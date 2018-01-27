Book review

‘Dreamers’: Meticulously reported stories on gaps between young India’s aspirations and fulfilment

Apart from a few quibbles, Snigdha Poonam’s book is a delight of long-form reportage.

by 
Scroll

Journalist Snigdha Poonam’s first book, Dreamers, is a timely and important study of aspiration in contemporary north India – of its fulfilment and its discontents. Her approach is reminiscent of Suketu Mehta’s in Maximum City – seven case studies, each focused on a single individual or small group, but intended to represent a particular aspect or manifestation of aspiration.

The ‘success stories’

In the first, Poonam profiles WittyFeed, an Indore-based “content farm” that hires young people whose only skill is hunger to create viral content for American Facebook users. WittyFeed makes no pretence to the second part of “clickbait journalism”, and it is run like a cult by Vinay Singhal, a 24-year old whose unironic ambition is to rule Mars, but whose entrepreneurial ingenuity and capacity for motivation are remarkable.

“The English Man” tells the more representative story of Moin Khan, who teaches spoken English at the Ranchi branch of the “American Academy”. For Khan and for his students, English is both a vehicle for social advancement and a source of glamour and self-respect. In part because Khan is a little older and more reflective than Poonam’s other subjects, he is the book’s most rounded and subtle character, a charismatic autodidact who both loves English and considers it a pernicious colonial imposition.

“The Fixer” turns to the Indian state, and to Pankaj Prasad, a particularly entrepreneurial example of the pyraveekar, the man who gets things done – the undeniably corrupt but often essential link between ordinary citizens and the administrative state.

These three chapters, which form the book’s opening section, are essentially success stories. In every case there are complications, and what these men call ambition, others might see as desperation. But Singhal, Khan and Prasad are all characters of unusual resourcefulness and industry. Each has made for himself a life and a social position far beyond the supposed constraints of education or family background, and many others have benefited from their success. And none of this would have been conceivable, much less plausible, before 1991.

The tragic dreams

But for these three cases, there are three others that expose what Pankaj Mishra, in the blurb for Dreamers, calls “the treacherous Indian gap between extravagant illusion and grim reality”.

Vinay Singhal and Moin Khan often express dreams that seem fantastical. But they never lose their grasp on the practical demands of incremental advancement. But Poonam encounters dreamers of the tragic sort as well: Azhar Khan, who wins the first “Mr Jharkhand” pageant and is convinced of his future as a Bollywood star, and Vikas Thakur, whose sense of historical purpose involves both a career as “MP or MLA” and as a philosopher studying how paranormal activity shapes the world.

In two chapters, the consequences of unfulfillable aspiration are terrifying. “The Scammer” is an exposé of entities that pose – including to new recruits – as “call centres”, but make their money committing various kinds of fraud and extortion against gullible Americans. In “The Angry Young Men”, Poonam gets to know a range of Hindutva extremists, from gau rakshaks who live out a Hollywood fantasy of guns and car chases, to Arjun Kumar, who wanders the parks of Meerut carrying an iron rod with which he terrories young couples.

Dreamers does have a heroine, of sorts – Richa Singh, who took on the combined forces of upper-caste Hindutva and virulent patriarchy to become the first woman president of the Allahabad University student union. But the overall impression of the book’s second half is of social and moral collapse. Poonam’s dreamers, whether successful or frustrated, entrepreneur or thug, have an unshakable belief in their own impending tryst with destiny.

Shaky morality

While some profess a vague patriotism, they don’t believe in or care for anything but themselves. They want lives that are “uncommon”, “out of the ordinary”; to transcend their surroundings and have their triumphs recognised by their families and their peers. They are indifferent to the many others they may have to trample over on their way. A few see morality as relative, most don’t bother with it at all. All they see around them, from a broken education system to the scarcity of good jobs, is a society conspiring against the achievement of their dreams.

Each narrative is accompanied by shorter bits of context or analysis, placing these young men and women in the wider arcs of Indian history and society, and drawing from their lives generalisations about the predicament of India’s youth. In these moments Poonam’s hand is less assured. There are factual slips (Macaulay certainly did not “supervise” the syllabus of Allahabad University, which was founded three decades after his death) and dubious judgments (the entire corpus of Indian literature in English is dismissed as “big words, long sentences, literary pretension, heavy with Orientalism”).

There are, too, some curious omissions: we hear a lot about the cultural markers of Ranchi’s new prosperity, but very little about the political economy behind it. And Poonam’s generalisations make no allowance for those parts of India, such as Kerala and Tamil Nadu, where the gap between aspiration and prospects is narrower. Provincial Hindi-speaking India cannot stand for all of India, except by the arithmetic logic of majoritarianism.

A masterclass in journalism

But these are really quibbles that do little to diminish the book’s achievement, which is founded in reportorial skill of the highest class. Reporting is not, traditionally, a craft that is valued or rewarded in India. The insufficient space newspapers and magazines grant serious reporting has shrunk further in the face of adapting business models. Talented young reporters are supposed to “graduate” to jobs like columnist, editor, or novelist.

The craft behind Dreamers extends, at times, to physical courage. Throughout, it involves patience, intelligent curiosity, sympathy, and doggedness. To all these virtues Poonam adds one that is less often heralded but just as important; she knows what to leave out. “Long form” journalism can, too often, mean pieces padded out with every fact or quote the reporter gathered, with no discrimination between the telling and the irrelevant. The seven case studies here must have come out of countless others; the faultlessly tight narrative bears the mark of ruthless selection.

Dreamers joins a growing group of essential books on the changes in Indian politics and society after 1991. Vinay Sitapati’s Half-Lion is an account of how liberalisation was achieved politically; the edited volume Defying the Odds illustrates, through the lives of 21 Dalit entrepreneurs, the inspirational reality of social mobility. The characters we meet in Dreamers embody both the unprecedented aspiration enabled by liberalisation, and the consequences of our collective failure to enable its fulfilment.

Dreamers: How Young Indians Are Changing Their World, Snigdha Poonam, Penguin Random House India.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What hospitals can do to drive entrepreneurship and enhance patient experience

Hospitals can perform better by partnering with entrepreneurs and encouraging a culture of intrapreneurship focused on customer centricity.

Shutterstock

At the Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, visitors don’t have to worry about navigating their way across the complex hospital premises. All they need to do is download wayfinding tools from the installed digital signage onto their smartphone and get step by step directions. Other hospitals have digital signage in surgical waiting rooms that share surgery updates with the anxious families waiting outside, or offer general information to visitors in waiting rooms. Many others use digital registration tools to reduce check-in time or have Smart TVs in patient rooms that serve educational and anxiety alleviating content.

Most of these tech enabled solutions have emerged as hospitals look for better ways to enhance patient experience – one of the top criteria in evaluating hospital performance. Patient experience accounts for 25% of a hospital’s Value-Based Purchasing (VBP) score as per the US government’s Centres for Medicare and Mediaid Services (CMS) programme. As a Mckinsey report says, hospitals need to break down a patient’s journey into various aspects, clinical and non-clinical, and seek ways of improving every touch point in the journey. As hospitals also need to focus on delivering quality healthcare, they are increasingly collaborating with entrepreneurs who offer such patient centric solutions or encouraging innovative intrapreneurship within the organization.

At the Hospital Leadership Summit hosted by Abbott, some of the speakers from diverse industry backgrounds brought up the role of entrepreneurship in order to deliver on patient experience.

Getting the best from collaborations

Speakers such as Dr Naresh Trehan, Chairman and Managing Director - Medanta Hospitals, and Meena Ganesh, CEO and MD - Portea Medical, who spoke at the panel discussion on “Are we fit for the world of new consumers?”, highlighted the importance of collaborating with entrepreneurs to fill the gaps in the patient experience eco system. As Dr Trehan says, “As healthcare service providers we are too steeped in our own work. So even though we may realize there are gaps in customer experience delivery, we don’t want to get distracted from our core job, which is healthcare delivery. We would rather leave the job of filling those gaps to an outsider who can do it well.”

Meena Ganesh shares a similar view when she says that entrepreneurs offer an outsider’s fresh perspective on the existing gaps in healthcare. They are therefore better equipped to offer disruptive technology solutions that put the customer right at the center. Her own venture, Portea Medical, was born out of a need in the hitherto unaddressed area of patient experience – quality home care.

There are enough examples of hospitals that have gained significantly by partnering with or investing in such ventures. For example, the Children’s Medical Centre in Dallas actively invests in tech startups to offer better care to its patients. One such startup produces sensors smaller than a grain of sand, that can be embedded in pills to alert caregivers if a medication has been taken or not. Another app delivers care givers at customers’ door step for check-ups. Providence St Joseph’s Health, that has medical centres across the U.S., has invested in a range of startups that address different patient needs – from patient feedback and wearable monitoring devices to remote video interpretation and surgical blood loss monitoring. UNC Hospital in North Carolina uses a change management platform developed by a startup in order to improve patient experience at its Emergency and Dermatology departments. The platform essentially comes with a friendly and non-intrusive way to gather patient feedback.

When intrapreneurship can lead to patient centric innovation

Hospitals can also encourage a culture of intrapreneurship within the organization. According to Meena Ganesh, this would mean building a ‘listening organization’ because as she says, listening and being open to new ideas leads to innovation. Santosh Desai, MD& CEO - Future Brands Ltd, who was also part of the panel discussion, feels that most innovations are a result of looking at “large cultural shifts, outside the frame of narrow business”. So hospitals will need to encourage enterprising professionals in the organization to observe behavior trends as part of the ideation process. Also, as Dr Ram Narain, Executive Director, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, points out, they will need to tell the employees who have the potential to drive innovative initiatives, “Do not fail, but if you fail, we still back you.” Innovative companies such as Google actively follow this practice, allowing employees to pick projects they are passionate about and work on them to deliver fresh solutions.

Realizing the need to encourage new ideas among employees to enhance patient experience, many healthcare enterprises are instituting innovative strategies. Henry Ford System, for example, began a system of rewarding great employee ideas. One internal contest was around clinical applications for wearable technology. The incentive was particularly attractive – a cash prize of $ 10,000 to the winners. Not surprisingly, the employees came up with some very innovative ideas that included: a system to record mobility of acute care patients through wearable trackers, health reminder system for elderly patients and mobile game interface with activity trackers to encourage children towards exercising. The employees admitted later that the exercise was so interesting that they would have participated in it even without a cash prize incentive.

Another example is Penn Medicine in Philadelphia which launched an ‘innovation tournament’ across the organization as part of its efforts to improve patient care. Participants worked with professors from Wharton Business School to prepare for the ideas challenge. More than 1,750 ideas were submitted by 1,400 participants, out of which 10 were selected. The focus was on getting ideas around the front end and some of the submitted ideas included:

  • Check-out management: Exclusive waiting rooms with TV, Internet and other facilities for patients waiting to be discharged so as to reduce space congestion and make their waiting time more comfortable.
  • Space for emotional privacy: An exclusive and friendly space for individuals and families to mourn the loss of dear ones in private.
  • Online patient organizer: A web based app that helps first time patients prepare better for their appointment by providing check lists for documents, medicines, etc to be carried and giving information regarding the hospital navigation, the consulting doctor etc.
  • Help for non-English speakers: Iconography cards to help non-English speaking patients express themselves and seek help in case of emergencies or other situations.

As Arlen Meyers, MD, President and CEO of the Society of Physician Entrepreneurs, says in a report, although many good ideas come from the front line, physicians must also be encouraged to think innovatively about patient experience. An academic study also builds a strong case to encourage intrapreneurship among nurses. Given they comprise a large part of the front-line staff for healthcare delivery, nurses should also be given the freedom to create and design innovative systems for improving patient experience.

According to a Harvard Business Review article quoted in a university study, employees who have the potential to be intrapreneurs, show some marked characteristics. These include a sense of ownership, perseverance, emotional intelligence and the ability to look at the big picture along with the desire, and ideas, to improve it. But trust and support of the management is essential to bringing out and taking the ideas forward.

Creating an environment conducive to innovation is the first step to bringing about innovation-driven outcomes. These were just some of the insights on healthcare management gleaned from the Hospital Leadership Summit hosted by Abbott. In over 150 countries, Abbott, which is among the top 100 global innovator companies, is working with hospitals and healthcare professionals to improve the quality of health services.

To read more content on best practices for hospital leaders, visit Abbott’s Bringing Health to Life portal here.

This article was produced on behalf of Abbott by the Scroll.in marketing team and not by the Scroll.in editorial staff.