India’s air pollution problem keeps getting worse.

Greenpeace’s second annual report on the state of air quality in Indian cities, analysed data from 280 cities across the country, compared to 168 cities analysed in 2017.

And the data is grim.

Source: Greenpeace

Air quality is measured based on the number of small particles every cubic meter of air, specifically those smaller than 2.5 micrograms (PM2.5) or 10 micrograms (PM10). These particles are capable of entering the human blood stream through lungs and increase risk heart attacks, strokes, and lung cancer.

No Indian city passes the World Health Organisation’s guideline value for PM10 pollution of less than 20 micrograms per cubic meter. And only 52 out of 280 cities pass Indian government’s own standards of air pollution that say PM10 shouldn’t exceed 60 micrograms per cubic meter.

Here is the list of those 52 cities in India where you could live without deadly air pollution:

The big change this year is the addition of a number of cities in Kerala, which were excluded from the 2017 report because of lack of access to the data.

