BY-SA-2.0]

The cool fresh breeze touched our skin despite the warm sunlight as we deplaned at the Baoshan Yunrui Airport. With excitement and enthusiasm, we set off to our destination for a week of learning.

When we reached the Gaoligongshan National Nature Reserve, we were welcomed by a rush of gorgeous sounds: birds chirping, a murmuring stream, and the low hum of cicadas. The Gaoligongshan National Nature Reserve covers more than 4,000 square kilometres, and is home to more than 200 species of wild animals, 525 species of birds, and 49 species of fish. The immense biodiversity of the reserve is matched only by its astonishing landscape and natural beauty.

The next morning, we set out down a birding trail that starts in the village and runs deep into the forest, and that was part of some important historical trails like the Silk Road. We peered through binoculars to identify the many species that filled the air with song. The first sighting was that of a Yunnan Fulvetta, a small grey-headed bird, foraging in a berry tree, surrounded by its fellows. The trail was dotted with die-hard ornithologists, enthusiastic birdwatchers, and younger people enjoying their time in nature.

Pond birdwatching

Birdwatching in China is experiencing a paradigm shift from localised birdwatching to becoming part of a global tourist market. Unfortunately, not much attention has been given to understand the impacts of tourism on bird populations and their habitat. There is a need to establish interlinkages between birdwatching ecotourism, environmental conservation and economic co-benefits. These need to be location-specific, as the needs of one geographic terrain and the birds that inhabit them will not be the same as that of others.

In 2009 an innovative approach to birdwatching emerged in China, in which enthusiasts gathered around ponds that were specially curated and managed by locals. Early reports are promising. In Hanlong, which is located Baihualing, pond bird watching accounts for 70% of the household income of participating families, according to a study conducted by the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development and the Southwest Forestry University in 2017.

This approach presents an option where birdwatching tourism is developed in such a way to integrate local socio-economic and ecological benefits. Locals have developed the bird watching interest into a small business, erecting bird hides near ponds where people can pay a small fee to watch and take photos. Social networking services like QQ, WeChat and bird-themed “BBS forums” have become the main channels for the local tourism service providers to market and communicate with their customers to schedule services ahead of time.

A birdwatching hide at the Gaoligongshan National Nature Reserve merges into the landscape. (Photo credit: Gaoligongshan National Nature Reserve, China)
We were impressed by how the individual pond owners had constructed the bird hides to fit nicely into the landscape without disturbing the habitat. A pond manager stepped forward and began making sounds to attract the attention of some rusty-fronted barwings nearby. He put out a pile of worms and apples to attract the Yunnan Fulvetta. A squirrel and its pup wandered onto the scene, searching for morsels, competing with the birds. An eastern yellow robin spread its wings and flew across the opening.

Sustainable tourism

To the spectator, the ponds at the Gaoligongshan National Nature Reserve stress the complex interplay of the beauty of nature and the need to develop this beauty for tourism in a manner that preserves the special qualities of the Gaoligongshan National Nature Reserve, a bird-watching paradise. This complex functioning at the same time made us realise that there are more layers for sustainable tourism and more strategies needed for increasing tourists. Few pond owners have focused on discrete techniques to attract the birds nearby, like mimicking their songs and sounds.

The Gaoligongshan National Nature Reserve is organised according to a zone concept. The “core” zones are strictly protected areas that maintain the ecosystem in its natural state. The “experimental” zones are reserved for tourism activities and future development. The “buffer” zones mark areas that are between the core area and experimental zone to restrict resource use and developmental activities to enrich the protection of the reserve. Unlike national parks that are freely open to the public, the Gaoligongshan National Nature Reserve is a reserve that provides more space for protection and development. There are restrictions against conducting tourism activities in the core and buffer zones, so all eco-tourism experiments must be situated in the experimental zones.

To provide supplementary education to visitors, the Gaoligongshan National Nature Reserve employs sophisticated digital signage in its “Baihualing Nature Education Centre” that explains the links between biodiversity, conservation and livelihoods of community. The signs allow visitors to gain insights into the history and general information on the reserve and its resources.

The challenges

Responsible tourism is essential for sustainable development. This particular bird-watching model will need to guard against challenges in the future. More and more people will visit, which will bring more cars and more foot traffic that can disturb habitats. Therefore, a comprehensive management plan is needed. Local bird guides also told us of the need for capacity building in managing homestays, restaurants, and cultural heritage sites.

We understand that for new models a continuous towards making things better is necessary. Support from government agencies and knowledge partners can help local communities find a more scientific and suitable approach to avoid unnecessary loss. Transboundary cooperation with Myanmar and other neighbouring countries will not only create more opportunities for tourism development in Yunnan, but also enhance the brand value of tourist attractions such as the Gaoligongshan National Nature Reserve bird-watching paradise.

Deepa Basnet is Research Associate, Ecosystems and Wu Ning, is Theme Leader, Ecosystem Services, at the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development, Kathmandu, Nepal.

This article first appeared on The Third Pole.

Sponsored Content BY 

Relying on the power of habits to solve India’s mammoth sanitation problem

Adopting three simple habits can help maximise the benefits of existing sanitation infrastructure.

India’s sanitation problem is well documented – the country was recently declared as having the highest number of people living without basic sanitation facilities. Sanitation encompasses all conditions relating to public health - especially sewage disposal and access to clean drinking water. Due to associated losses in productivity caused by sickness, increased healthcare costs and increased mortality, India recorded a loss of 5.2% of its GDP to poor sanitation in 2015. As tremendous as the economic losses are, the on-ground, human consequences of poor sanitation are grim - about one in 10 deaths, according to the World Bank.

Poor sanitation contributes to about 10% of the world’s disease burden and is linked to even those diseases that may not present any correlation at first. For example, while lack of nutrition is a direct cause of anaemia, poor sanitation can contribute to the problem by causing intestinal diseases which prevent people from absorbing nutrition from their food. In fact, a study found a correlation between improved sanitation and reduced prevalence of anaemia in 14 Indian states. Diarrhoeal diseases, the most well-known consequence of poor sanitation, are the third largest cause of child mortality in India. They are also linked to undernutrition and stunting in children - 38% of Indian children exhibit stunted growth. Improved sanitation can also help reduce prevalence of neglected tropical diseases (NTDs). Though not a cause of high mortality rate, NTDs impair physical and cognitive development, contribute to mother and child illness and death and affect overall productivity. NTDs caused by parasitic worms - such as hookworms, whipworms etc. - infect millions every year and spread through open defecation. Improving toilet access and access to clean drinking water can significantly boost disease control programmes for diarrhoea, NTDs and other correlated conditions.

Unfortunately, with about 732 million people who have no access to toilets, India currently accounts for more than half of the world population that defecates in the open. India also accounts for the largest rural population living without access to clean water. Only 16% of India’s rural population is currently served by piped water.

However, there is cause for optimism. In the three years of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, the country’s sanitation coverage has risen from 39% to 65% and eight states and Union Territories have been declared open defecation free. But lasting change cannot be ensured by the proliferation of sanitation infrastructure alone. Ensuring the usage of toilets is as important as building them, more so due to the cultural preference for open defecation in rural India.

According to the World Bank, hygiene promotion is essential to realise the potential of infrastructure investments in sanitation. Behavioural intervention is most successful when it targets few behaviours with the most potential for impact. An area of public health where behavioural training has made an impact is WASH - water, sanitation and hygiene - a key issue of UN Sustainable Development Goal 6. Compliance to WASH practices has the potential to reduce illness and death, poverty and improve overall socio-economic development. The UN has even marked observance days for each - World Water Day for water (22 March), World Toilet Day for sanitation (19 November) and Global Handwashing Day for hygiene (15 October).

At its simplest, the benefits of WASH can be availed through three simple habits that safeguard against disease - washing hands before eating, drinking clean water and using a clean toilet. Handwashing and use of toilets are some of the most important behavioural interventions that keep diarrhoeal diseases from spreading, while clean drinking water is essential to prevent water-borne diseases and adverse health effects of toxic contaminants. In India, Hindustan Unilever Limited launched the Swachh Aadat Swachh Bharat initiative, a WASH behaviour change programme, to complement the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. Through its on-ground behaviour change model, SASB seeks to promote the three basic WASH habits to create long-lasting personal hygiene compliance among the populations it serves.

This touching film made as a part of SASB’s awareness campaign shows how lack of knowledge of basic hygiene practices means children miss out on developmental milestones due to preventable diseases.

Play

SASB created the Swachhata curriculum, a textbook to encourage adoption of personal hygiene among school going children. It makes use of conceptual learning to teach primary school students about cleanliness, germs and clean habits in an engaging manner. Swachh Basti is an extensive urban outreach programme for sensitising urban slum residents about WASH habits through demos, skits and etc. in partnership with key local stakeholders such as doctors, anganwadi workers and support groups. In Ghatkopar, Mumbai, HUL built the first-of-its-kind Suvidha Centre - an urban water, hygiene and sanitation community centre. It provides toilets, handwashing and shower facilities, safe drinking water and state-of-the-art laundry operations at an affordable cost to about 1,500 residents of the area.

HUL’s factory workers also act as Swachhata Doots, or messengers of change who teach the three habits of WASH in their own villages. This mobile-led rural behaviour change communication model also provides a volunteering opportunity to those who are busy but wish to make a difference. A toolkit especially designed for this purpose helps volunteers approach, explain and teach people in their immediate vicinity - their drivers, cooks, domestic helps etc. - about the three simple habits for better hygiene. This helps cast the net of awareness wider as regular interaction is conducive to habit formation. To learn more about their volunteering programme, click here. To learn more about the Swachh Aadat Swachh Bharat initiative, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Hindustan Unilever and not by the Scroll editorial team.