In a recent episode of the Freakonomics Radio podcast, Pepsico CEO Indra Nooyi, while detailing her experience at the helm of the food and beverage giant, made a comment about the different ways in which men and women consume chips and what that means from a marketing perspective. Her contention was that women are uncomfortable getting their hands dirty in public and there was a case for packaging them differently for the genders. In the January 31 episode, she said:

“When you eat out of a flex bag – one of our single-serve bags – especially as you watch a lot of the young guys eat the chips, they love their Doritos, and they lick their fingers with great glee, and when they reach the bottom of the bag they pour the little broken pieces into their mouth, because they don’t want to lose that taste of the flavour, and the broken chips in the bottom. Women would love to do the same, but they don’t. They don’t like to crunch too loudly in public. And they don’t lick their fingers generously and they don’t like to pour the little broken pieces and the flavour into their mouth.”

Nooyi indicated that they would launch a women-oriented version of Doritos, the tortilla chips manufactured by Pepsico subsidiary Frito-Lays. “For women, low-crunch, the full taste profile, not have so much of the flavour stick on the fingers, and how can you put it in a purse? Because women love to carry a snack in their purse,” she said, while describing the considerations driving the product.

This strain of the conversation was picked up by many publications over the weekend and soon became fodder for social media conversation. Many Twitter users lashed out at the concept of a woman-friendly bag of chips, criticising the various societal norms that marketers have cashed in on and exacerbated.

Food companies trying to literally manufacture a relationship between femininity & the crunchyness of a chip is an inane phenomenon that is entirely the product of a hyper-capitalist patriarchal society, & is an early contender for most ridiculous & silly things of 2018. — Poor Man’s Donald Glover (@Jayygold_) February 5, 2018

About to sit down and write an angry letter to Doritos. pic.twitter.com/CXEWt1Xb1s — Molly Hodgdon (@Manglewood) February 5, 2018

WTF is Pepsi doing? Is this a shitty early April Fool's joke? Are they that desperate for PR that they have to announce things like this (prob isn't even a real product, ever). It's stupid and infantile. @gnlyons21 you should be ashamed at allowing this. https://t.co/zFsDorX9RF — Adam Singer (@AdamSinger) February 5, 2018

Combining humour with an important message, a lot of users pointed out that while women across the world were fighting for equality, they were literally being offered crumbs instead.

Lady Doritos isn't a bad idea. Sometimes I eat chips so loudly I start my period and it's distracting to the office :/ — "Sarah Schauer" (@SJSchauer) February 6, 2018

As a woman, I hate the manly, too loud sound of a chip crunching. This is the exact snack my delicate mouth needs. Hopefully the edges won't be too sharp (: — Destany (@notdestany) February 5, 2018

women: give us equal pay

the world: look, a KFC female colonel!

women: we said equal pay

the world: doritos won't crunch anymore!!!

women: EQUAL PA-

the world: have you tried "BIC PENS FOR HER"?? — Ali Vingiano (@alivingiano) February 5, 2018

Questions I have about the forthcoming lady Doritos:

1. May I request they be salted with the tears of our enemies?

2. Will they be priced to align with the gender pay gap?

3. If a lady is OK with crunching, crumbs and public eating, is she banned from purchasing them? — Kim Bongiorno (@LetMeStart) February 5, 2018

New Doritos crunchless chips for women pic.twitter.com/P2ujZr7hXo — Mujahed Kobbe (@Moj_kobe) February 5, 2018

However, the remarks also paved the way for a wider conversation about how women are expected to live up to vastly different societal standards compared to men. Writer Caroline Siede pointed out that Nooyi herself acknowledged that women would love to eat messily, but are taught not to, as eating daintily is one of the many traits ascribed to femininity. Not just fast moving consumer goods but even restaurant and bar menus are often planned with that in mind. These stereotypes can also dictate men and women’s food preferences, research has shown.

But the reality is this interview is both an empowering profile and an example of how society’s fucked up gender norms work. And Indra Nooyi herself acknowledges that! She claims women would “love” to chow down on Doritos, but don’t always feel that’s socially acceptable. — Caroline Siede (@CarolineSiede) February 5, 2018

As we all mock this Dorito news, please remember that creating anxiety around eating is what got us into this dystopian hellscape where women are meant to think we're not entitled to consume food in the first place. — Annalee (@leeflower) February 5, 2018

Women’s complex relationship with food is well documented: as primary caregivers, they are expected to spend many hours of the day nourishing their families with food, while depriving themselves or not getting to relish it themselves. Huffington Post journalist Rituparna Chatterjee elaborated upon that in the Indian context. She said that it was common in Indian households for women, especially the mother, to deprive themselves of food and for men to be offered the best and largest portions of a dish. These discriminatory practices encompass a wide range, she explained, from expecting women to serve and clear up the food to encouraging them to eat only after the rest of the family has finished.

Today's feminism thread: That crunch-less chips for women reminded me of the sexism around food in Indian families we knew growing up. The times our mothers claimed they're "not fond of a food" because it had probably run out. Why boys are served leg pieces of chicken, fish heads — Rituparna Chatterjee (@MasalaBai) February 4, 2018

Women were once told not to eat in front of men, lest the ugliness of chewing, spitting out bones, swallowing put men off. They ate in the kitchen. They still do in many parts of India. Putting away the excess food at night, even after a tiring day, is still mostly their job. — Rituparna Chatterjee (@MasalaBai) February 4, 2018

Women don't pass gas, women don't belch. Women aren't expected to talk about passing gas or belching until they reach a certain age. Women fill the water glasses before a meal, wipe down after. Women are expected to remain passive participants in male discussions around tables. — Rituparna Chatterjee (@MasalaBai) February 4, 2018

The thread was widely shared on Twitter and many fellow users chimed in with their own experiences.

I have seen this happen in my family during every festival or get-together. It took hyperacidity for my mum to realise how she was putting herself at risk by not eating on time. — Aparna (@FuschiaScribe) February 5, 2018

Great thread!! Agree100%.. I related to the serving of fish heads/ leg pieces thinking of my great grandma who had once told this & I was very surprised — Irresistible (@mouchak0410) February 5, 2018

But even in families where women work and men don’t, women still do more childcare and housework. This is true even in the UK and the US. — Alex #FBPE (@alexpiletska) February 5, 2018

remembering things. always women gave up food. widows don’t eat fish, meat, not even masoor dal. the array of veg food, minus onion & garlic that the widows of bengal created. ekadoshi, ombubachi. a way to spend less on women? why feed her when she can’t give anything in return? — indrani (@indiscribe) February 5, 2018

Immensely grateful to my parents for never having this in our home. Both mum and dad were working and he’s always been the one to cook and feed the three ladies, mum sister and I😊😊 ( he’s the best cook in the world btw) — SANA QAMAR (@SANA19Q) February 4, 2018

I grew up with a mother who truly believed boys and girls were equal. We ate huge bowls of saalan with our garam phulkas, entire loaves of Brittannia bread, equal amounts of samosas and sundry snacks. Our relatives gossiped abt our huge appetites. — the lotus eater (@sabathenomad) February 5, 2018

I hate this, hate it when I have to eat last - so I skip the meal altogether. When someone has to stand at attention and serve everyone and still listen to people complain 'this is too much/little', when it would be so much easier to serve oneself. — Richa Bhattarai (@15n3quarters) February 5, 2018