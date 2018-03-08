Uttar Pradesh

Is Adityanath’s Hindu Yuva Vahini being dismantled quietly to appease the RSS?

The Hindutva outfit has been hit by mass desertions in recent months.

by 
Members of the Hindu Yuva Vahini pose inside the outfit's office in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, in April 2017. | Cathal McNaughton/Reuters

After running a toxic campaign of communal politics for over a decade-and-a-half in Uttar Pradesh, the Hindu Yuva Vahini, the private militia of Chief Minister Adityanath, is quietly unravelling in several parts of the state.

Massive desertions have hit the outfit in its traditional stronghold in the east, as well as in western parts of the state where it suddenly gained strength after Adityanath was appointed chief minister last March following the Bharatiya Janata Party’s landslide victory in the Assembly elections. Adityanath had previously represented Gorakhpur in Parliament since 1998.

The desertions in at least three districts of eastern Uttar Pradesh – Balrampur, Mau and Azamgarh – are so extensive that the militia has virtually ceased to exist there.

Balrampur has so far been an important Hindu Yuva Vahini stronghold. On February 1, hundreds of workers in the area, led by district president Ranjit Azad, resigned from the outfit. “The Hindu Yuva Vahini had a strong presence in four out of nine blocks of Balrampur district,” said Azad. “These included Utraula, Gaindas Buzurg, Rehra Bazar and Shridutt Ganj. Most of our workers in these blocks left the organisation because the state leadership was not allowing us to function.”

The Mau district unit became dysfunctional around the same time. “On February 3, the district committee of Mau was dissolved by the state leadership,” said Akhilesh Kumar Sahi, who was the outfit’s district organisation secretary. “Since then hundreds of our workers have left the organisation. Some have become inactive while others have joined the Samajwadi Party.”

In Azamgarh district, the mass desertions took place in three phases: in Azamgarh town on January 9, in Bilariaganj block on January 11 and in Tahbarpur on January 19.

Founded in 2002, the Hindu Yuva Vahini was designed to fulfil Adityanath’s electoral aspirations. The communal polarisation the outfit sought to create in Gorakhpur and neighbouring districts paid him huge dividends. His victory margin, which was around 7,000 votes in the 1999 Lok Sabha elections, grew to 1.42 lakh votes in 2004 and to over three lakh votes in the 2009 and 2014 general elections.

The unravelling

Outside its traditional stronghold, the Hindu Yuva Vahini started crumbling first in the state capital, Lucknow. This was followed by a spate of desertions and dissolution of its units in western Uttar Pradesh.

“It all began…when under the BJP’s pressure, PK Mall [state general secretary of the Hindu Yuva Vahini], announced the dissolution of the Lucknow unit,” said Anubhav Shukla who was in charge of that unit.

Shukla added: “This created massive unrest in the organisation, and on December 8, merely hours after the announcement of the dissolution of the Lucknow district unit, nearly 2,500 active members collectively resigned from the Hindu Yuva Vahini.”

Ten days later, on December 17, over 100 members in western Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district – most of whom had joined the outfit after Adityanath took charge of the state – resigned under the leadership of district unit president Kuldeep Gaud. “On February 7, another lot of over 100 members left the Hindu Yuva Vahini under the leadership of the Shamli unit’s district organisation secretary Vikash Singhal,” said Gaud. “The feeling of neglect by state-level leaders of the organisation forced us to come out of the Hindu Yuva Vahini.”

The outfit’s Ravindra Pratap, who is in charge of the media, sought to downplay the desertions. “Ours is a cultural organisation,” he said. “Those who have developed political aspirations are the only ones leaving the Hindu Yuva Vahini. Even the units that have been dissolved are such that could not handle the new situation which arose after Maharaj-ji [Adityanath] became the chief minister.”

(Photo credit: YogiAdityanath/Facebook).
(Photo credit: YogiAdityanath/Facebook).

RSS fears

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the parent body of the ruling BJP, had asked Adityanath to dismantle the militia soon after he was sworn in as chief minister.

The RSS fears that with Adityanath as chief minister, the Hindu Yuva Vahini, which exists outside the purview of the Sangh Parivar, might grow as a parallel Hindutva outfit with its own independent political ambitions that might clash with those of the BJP in the future. The fear is that if allowed to grow, the outfit has the potential to turn the politically crucial state of Uttar Pradesh into something like Maharashtra, where the BJP has to compete with a rival Hindu party, the Shiv Sena, for votes.

On May 2, speaking on behalf of Adityanath, PK Mall announced a freeze on the outfit’s membership “for the next six months or even a year”. A close aide of Adityanath’s said that Mall’s announcement did not satisfy the RSS, which wants nothing short of the complete disbandment of the Hindu Yuva Vahini.

Continued pressure from the RSS is believed to have forced Adityanath to ensure that the outfit remained inactive and to dissolve the units of the outfit that refused to fall in line, thus provoking the desertions.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The impact of gender equality on the economy is far greater than its badge value

It's time to look at the larger picture.

Pexels

2017 heard voices from across the globe speak up in solidarity for gender equality. Today, with social media as the mega-phone that amplifies the global appeal for equality, the term seems to be suffering from semantic saturation i.e. due to constant repetition, it seems to have lost its meaning.

However, the gender gap is very real. According to the Global Gender Gap Report 2017 that studied the parity gap across parameters such as access to health, education, politics and workplace, 2017 has been a bad year with the gender gap widening for the first time since records began in 2006. It pointed out that at the current rate of progress, it will take 100 years to bridge the global gender gap (and 217 years to fill workplace gender divide). The same report found India at 108th position in the Global Gender Gap index, a drop from 87 in 2016.

Before we get into the ways and means of accelerating gender equality at the workplace, let’s take a step back to understand what it stands for. Gender equality is the state in which access to rights and opportunities is unaffected by gender. In other words, it is a state devoid of assumptions and stereotypes that diminish the potential of an individual on the basis of their gender. But to really understand equality, it’s necessary to recognize inequality.

Gender bias at work

Gender norms call for women to take up the bulk of the responsibilities at home, and this puts the onus on women to choose between work or family. Liberian activist Leymah Gbowee, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2011 asked the men to put a monetary value to all the chores their wives did by estimating how much they’d have to pay someone else to do it. With this simple task, Gbowee demonstrated the value of unpaid work that women are expected to do – efforts that are routinely dismissed by working men and women.

This imbalance caused by gender norms or biases penetrates the workplace as well. According to a worldwide survey by Accenture, women are 22% less likely to reach manager level than their male peers. Conversely, men are 47% more likely to reach senior management/director positions than their female peers. The report confirmed that while there are a number of social and economic barriers to equality in the workplace such as educational disparities, childcare, domestic responsibilities and cultural biases, an organisation’s culture can hold women back too.

Why should we be worried about women dropping out mid-career?

According to the World Economic Forum (WEF), improving gender parity may result in significant economic dividends depending on the situation of different economies. Gender equality could add additional $250 billion to the GDP of the United Kingdom, $550 billion to Japan’s and $2.5 trillion to China’s. The global GDP could increase by $5.3 trillion by 2025 if the gender gap in economic participation was closed by 25% over the same period.

At an enterprise level, gender equality has benefits comprising better decision making, innovation and greater employee satisfaction leading to higher growth and profits. The WEF report highlighted a LinkedIn research which found that women are under-represented in engineering, manufacturing and construction, and information, communication and technology. Each of these segments lose out the potential benefits of greater gender diversity.

Even at an individual level, the benefits of an equal workplace are seen by men and women alike. The Accenture study quoted earlier identified 40 factors that influence advancement at the workplace. The list of 40 includes gender diversity as a priority, diverse leadership, policies such as maternal and paternal leave and cultural drivers for a more inclusive workplace. The study found that in organisations where these 40 factors are implemented, even men are 23% more likely to advance to a manager level.

Benefits of a 50-50 workplace that leverages the full-potential of its employees has a 3-tier impact – on individual, enterprise, as well as the economy at large. Several companies have integrated gender inclusive frameworks with their organisational structure with the belief that diversity makes the company stronger in terms of innovation, creativity and growth. Representation, parental leave, family support, leadership training, flexible work schedules and transparency are some such policies that are being implemented in organisations to create a diverse and progressive work environment.

Digital literacy - an equaliser?

The movement towards an equal workforce is a slow but steady one which requires progressive transformations in both social and economic fronts of equality. Even though parity might take years to achieve, there are a few enablers that women can benefit from today - digital technology being one of them. An Accenture research explored how digital technology can be a great facilitator for women. The research, a global survey of 28,000 women and men, went on to highlight three accelerators that could close the gender pay gap – digital fluency, career strategy and tech immersion. According to the research, digital fluency – the extent to which people embrace and use digital technologies – advances pay equality by providing women access to online courses, networking, banking and paid work.

To complement digital fluency, a career strategy would help women manage their careers through mentorship, promotion and training. Lastly, tech immersion – acquiring STEM and digital skills – would help women advance as quickly as men in the workforce and increase their chances of working in a high paying industry. The study argues that combining these three equalizers would reduce the pay gap by 35% worldwide.

Organisations that are built on the principles of diversity know the following points to be true - that diversity is important to make a business stronger and more innovative; that gender equality supports those who have been denied opportunities based on unfair gender biases; and that workplaces need to evolve to make place for different needs and requirements and be flexible enough to create a sense of belonging for every individual in the workforce.

Accenture has been a leading voice in advocating equality in the workforce and continues to share its point of view while implementing inclusive policies in its own organisation and opening doors for women in STEM. With more than 40% of the workforce being women, 40% women new hires in 2016, and a vision to have 25% women managing directors globally by 2020 in their workforce, Accenture is paving the path towards a 50-50 world by 2025.

To know more about gender equality in the workplace and how to achieve it, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Accenture and not by the Scroll editorial team.