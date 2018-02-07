When Narendra Modi came to power in 2014, there were lots of new buzzwords to contend with. In addition to catchphrases such as Make in India, Digital India and Start-up India, Indians were also excited by the idea of Smart Cities. After all, Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party had promised in its election manifesto to build “100 new cities; enabled with the latest in technology and infrastructure”.
Four years later, have any of those cities actually been built? On Tuesday, Twitter parody account @RealHistoryPic decided to take stock.
The replies were imaginative.
The textile hub of Surat, in Gujarat, has apparently got a Game of Thrones makeover, while the prime minister’s adopted village Jayapur, in Uttar Pradesh, seemed to have benefitted from Disney’s magic touch.
And this is apparently what Odisha capital Bhubaneswar looks like in 2018.
Srinagar got a Swiss touch, we think…
And the people in Gujarat seemed to have raced ahead of the promised bullet train to ride rocket-propelled camels instead.
The RSS headquarters in Nagpur got a White House makeover.
Other tweeters didn’t find the question funny.