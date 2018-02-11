fight for justice

A contempt petition pending for over 20 years may cast a shadow on Supreme Court’s Ayodhya hearing

A lawyer is trying to revive a contempt petition, filed in 1995, seeking action against seven political leaders for enabling the Babri Masjid’s destruction.

by 
Of the seven people named in the contempt petition, only Murli Manohar Joshi, Kalyan Singh and LK Advani are still alive | PTI

With the Supreme Court now hearing the final arguments in the Ayodhya title dispute, an effort is afoot to revive a long-pending contempt petition against seven politicians for enabling the Babri Masjid’s demolition on December 6, 1992.

The idea of reviving the petition was kindled when a three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra announced on December 5 that it would hear the final arguments in the title suit from February 8. Last month, Shakil Ahmad Syed, counsel for the petitioner Mohammad Hashim Ansari, enquired from the Supreme Court Registry why the petition had not been listed for hearing for more than 20 years.

Admitted in the Supreme Court in 1995, the contempt petition seeks action against PV Narasimha Rao, SB Chavan, LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Kalyan Singh, Vijayraje Scindia and Ashok Singhal for “deliberately and willfully” violating its orders and those of the Allahabad High Court to demolish the mosque. Rao was then prime minister and Chavan his home minister, both belonging to the Congress. Advani, Joshi, Scindia and Singh were top leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party while Singhal led the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, a sister organisation of the BJP in the Sangh Parivar. Singh, chief minister of Uttar Pradesh at the time, now serves as the governor of Rajasthan. Apart from them, the petition also names the central and Uttar Pradesh governments as the contemnors.

Roa, Chavan, Scindia and Singhal are dead. As is the petitioner, Ansari. He was also the co-plaintiff, with the Sunni Waqf Board, in the first title suit laying claim to the Babri Masjid site that was filed in 1961. Ansari’s suit and three others together constitute what is now known as the Ayodhya title dispute.

Ansari’s petition last came up with a bunch of writ petitions before a bench of Justices GN Ray and SP Bharucha on March 26, 1997. The bench said “these matters” should be listed for hearing after that year’s summer holidays. It was never heard of again.

Reviving the petition will draw attention to the fact that while the title dispute – whether the site of the Babri Masjid belongs to Muslims or Hindus – is about to be decided, no one has been punished for the mosque’s destruction so far. Though Kalyan Singh was sentenced in a different contempt of court case in October 1994, it was merely to a day’s imprisonment.

It will also underline the irony of the situation: the Allahabad High Court decided the title suit in 2010 even though the demolition of the Babri Masjid was a blatant violation of its own orders to maintain the status quo at the site. It is appeals against the High Court’s verdict that the Supreme Court is now hearing.

The contempt petition was filed by Mohammad Hasim Ansari, who died in July 2016. Photo credit: Twitter/Tv9 Gujarati
The contempt petition was filed by Mohammad Hasim Ansari, who died in July 2016. Photo credit: Twitter/Tv9 Gujarati

Critical question

Many feel it is as essential to determine whether prominent political leaders had flouted court orders to enable the Babri Masjid’s destruction as it is to settle the ownership of the site it stood on. It is felt that exemplary punishment for violating court orders would go a long way in dissuading the political class from behaving irresponsibly to achieve its goals.

This is what prompted Shakil Ahmad Syed’s enquiry to the Registry. “The Registry was under the mistaken notion that the contempt petition had been disposed of,” Syed said. “This was perhaps because Hashim’s petition had been bunched with related writs that the court had already dealt with. I told the Registry our petition had not been decided upon.”

In response to Syed’s enquiry on January 15, the Registry asked him to file an application for “setting aside abatement” of the petition. This is because a petitioner must be substituted within 90 days of their death or the petition lapses. According to Ansari’s will, his son Iqbal Ansari is to replace him in all litigation. The Registry has asked Syed for a copy of Ansari’s will. It will then remove from the contempt petition the names of both Ansari as well as the four defendents who are now dead.

Syed said it would take him a week to “complete the formalities” that the Registry has asked for. “The petition will then be ready to be taken up,” he added. “It should happen within the period the Supreme Court hears the final arguments in the title dispute.”

If the title suit judgement is delivered before the contempt petition is disposed of, it will make many wonder whether the delay in dispensing justice has once again led to the denial of justice.

If the title suit is settled before the contempt petition is disposed of, it will raise the question of whether justice has indeed been served. “Since the petition was filed, some contemnors have died and those alive are old,” said MR Shamshad, counsel for Iqbal Ansari. “Now that the title suit is going to be decided by the Supreme Court, the contempt petition for the sake of justice should be decided as soon as possible.”

It is, in fact, the same logic that MS Liberhan, a retired High Court judge who conducted a 17-year enquiry into the Babri Masjid’s demolition, invoked to argue that the conspiracy case related to the mosque’s destruction – which his enquiry found was “meticulously planned” – should have been settled before the title dispute. “If it is decided that it is Waqf property, then one side is established as guilty of demolition,” he told The Indian Express in early December. “And if the Hindu sides get it, then the act of demolition becomes seen as ‘justified’.”

By Liberhan’s argument, the contempt petition should be decided before the title suit. But there is also the matter of time. It is generally expected that the bench hearing the title suit will deliver its judgement before Misra, who heads it, retires on October 2 this year. In case it does not, the bench will have to be reconstituted and the case heard all over again.

The contempt petition describes Ansari watching the Babri Masjid’s demolition from a grove he was hiding in: he saw Advani and Joshi on a platform, joining in a chorus of slogans to demolish the structure. It also cites newspapers reports in which Advani is quoted as saying, “Karseva could be anything”. Advani’s ambiguity, the petition argues, was a violation of the Supreme Court’s clear instruction that the December 6 karseva was to be only symbolic.

The petition accuses Rao’s central government of not taking action despite knowing that a dress rehearsal to demolish the Babri Masjid had been conducted on the evening of December 5. The government also did not prevent karsevaks from erecting a makeshift Ram temple on the site of the razed mosque on December 7 and December 8. This was its direct responsbility, the petition argues, since Uttar Pradesh had been placed under President’s Rule after the Kalyan Singh government was dismissed on December 6.

Ajaz Ashraf is a journalist in Delhi.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Relying on the power of habits to solve India’s mammoth sanitation problem

Adopting three simple habits can help maximise the benefits of existing sanitation infrastructure.

India’s sanitation problem is well documented – the country was recently declared as having the highest number of people living without basic sanitation facilities. Sanitation encompasses all conditions relating to public health - especially sewage disposal and access to clean drinking water. Due to associated losses in productivity caused by sickness, increased healthcare costs and increased mortality, India recorded a loss of 5.2% of its GDP to poor sanitation in 2015. As tremendous as the economic losses are, the on-ground, human consequences of poor sanitation are grim - about one in 10 deaths, according to the World Bank.

Poor sanitation contributes to about 10% of the world’s disease burden and is linked to even those diseases that may not present any correlation at first. For example, while lack of nutrition is a direct cause of anaemia, poor sanitation can contribute to the problem by causing intestinal diseases which prevent people from absorbing nutrition from their food. In fact, a study found a correlation between improved sanitation and reduced prevalence of anaemia in 14 Indian states. Diarrhoeal diseases, the most well-known consequence of poor sanitation, are the third largest cause of child mortality in India. They are also linked to undernutrition and stunting in children - 38% of Indian children exhibit stunted growth. Improved sanitation can also help reduce prevalence of neglected tropical diseases (NTDs). Though not a cause of high mortality rate, NTDs impair physical and cognitive development, contribute to mother and child illness and death and affect overall productivity. NTDs caused by parasitic worms - such as hookworms, whipworms etc. - infect millions every year and spread through open defecation. Improving toilet access and access to clean drinking water can significantly boost disease control programmes for diarrhoea, NTDs and other correlated conditions.

Unfortunately, with about 732 million people who have no access to toilets, India currently accounts for more than half of the world population that defecates in the open. India also accounts for the largest rural population living without access to clean water. Only 16% of India’s rural population is currently served by piped water.

However, there is cause for optimism. In the three years of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, the country’s sanitation coverage has risen from 39% to 65% and eight states and Union Territories have been declared open defecation free. But lasting change cannot be ensured by the proliferation of sanitation infrastructure alone. Ensuring the usage of toilets is as important as building them, more so due to the cultural preference for open defecation in rural India.

According to the World Bank, hygiene promotion is essential to realise the potential of infrastructure investments in sanitation. Behavioural intervention is most successful when it targets few behaviours with the most potential for impact. An area of public health where behavioural training has made an impact is WASH - water, sanitation and hygiene - a key issue of UN Sustainable Development Goal 6. Compliance to WASH practices has the potential to reduce illness and death, poverty and improve overall socio-economic development. The UN has even marked observance days for each - World Water Day for water (22 March), World Toilet Day for sanitation (19 November) and Global Handwashing Day for hygiene (15 October).

At its simplest, the benefits of WASH can be availed through three simple habits that safeguard against disease - washing hands before eating, drinking clean water and using a clean toilet. Handwashing and use of toilets are some of the most important behavioural interventions that keep diarrhoeal diseases from spreading, while clean drinking water is essential to prevent water-borne diseases and adverse health effects of toxic contaminants. In India, Hindustan Unilever Limited launched the Swachh Aadat Swachh Bharat initiative, a WASH behaviour change programme, to complement the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. Through its on-ground behaviour change model, SASB seeks to promote the three basic WASH habits to create long-lasting personal hygiene compliance among the populations it serves.

This touching film made as a part of SASB’s awareness campaign shows how lack of knowledge of basic hygiene practices means children miss out on developmental milestones due to preventable diseases.

Play

SASB created the Swachhata curriculum, a textbook to encourage adoption of personal hygiene among school going children. It makes use of conceptual learning to teach primary school students about cleanliness, germs and clean habits in an engaging manner. Swachh Basti is an extensive urban outreach programme for sensitising urban slum residents about WASH habits through demos, skits and etc. in partnership with key local stakeholders such as doctors, anganwadi workers and support groups. In Ghatkopar, Mumbai, HUL built the first-of-its-kind Suvidha Centre - an urban water, hygiene and sanitation community centre. It provides toilets, handwashing and shower facilities, safe drinking water and state-of-the-art laundry operations at an affordable cost to about 1,500 residents of the area.

HUL’s factory workers also act as Swachhata Doots, or messengers of change who teach the three habits of WASH in their own villages. This mobile-led rural behaviour change communication model also provides a volunteering opportunity to those who are busy but wish to make a difference. A toolkit especially designed for this purpose helps volunteers approach, explain and teach people in their immediate vicinity - their drivers, cooks, domestic helps etc. - about the three simple habits for better hygiene. This helps cast the net of awareness wider as regular interaction is conducive to habit formation. To learn more about their volunteering programme, click here. To learn more about the Swachh Aadat Swachh Bharat initiative, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Hindustan Unilever and not by the Scroll editorial team.