Economic survey predicts farmers’ losses due to climate change – but offers no effective solution

The Economic Survey 2018, presented by the National Democratic Alliance government on Monday, claims to have come up with new and startling data on how climate change would adversely affect farmers’ income. Yet, it did not prescribe any new solution to the problem which has been for long been studied and accepted by policy makers.
The Survey, by using new sets of data, claims that climate change could reduce farmers’ incomes by up to 25% annually. It, however, does not offer anything more than the existing schemes of the government to safeguard the farmers from the vagaries of the changing climate. The effectiveness of these schemes and their implementation has come under criticism, specially after a rising agrarian distress has been blamed for the Bharatiya Janata Party’s poor performance in the recently concluded Gujarat Assembly elections.
Agriculture employs close to 12 crore people in India and is the most employment-intensive economic sector in the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised to double the farmers’ incomes by 2022. Over the past two years, however, his government has been grappling with several manifestations of the country’s agrarian crisis. It had to deal with several crashes of farm commodity prices, the most recent of which was the plunge in potato prices in Uttar Pradesh earlier this month.
Given the severity of the agrarian distress, it is expected that this year’s budget would focus on rural areas, specially on farmers. While the Survey admitted that “the last few seasons have witnessed a problem of plenty – farm revenues declining for a number of crops despite increasing production and market prices falling below the Minimum Support Price”, it did not get into the diagnosis or prescribing solutions.
‘New findings’
The survey instead focused on the “medium to long term” threat, that is climate change. Claiming to have used new sets of district-level weather data and a new methodology, the survey has come out with two major findings.
One, the agriculture yields are affected only in the years when temperatures are much higher or rainfall significantly lower than the normal. And two, the impact of such variations is higher in the rain-fed areas than the irrigated areas. The survey shows that temperatures in India have been rising and rainfalls decreasing over the years, confirming the global trends and the results of earlier Indian studies.
Without a policy response, this would lead to farm income losses of 15% to 18% on average and 20 to 25% in unirrigated areas, the Survey estimated. This would mean a loss of Rs 3,600 per year for an average Indian farmer at current income levels.
To address this, the survey prescribes transition to “climate smart agriculture” in which crops are made more resilient to climate change and smart irrigation techniques through which more yield can be achieved per water unit. These are not new concepts and the government has been researching and exploring them for several years now.
The survey also puts its weight behind the Central government’s existing schemes such as soil health card, direct benefit transfer in fertilisers, and crop insurance to make agriculture more efficient and climate resilient. However, ground reports and data on implementation of these schemes show they have not been effective in safeguarding farmers income so far. The Survey does not address the issue of their effectiveness.
Talking about other problems in farming, the survey hints at the Centre seeking larger control over agriculture, a state subject. The Survey points out that the northern states have a problem of excessive subsidies while other parts of the country are grappling with ineffective procurement of products from farmers, market barriers, poor irrigation and lack of infrastructure. But it leaves the question open.
“It is easy to say what needs to be done. How this will happen given that agriculture is a state subject is an open political economy question... The cooperative federalism “technology” of the GST Council that brings together the Centre and States could be promisingly deployed to further agricultural reforms and durably raise farmers’ incomes.”
What hospitals can do to drive entrepreneurship and enhance patient experience
Hospitals can perform better by partnering with entrepreneurs and encouraging a culture of intrapreneurship focused on customer centricity.
At the Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, visitors don’t have to worry about navigating their way across the complex hospital premises. All they need to do is download wayfinding tools from the installed digital signage onto their smartphone and get step by step directions. Other hospitals have digital signage in surgical waiting rooms that share surgery updates with the anxious families waiting outside, or offer general information to visitors in waiting rooms. Many others use digital registration tools to reduce check-in time or have Smart TVs in patient rooms that serve educational and anxiety alleviating content.
Most of these tech enabled solutions have emerged as hospitals look for better ways to enhance patient experience – one of the top criteria in evaluating hospital performance. Patient experience accounts for 25% of a hospital’s Value-Based Purchasing (VBP) score as per the US government’s Centres for Medicare and Mediaid Services (CMS) programme. As a Mckinsey report says, hospitals need to break down a patient’s journey into various aspects, clinical and non-clinical, and seek ways of improving every touch point in the journey. As hospitals also need to focus on delivering quality healthcare, they are increasingly collaborating with entrepreneurs who offer such patient centric solutions or encouraging innovative intrapreneurship within the organization.
At the Hospital Leadership Summit hosted by Abbott, some of the speakers from diverse industry backgrounds brought up the role of entrepreneurship in order to deliver on patient experience.
Getting the best from collaborations
Speakers such as Dr Naresh Trehan, Chairman and Managing Director - Medanta Hospitals, and Meena Ganesh, CEO and MD - Portea Medical, who spoke at the panel discussion on “Are we fit for the world of new consumers?”, highlighted the importance of collaborating with entrepreneurs to fill the gaps in the patient experience eco system. As Dr Trehan says, “As healthcare service providers we are too steeped in our own work. So even though we may realize there are gaps in customer experience delivery, we don’t want to get distracted from our core job, which is healthcare delivery. We would rather leave the job of filling those gaps to an outsider who can do it well.”
Meena Ganesh shares a similar view when she says that entrepreneurs offer an outsider’s fresh perspective on the existing gaps in healthcare. They are therefore better equipped to offer disruptive technology solutions that put the customer right at the center. Her own venture, Portea Medical, was born out of a need in the hitherto unaddressed area of patient experience – quality home care.
There are enough examples of hospitals that have gained significantly by partnering with or investing in such ventures. For example, the Children’s Medical Centre in Dallas actively invests in tech startups to offer better care to its patients. One such startup produces sensors smaller than a grain of sand, that can be embedded in pills to alert caregivers if a medication has been taken or not. Another app delivers care givers at customers’ door step for check-ups. Providence St Joseph’s Health, that has medical centres across the U.S., has invested in a range of startups that address different patient needs – from patient feedback and wearable monitoring devices to remote video interpretation and surgical blood loss monitoring. UNC Hospital in North Carolina uses a change management platform developed by a startup in order to improve patient experience at its Emergency and Dermatology departments. The platform essentially comes with a friendly and non-intrusive way to gather patient feedback.
When intrapreneurship can lead to patient centric innovation
Hospitals can also encourage a culture of intrapreneurship within the organization. According to Meena Ganesh, this would mean building a ‘listening organization’ because as she says, listening and being open to new ideas leads to innovation. Santosh Desai, MD& CEO - Future Brands Ltd, who was also part of the panel discussion, feels that most innovations are a result of looking at “large cultural shifts, outside the frame of narrow business”. So hospitals will need to encourage enterprising professionals in the organization to observe behavior trends as part of the ideation process. Also, as Dr Ram Narain, Executive Director, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, points out, they will need to tell the employees who have the potential to drive innovative initiatives, “Do not fail, but if you fail, we still back you.” Innovative companies such as Google actively follow this practice, allowing employees to pick projects they are passionate about and work on them to deliver fresh solutions.
Realizing the need to encourage new ideas among employees to enhance patient experience, many healthcare enterprises are instituting innovative strategies. Henry Ford System, for example, began a system of rewarding great employee ideas. One internal contest was around clinical applications for wearable technology. The incentive was particularly attractive – a cash prize of $ 10,000 to the winners. Not surprisingly, the employees came up with some very innovative ideas that included: a system to record mobility of acute care patients through wearable trackers, health reminder system for elderly patients and mobile game interface with activity trackers to encourage children towards exercising. The employees admitted later that the exercise was so interesting that they would have participated in it even without a cash prize incentive.
Another example is Penn Medicine in Philadelphia which launched an ‘innovation tournament’ across the organization as part of its efforts to improve patient care. Participants worked with professors from Wharton Business School to prepare for the ideas challenge. More than 1,750 ideas were submitted by 1,400 participants, out of which 10 were selected. The focus was on getting ideas around the front end and some of the submitted ideas included:
Check-out management: Exclusive waiting rooms with TV, Internet and other facilities for patients waiting to be discharged so as to reduce space congestion and make their waiting time more comfortable.
Space for emotional privacy: An exclusive and friendly space for individuals and families to mourn the loss of dear ones in private.
Online patient organizer: A web based app that helps first time patients prepare better for their appointment by providing check lists for documents, medicines, etc to be carried and giving information regarding the hospital navigation, the consulting doctor etc.
Help for non-English speakers: Iconography cardstohelp non-English speaking patients express themselves and seek help in case of emergencies or other situations.
As Arlen Meyers, MD, President and CEO of the Society of Physician Entrepreneurs, says in a report, although many good ideas come from the front line, physicians must also be encouraged to think innovatively about patient experience. An academic study also builds a strong case to encourage intrapreneurship among nurses. Given they comprise a large part of the front-line staff for healthcare delivery, nurses should also be given the freedom to create and design innovative systems for improving patient experience.
According to a Harvard Business Review article quoted in a university study, employees who have the potential to be intrapreneurs, show some marked characteristics. These include a sense of ownership, perseverance, emotional intelligence and the ability to look at the big picture along with the desire, and ideas, to improve it. But trust and support of the management is essential to bringing out and taking the ideas forward.
Creating an environment conducive to innovation is the first step to bringing about innovation-driven outcomes. These were just some of the insights on healthcare management gleaned from the Hospital Leadership Summit hosted by Abbott. In over 150 countries, Abbott, which is among the top 100 global innovator companies, is working with hospitals and healthcare professionals to improve the quality of health services.
To read more content on best practices for hospital leaders, visit Abbott’s Bringing Health to Life portal here.
This article was produced on behalf of Abbott by the Scroll.in marketing team and not by the Scroll.in editorial staff.