When Narendra Modi came to power in 2014, there were lots of new buzzwords to contend with. In addition to catchphrases such as Make in India, Digital India and Start-up India, Indians were also excited by the idea of Smart Cities. After all, Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party had promised in its election manifesto to build “100 new cities; enabled with the latest in technology and infrastructure”.

Four years later, have any of those cities actually been built? On Tuesday, Twitter parody account @RealHistoryPic decided to take stock.

Fourth year is running, What's the status of 100 Smart cities promised by PM Narendra Modi?



Reply with pictures. — History of India (@RealHistoryPic) February 6, 2018

The replies were imaginative.

The textile hub of Surat, in Gujarat, has apparently got a Game of Thrones makeover, while the prime minister’s adopted village Jayapur, in Uttar Pradesh, seemed to have benefitted from Disney’s magic touch.

Adaopted Village , Jayapur, Uttar Pradesh-India 2018 pic.twitter.com/pJ6ZtEuoJK — Anupun Kher (@AnupunKher) February 6, 2018

And this is apparently what Odisha capital Bhubaneswar looks like in 2018.

Bhubaneswar Smart city in 2018. pic.twitter.com/6yKvhyA7Fh — VOBLR 🇮🇳 (@sandeeprrao1991) February 6, 2018

Srinagar got a Swiss touch, we think…

The #SmartCity Summer Capital Srinagar is now free from stone-pelters & Pakistan flags! Feeling old much?

“Jo kaha woh karke dikhaya, fir se Modi sarkaar” pic.twitter.com/BzBvreSNrB — Paras Rishi (@parasrishi) February 7, 2018

And the people in Gujarat seemed to have raced ahead of the promised bullet train to ride rocket-propelled camels instead.

Bullet train in Smart City of Ahemdabad .... pic.twitter.com/Kgulp6Ojmh — Rofl Indian 🚩 (@sab_subh_hai) February 6, 2018

How can we forget gujarat 😁 pic.twitter.com/RjUw6s8jCr — Amar Akhbar Anthony (@amarakhbaranth1) February 7, 2018

The RSS headquarters in Nagpur got a White House makeover.

RSS HEADQUARTER IN NAGPUR 🚩🚩 pic.twitter.com/6n9GiKWXIQ — Ayaan khan (@lostayaan14) February 7, 2018

Other tweeters didn’t find the question funny.

Roads with 24/7 drinking water for travellers and special parking in centre 😍



Pic Courtesy - Madhya Pradesh Smart City pic.twitter.com/Qet1O87n6m — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRai) February 6, 2018