The Daily Fix: Trudeau’s fashion diplomacy seemed charming. Why are some people now getting shirty?

The Big Story: Colours of Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family landed in India on Saturday in shades of flame. Carefully chosen kurtas in red and bright yellow were accessorised with folded hands. Not for Trudeau the prime ministerial wave of other visiting heads of state. Canada’s nippy young leader had done his homework, was the message.

Over the next few days, what the Canadian visit lacked in prime ministerial bonhomie, it made up for in fashion diplomacy. At a meeting with Indian film stars, it was a gold, embroidered sherwani with a stole, which prompted comparisons with the traditional Bollywood “dulha”, or bridegroom. At the Golden Temple in Amritsar, the family paid a visit dressed in kurtas in shades of pastel and blue, with scarves covering their heads.

Trudeau has always been keen to get his cultural messaging right, particularly with the Indian community in Canada, dressing up for Pongal and Diwali, wishing everyone “Dewali Mubarak”, much to the consternation of the saffron brigade. But is he quite on point this visit? A mildly embarrassed Canadian press has already criticised the family for “overdoing” their Indian outfits, for dressing more Indian than Indians, rather in the manner of teenagers ticking off an overenthusiastic parent who has suddenly taken to Beyonce. Indeed, Vogue has already accused the prime minister of “doing the most”, in other words, lacking chill.

Even in India, the Canadian prime minister’s sartorial efforts may be looking a bit strained. National Conference leader Omar Abdullah recently took exception to the “cuteness” of the outfits:

The art of fashion diplomacy is a delicate one, especially if you are a Western leader visiting a post-colonial country. It is a fine line between culturally insensitive and just de trop. Former United States First Lady Michelle Obama and Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton honed their cultural messaging by picking Indian designers. Ivanka Trump did her version of the oriental: pearl beaded jackets and chintzy silks.

Foreign dignitaries sweating in the traditional dress of the countries they visit or treating the whole trip like a costume party is now passe and so last season. Only think of Jimmy Carter and his wife waltzing around in traditional Ghanaian attire. Trudeau carries himself off with much more panache than that but the phrase “going native” sometimes feels dangerously apt.

Giggles

Rayan Naqash travels to Jammu to find a new Hindu rightwing group has been formed to protest against the arrest of a man accused of rapiing and murdering an eight-year-old:

“On February 14, the Hindu Ekta Manch held a protest march. Hindu residents of Rasana, Dhamiyal and other villages took to the national highway that runs close to Rasana and made their way to Hiranagar town, waiving the Indian flag and accompanied by leaders of the BJP. Prominent local leaders of the Congress were also in attendance, Sharma said.

Women took the lead as protestors chanted ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’, or long live mother India, and ‘Pakistan Murdabad’, or death to Pakistan. Speaking to the media after the rally, Prem Nath Dogra, the BJP’s district president in Kathua, alleged that attempts were afoot to crush the ‘voices of nationalists’ and that Bakarwals were “anti-nationals” who shouted pro-Pakistan slogans. He questioned the investigation, calling it ‘jihad’, led by ‘a specific bunch of people’. The investigation is being headed by a Muslim officer from Kashmir. Dogra said the government could have formed a team ‘with 50% members of Hindu community’.”

Relying on the power of habits to solve India’s mammoth sanitation problem

Adopting three simple habits can help maximise the benefits of existing sanitation infrastructure.

India’s sanitation problem is well documented – the country was recently declared as having the highest number of people living without basic sanitation facilities. Sanitation encompasses all conditions relating to public health - especially sewage disposal and access to clean drinking water. Due to associated losses in productivity caused by sickness, increased healthcare costs and increased mortality, India recorded a loss of 5.2% of its GDP to poor sanitation in 2015. As tremendous as the economic losses are, the on-ground, human consequences of poor sanitation are grim - about one in 10 deaths, according to the World Bank.

Poor sanitation contributes to about 10% of the world’s disease burden and is linked to even those diseases that may not present any correlation at first. For example, while lack of nutrition is a direct cause of anaemia, poor sanitation can contribute to the problem by causing intestinal diseases which prevent people from absorbing nutrition from their food. In fact, a study found a correlation between improved sanitation and reduced prevalence of anaemia in 14 Indian states. Diarrhoeal diseases, the most well-known consequence of poor sanitation, are the third largest cause of child mortality in India. They are also linked to undernutrition and stunting in children - 38% of Indian children exhibit stunted growth. Improved sanitation can also help reduce prevalence of neglected tropical diseases (NTDs). Though not a cause of high mortality rate, NTDs impair physical and cognitive development, contribute to mother and child illness and death and affect overall productivity. NTDs caused by parasitic worms - such as hookworms, whipworms etc. - infect millions every year and spread through open defecation. Improving toilet access and access to clean drinking water can significantly boost disease control programmes for diarrhoea, NTDs and other correlated conditions.

Unfortunately, with about 732 million people who have no access to toilets, India currently accounts for more than half of the world population that defecates in the open. India also accounts for the largest rural population living without access to clean water. Only 16% of India’s rural population is currently served by piped water.

However, there is cause for optimism. In the three years of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, the country’s sanitation coverage has risen from 39% to 65% and eight states and Union Territories have been declared open defecation free. But lasting change cannot be ensured by the proliferation of sanitation infrastructure alone. Ensuring the usage of toilets is as important as building them, more so due to the cultural preference for open defecation in rural India.

According to the World Bank, hygiene promotion is essential to realise the potential of infrastructure investments in sanitation. Behavioural intervention is most successful when it targets few behaviours with the most potential for impact. An area of public health where behavioural training has made an impact is WASH - water, sanitation and hygiene - a key issue of UN Sustainable Development Goal 6. Compliance to WASH practices has the potential to reduce illness and death, poverty and improve overall socio-economic development. The UN has even marked observance days for each - World Water Day for water (22 March), World Toilet Day for sanitation (19 November) and Global Handwashing Day for hygiene (15 October).

At its simplest, the benefits of WASH can be availed through three simple habits that safeguard against disease - washing hands before eating, drinking clean water and using a clean toilet. Handwashing and use of toilets are some of the most important behavioural interventions that keep diarrhoeal diseases from spreading, while clean drinking water is essential to prevent water-borne diseases and adverse health effects of toxic contaminants. In India, Hindustan Unilever Limited launched the Swachh Aadat Swachh Bharat initiative, a WASH behaviour change programme, to complement the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. Through its on-ground behaviour change model, SASB seeks to promote the three basic WASH habits to create long-lasting personal hygiene compliance among the populations it serves.

This touching film made as a part of SASB’s awareness campaign shows how lack of knowledge of basic hygiene practices means children miss out on developmental milestones due to preventable diseases.

Play

SASB created the Swachhata curriculum, a textbook to encourage adoption of personal hygiene among school going children. It makes use of conceptual learning to teach primary school students about cleanliness, germs and clean habits in an engaging manner. Swachh Basti is an extensive urban outreach programme for sensitising urban slum residents about WASH habits through demos, skits and etc. in partnership with key local stakeholders such as doctors, anganwadi workers and support groups. In Ghatkopar, Mumbai, HUL built the first-of-its-kind Suvidha Centre - an urban water, hygiene and sanitation community centre. It provides toilets, handwashing and shower facilities, safe drinking water and state-of-the-art laundry operations at an affordable cost to about 1,500 residents of the area.

HUL’s factory workers also act as Swachhata Doots, or messengers of change who teach the three habits of WASH in their own villages. This mobile-led rural behaviour change communication model also provides a volunteering opportunity to those who are busy but wish to make a difference. A toolkit especially designed for this purpose helps volunteers approach, explain and teach people in their immediate vicinity - their drivers, cooks, domestic helps etc. - about the three simple habits for better hygiene. This helps cast the net of awareness wider as regular interaction is conducive to habit formation. To learn more about their volunteering programme, click here. To learn more about the Swachh Aadat Swachh Bharat initiative, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Hindustan Unilever and not by the Scroll editorial team.