Maybe the most surprising thing about Tamil Nadu politics is that All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader Edapadi Palaniswami remains chief minister. When he took over a year ago, Palaniswami was a surprise candidate to run the state following the resignation of O Paneerselvam, and many other potential claimants for the post were still waiting in the wings. Yet Palaniswami has somehow managed through it all, including attempts by the Sasikala family to split the party and bring down government, and he has even managed to bring Paneerselvam on board as deputy chief minister.

Over the weekend, it emerged that the two factions of the AIADMK came together on the advice of the prime minister. In a public statement, O Paneerselvam said that Narendra Modi had told him to merge the two factions to save the party. Indeed, the deputy chief minister added that Modi’s advice was even more specific. When Paneerselvam agreed to merge the party, he insisted that he did not want to be a minister – but Modi told him to continue, and so he became deputy chief minister.

In some ways Paneerselvam has revealed the worst-kept secret of Tamil Nadu politics: Ever since J Jayalalithaa died in December 2016, the AIADMK government has only remained in power because of the influence of the Bharatiya Janata Party at the Centre. Using both the carrot and the stick, and appearing to brush aside institutions – from the Central Bureau of Investigation to the Election Commission to the post of the Governor and more – the BJP has managed to ensure the government does not fall and, at the same time, is beholden to it. Leaders from both parties have denied this involvement all along, but Paneerselvam’s specific comments betray what was anyhow presumed by most who follow the state’s politics.

In fact, the timing of Paneerselvam’s decision to speak out might be more interesting than the content of his comments. A few days prior, Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan of the BJP had described Tamil Nadu as a “training ground for terrorists” and criticised the working of the state government, provoking angry rebukes from Paneerselvam and later Palaniswami as well. Meanwhile, various other events are invariably forcing Tamil Nadu politics to lurch forward into the post-Amma phase, whether it is the newly launched parties of actors Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, or the impending High Court judgment on the 18 AIADMK MLAs allied to breakaway leader TTV Dinakaran. If those 18 are disqualified, the government might end up in minority.

Palaniswami might be celebrating spending a year in office, but the throne could look shakier than ever over the next few months depending on how things turn out. There is already talk of a change in allegiances, with the anti-BJP camp expected to be filled by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Dinakaran and Kamal Haasan while Rajinikanth gets the BJP support. The AIADMK might yet again split, depending on how leaders expect the wind to blow.

Even as Tamil Nadu braces itself for more political upheaval, it is important that its leaders remember that they are meant to be representatives of the people, not mindless drones thirsting after power. Paneerselvam’s belated revelation about Modi’s role comes after months in which the BJP was seen abusing institutions to ensure its desired outcome was achieved. If this clutch of politicians wants to be relevant to Tamil Nadu for the long run, it is imperative for them to be honest about their intentions while resisting, or better yet exposing, any underhand tactics aimed at controlling the state government.

