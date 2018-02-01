Congress parliamentarian and former finance minister in the United Progressive Alliance government, P Chidambaram, termed the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government’s Budget presented on Thursday a “big letdown” and listed out eight areas in which it had disappointed.

Chidambaram released a statement in which he said the Budget’s promise of raising minimum support prices for farmers lacked detail and held no indication that the actual incomes of cultivators would increase. He also said the Budget lacked new ideas for job creation and accused Finance Minister Arun Jaitley of falling back on tokenism.

Chidambaram termed the government’s healthcare promise of Rs 5 lakhs per family for 10 crore families “a big jumla” and pointed to the absence of any tax relief for the average taxpayer.

Here is the full text of his statement:

The Budget for 2018-2019 was presented today. It is the last full budget of this government, and I should add “thank god for that”.

Let me recall the economic context in which this Budget has been presented. I draw my facts from the official document of the government, namely, the Economic Survey that was presented on January 29.

There are two macro-economic situation vulnerabilities – fiscal account and current account.

The real effective exchange rate has appreciated about 21% since 2014 affecting India’s export competitiveness, but the domestic political economy (meaning BJP) favours a stronger, less competitive exchange rate.

In the last four years, the level of real agricultural gross domestic product and real agricultural revenues have remained constant.

Jobs is the number one issue. Jobs are not being created. Industry – especially micro, small and medium enterprises – create jobs. Industrial gross value added growth has declined from 9.8% in 2015-2016 to 6.8% in 2016-2017 to 2.7% in 2017-2018. In the same period, manufacturing gross value added growth has declined from 12.7% to 7.9% to 3.1%.

The last number on investment (gross fixed capital formation) was 28.9% of gross domestic product in the second quarter of 2017-2018. The last number on consumer price index inflation was 5.2% in December 2017. The last numbers on credit growth are: non-food credit 10% and credit to industry 2.1%.

The big disappointments of the Budget

In light of the above, the Budget proposals should have been bold and radical, and backed by adequate provision of funds. Unfortunately, the Budget proposals are a big letdown.

Let me list the big disappointments: