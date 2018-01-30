It’s not so rosy anymore: Economic Survey paints a sobering picture

The lead author of Economic Survey 2017-18 and India’s chief economic adviser, Arvind Subramanian, presented a sobering prognosis of how Indian economy would perform in the short term, claiming it would notch between 7%-7.5% growth next financial year.

It was in strong contrast to the rosy picture Subramanian had painted in his first economic survey, for 2014-15, when he had said that double digit growth of Gross Domestic Product was within reach.

When asked by a journalist what had happened for India to slip from a sweet spot, as he described it in 2014-15, to recovery mode now, he was candid. As candid as a government’s chief economist adviser can get when the party in power is entering election mode. “Stuff happens,” he said.

And then he described the stuff that had happened to snuff the ebullience out of his reports – and the economy. The bad stuff, he said, was made up of “temporary” impacts of demonetisation and Goods and Services Tax, which he noted were now slowly fading away. He could not have foreseen demonetisation for sure and had advised a better GST system to be put in place. He admitted, though, that he had underestimated the impact of one factor he had foreseen – the bad loans banks are saddled with and the unhealthy balance sheets of Indian companies. The unexpected high interest rates of borrowing money made investment difficult and the rise in global oil prices hemmed in the economy, he added.

The survey did take a swipe at the cost demonetisation imposed on the economy by diverting focus away from reviving investments. “Mobilising savings, through attempts to unearth black money or encouraging a shift away from gold investments, is important but perhaps not as urgent,” the Survey said.

Niti Ayog’s chairperson Rajiv Kumar, a more recent entrant to the band of “government’s economists”, was quick to join issue. He said he expected a better growth rate next year than the “conservative” 7%-7.5% predicted by the Survey.

But the gravity reflected in the Survey goes beyond quibbling over the topline numbers.

Reality check

In previous surveys, the authors had painted with flourish the economic promise held in government’s policy initiatives, such as Jan Dhan, Aadhar, digital money and integrated farm produce markets. They had suggested the leap the economy would take from implementing GST and increasing investments in railways. On the social sector front, the authors had last year said it was time for the government to ensure a “Universal Basic Income” for all citizens.

This year, the authors suggested that the government should finish what is on the policy plate and not add more to the agenda that included selling Air India, quickly easing the load off debt-riddled balance sheets of companies through the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, consolidating and privatising banks.

The resurgence of exports after a long dive down, the Survey hinted, would be the short-term route out of the sluggish economy, as had already begun happening over the past two quarters. The revival of investment by domestic industry would require more effort, including resolving the mess taxation-related litigation is in.

Subramanian warned of two fresh challenges that may impede the speed of recovery even if the government stuck to the tasks the Survey suggested. There was a chance that continuing high oil prices and a correction to the prevailing and partially-irrational high prices of stocks could dampen investments.

Many experts believe the survey has provided sage advice in a year before the country goes into general elections. It remains to be seen, however, if the government would be able to stick to this advice in the budget on February 1. Or would it be tempted to make yet more ambitious promises to lure the electorate as the opposition tries to keep the focus on the farming crisis and unemployment?

Agrarian distress

The one area where the Survey had little advice to offer even as it presented a rather bleak prognosis was agriculture.

The chapter summing up the state of economy noted that real wages for farm as well as non-farm work had fallen, for crops such as potato and soyabean the glut in market had led to crash in prices, the real incomes of farmers had slumped and that sowing for both farming seasons was down for 2017-18 by an estimated 6.1% for kharif and 0.5% for Rabi, which was leading to lower demand for labour on the farms.

In a separate dedicated chapter on agriculture, the authors, instead of addressing these short term worries, went into an academic exercise of understanding how climate change would impact agriculture in the medium and long run – by mid- to end of century. The chapter reproduced results that are mostly well known to the Indian and global climate change scientific community, such as, irrigated areas would suffer the impacts of climate change less than non-irrigated areas.

The authors produced some nuance to the existing understanding of how climate change, if left unabated, could shave off productivity of Indian farms and reduce incomes. But, in the end even the answers to these challenges – which are likely to only exacerbate the existing difficulties in the farming sector – they assessed were more of the same. For example, the chapter concluded,

“Building on the current crop insurance program (Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana), weather-based models and technology (drones for example) need to be used to determine losses and compensate farmers within weeks.”

The Survey asked for more research and suggested that subsidies for cereals be replaced with direct cash transfers, though existing pilots have shown failure. The Survey left an oblique reference to bringing agriculture-related issues under joint-control of the Centre and the states instead of letting it be a state subject alone. The authors of the Survey referred to it as deploying the “cooperative federalism technology” of the GST Council, where the Centre holds a veto over decision making though all sit together to decide upon the indirect tax system.

The survey also suggested that funds transferred from the Centre to panchayats and urban local bodies could be made conditional and linked to how well they perform in collecting land revenue. This, the authors suggested after some analysis, was because, “the bigger problem is that they (the local level rural and urban bodies of governance) are not fully utilizing the taxation powers they already possess”. This upends the conventional wisdom that local bodies, particularly at the rural level, have not been devolved enough powers of taxation by the states and the Centre. If accepted, this suggestion could provide a reasoning for the recent downward revision the central government has sought in the share it gives from the annual pot of revenue earned to state governments. In 2015-16, it had celebrated “cooperative federalism” when agreeing to give a greater share of unconditional funds to states.