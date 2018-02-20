OBITUARY

Dhrubajyoti Ghosh, saviour of the East Kolkata Wetlands, believed in people and not policies

The environmentalist, who died on Friday, fought his battle as a bureaucrat, researcher, academic, public intellectual and activist.

by 
Dhrubajyoti Ghosh | ramsar.org

It was only 10 years ago. On a hot summer afternoon on the banks of the Mahananda river in Malda, West Bengal, we had just finished speaking with a group of village elders about floods and wetlands. As we walked through the village, we came across a small wetland. “How deep is it?” Dhrubajyoti Ghosh casually asked someone who was walking past. “Four feet,” came the prompt reply. “Are you absolutely sure?” Ghosh asked. “Let me show you,” the man answered and in the blink of an eye, took off his mud-stained undershirt and dived into the water. He flipped his legs up straight, his body upside down in the water, his waist emerging out of the surface. As he started to swim away, we heard him say, “Aami bhul boli na.” I was not wrong. With a twinkle in his eyes, Ghosh turned to me and said, “You see that innocence? You see his love for water? That is what protects these wetlands, not policies.”

The ecologist who loved wetlands and people in equal measure died on Friday in Kolkata. He could have died any other day, and the city of death and decay would not have noticed. Ghosh, the city’s UN Global 500 laureate, died just the way he lived, quietly and with dignity.

Almost 30 years ago, as a sanitation engineer with the government of West Bengal, Ghosh wanted to find out where Kolkata’s 750 million litres of wastewater disappeared, given that the city did not have a single treatment plant. His curiosity led him to discover the “kidneys of Kolkata” – the East Kolkata Wetlands. Surviving on the eastern fringes of the city, this vast network of wetlands received the city’s sewage and converted it into food for fish, which was then sold back to the city. Upending conventional scientific wisdom, Kolkata is a city where sewage is a nutrient and not a pollutant.

Ghosh fell in love with this unique ecosystem and the people who nurtured it. Protecting the East Kolkata Wetlands was his life’s mission. In 2002, he achieved a major victory when it was designated a Ramsar site – making it a wetland of international importance. However, the land mafia he had managed to push back soon extracted revenge. He lost his job and the vengeful state apparatus even refused to pay his pension and other dues.

Play

Champion of the poor

Today, Kolkata, wrapped in cheap Chinese LED lights, aspires to become a London of the east one day and Singapore the other. The East Kolkata Wetlands survives within this schizophrenia. Ghosh always knew the 12,500 hectares of the East Kolkata Wetlands would not survive the autophagy of urban growth. To take on the collective might of the state and the real estate lobby, he fought this conservation battle as a government bureaucrat, a researcher, an academic, a public intellectual and an activist. He worked closely with the farmers, fisherfolk and waste pickers managing the East Kolkata Wetlands. “Every time I interact with them, I learn something new,” he once told me. His last book, The Trash Diggers, celebrated the work of the poor waste pickers of Kolkata whose unacknowledged recycling services saved the city from choking on its own trash. In his other book – which, much against his wish, was given the drab title of Ecosystem Management – he coined the term “cognitive apartheid”, a systematic exclusion of the knowledge of the poor by the elite.

Play

With his empathy for the poor users of wetlands, this silver-haired septuagenarian was an anomaly in the misanthropic world of conservation. While his patience for fly-by-night, glib conservationists was wafer thin, he had immense reserves of it for the poor and curious. His uncompromising stand in support of the poor and against neoliberal conservation increasingly pushed him to the margins of conservation discourse in India and abroad. He once laughingly told me, “They don’t know what to do with me, they don’t like what I say, but at the same time they can’t ignore me; it must be very frustrating for everyone involved.”

When he received the prestigious Luc Hoffman Award from the International Union for Conservation of Nature in 2016, he was actually quite surprised. He was used to being on the margins and had considered himself to be forgotten by the world.

The last of his kind

It was only in recent years that he started receiving the attention he deserved. It is a pity that his first book, Ecology and Traditional Wetland Practice, which should be an essential read for wetland conservationists the world over, is almost impossible to find in a bookshop. In it, he sets the foundation for what he would go on to call “the enlightenment of the ordinary”, everyday ecological improvisations by the urban poor in an ecosystem.

The death of Dhrubajyoti Ghosh follows that of Anupam Mishra, whose quiet work on traditional water harvesting systems is considered a watershed in India’s environmental history, and who wrote the introduction to Ecosystem Management. Both had immense respect for each other – an interesting relationship between a Marxist ecologist and a Gandhian environmentalist. With their passing, India has lost two great environmentalists within a very short period of time.

The last text message Ghosh sent me ended with, “I think I now know how to know ecology that saves people in ecological distress.” I would have loved to know more, but that conversation will remain forever unfinished, like many of his writings. Dhrubajyoti Ghosh, like Anupam Mishra, was not only the last of his kind, but his kind was the last. His death is a lighthouse switching off on a stormy night. We lost him at a time when he was needed the most.

Amitangshu Acharya is a Leverhulme Trust PhD candidate in Human Geography at the University of Edinburgh.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Relying on the power of habits to solve India’s mammoth sanitation problem

Adopting three simple habits can help maximise the benefits of existing sanitation infrastructure.

India’s sanitation problem is well documented – the country was recently declared as having the highest number of people living without basic sanitation facilities. Sanitation encompasses all conditions relating to public health - especially sewage disposal and access to clean drinking water. Due to associated losses in productivity caused by sickness, increased healthcare costs and increased mortality, India recorded a loss of 5.2% of its GDP to poor sanitation in 2015. As tremendous as the economic losses are, the on-ground, human consequences of poor sanitation are grim - about one in 10 deaths, according to the World Bank.

Poor sanitation contributes to about 10% of the world’s disease burden and is linked to even those diseases that may not present any correlation at first. For example, while lack of nutrition is a direct cause of anaemia, poor sanitation can contribute to the problem by causing intestinal diseases which prevent people from absorbing nutrition from their food. In fact, a study found a correlation between improved sanitation and reduced prevalence of anaemia in 14 Indian states. Diarrhoeal diseases, the most well-known consequence of poor sanitation, are the third largest cause of child mortality in India. They are also linked to undernutrition and stunting in children - 38% of Indian children exhibit stunted growth. Improved sanitation can also help reduce prevalence of neglected tropical diseases (NTDs). Though not a cause of high mortality rate, NTDs impair physical and cognitive development, contribute to mother and child illness and death and affect overall productivity. NTDs caused by parasitic worms - such as hookworms, whipworms etc. - infect millions every year and spread through open defecation. Improving toilet access and access to clean drinking water can significantly boost disease control programmes for diarrhoea, NTDs and other correlated conditions.

Unfortunately, with about 732 million people who have no access to toilets, India currently accounts for more than half of the world population that defecates in the open. India also accounts for the largest rural population living without access to clean water. Only 16% of India’s rural population is currently served by piped water.

However, there is cause for optimism. In the three years of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, the country’s sanitation coverage has risen from 39% to 65% and eight states and Union Territories have been declared open defecation free. But lasting change cannot be ensured by the proliferation of sanitation infrastructure alone. Ensuring the usage of toilets is as important as building them, more so due to the cultural preference for open defecation in rural India.

According to the World Bank, hygiene promotion is essential to realise the potential of infrastructure investments in sanitation. Behavioural intervention is most successful when it targets few behaviours with the most potential for impact. An area of public health where behavioural training has made an impact is WASH - water, sanitation and hygiene - a key issue of UN Sustainable Development Goal 6. Compliance to WASH practices has the potential to reduce illness and death, poverty and improve overall socio-economic development. The UN has even marked observance days for each - World Water Day for water (22 March), World Toilet Day for sanitation (19 November) and Global Handwashing Day for hygiene (15 October).

At its simplest, the benefits of WASH can be availed through three simple habits that safeguard against disease - washing hands before eating, drinking clean water and using a clean toilet. Handwashing and use of toilets are some of the most important behavioural interventions that keep diarrhoeal diseases from spreading, while clean drinking water is essential to prevent water-borne diseases and adverse health effects of toxic contaminants. In India, Hindustan Unilever Limited launched the Swachh Aadat Swachh Bharat initiative, a WASH behaviour change programme, to complement the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. Through its on-ground behaviour change model, SASB seeks to promote the three basic WASH habits to create long-lasting personal hygiene compliance among the populations it serves.

This touching film made as a part of SASB’s awareness campaign shows how lack of knowledge of basic hygiene practices means children miss out on developmental milestones due to preventable diseases.

Play

SASB created the Swachhata curriculum, a textbook to encourage adoption of personal hygiene among school going children. It makes use of conceptual learning to teach primary school students about cleanliness, germs and clean habits in an engaging manner. Swachh Basti is an extensive urban outreach programme for sensitising urban slum residents about WASH habits through demos, skits and etc. in partnership with key local stakeholders such as doctors, anganwadi workers and support groups. In Ghatkopar, Mumbai, HUL built the first-of-its-kind Suvidha Centre - an urban water, hygiene and sanitation community centre. It provides toilets, handwashing and shower facilities, safe drinking water and state-of-the-art laundry operations at an affordable cost to about 1,500 residents of the area.

HUL’s factory workers also act as Swachhata Doots, or messengers of change who teach the three habits of WASH in their own villages. This mobile-led rural behaviour change communication model also provides a volunteering opportunity to those who are busy but wish to make a difference. A toolkit especially designed for this purpose helps volunteers approach, explain and teach people in their immediate vicinity - their drivers, cooks, domestic helps etc. - about the three simple habits for better hygiene. This helps cast the net of awareness wider as regular interaction is conducive to habit formation. To learn more about their volunteering programme, click here. To learn more about the Swachh Aadat Swachh Bharat initiative, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Hindustan Unilever and not by the Scroll editorial team.