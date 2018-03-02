Like many his age, 15-year-old Muhammad Najem is active on social media. But it’s not selfies with friends or Instagram-worthy pictures of his food he’s sharing. Since December 7, the Syrian teenager has been updating his Twitter profile with photos and videos of the devastation and wreckage in Eastern Ghouta, one of the last rebel-held enclaves in the country that has been torn apart by a civil war since 2011.

السلام عليكم ورحمة الله وبركاته

I am Muhammed Najem

I am fifteen years old

I live in the eastern Gouta

I will convey to you all the events which is being commited by the assad rigime in the Eastern Gouta through my own social media Facebook and Twitter. pic.twitter.com/BaVopMLJvV — muhammad najem (@muhammadnajem20) December 7, 2017

We know that you got bored from our blood pictures

But We will continue appealing to you

Bashar Al-assad, potin and khaminei killed our childhood

Save us before it is too late

What is the world, which can send machines to the martian and can't do anything to stop killing people pic.twitter.com/QtVVWidkzx — muhammad najem (@muhammadnajem20) January 15, 2018

The ongoing conflict between Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad and multiple rebel groups has claimed more than 4,50,000 lives and displaced several millions. Over the years, Assad has overrun many of the strongholds captured by rebels but the siege in Eastern Ghouta, close to the Syrian capital of Damascus, has been going on since 2013. After a brief lull, it escalated once again in February, when Assad’s forces, backed by Russia, began air strikes in the rebel-held enclave, imperiling its 400,000 residents. About 500 people have been killed since the resurgence and residents have taken refuge in underground shelters, where they have little access to food and water. Through his posts, Najem urges the international community to take notice of his ravaged city and country.

Russia is a state of occupation in Syria, and the failed truce that I talked about is just to cover up its crimes in the killing of children and women in the eastern Ghouta and to emerge as a state sponsor of peace, not war.#saveghouta pic.twitter.com/2kRlkTxnsP — muhammad najem (@muhammadnajem20) February 28, 2018

Here are the sons of Ghouta! ... Despite the hysterical bombing, despite the hell of death, despite the lack of life and lack of food and medicine ... always #smiling😊.#Life_in_Graves_(Shelters)

#EasternGhouta, #Syria pic.twitter.com/eX9twbR9dn — muhammad najem (@muhammadnajem20) February 27, 2018

I love all my friends, I'm fine so far, I and my family and I sit in an underground shelter, no water, no electricity, no food#SaveGhouta https://t.co/VMvXVcNW8C pic.twitter.com/duzbLAW9KI — muhammad najem (@muhammadnajem20) February 24, 2018

Dozens of Russian and Syrian planes target the eastern Ghouta with all kinds of weapons.😢#saveghouta pic.twitter.com/SNwDzU5cH7 — muhammad najem (@muhammadnajem20) February 23, 2018

International attention to the Syrian conflict pales in comparison to its humanitarian toll. Najem’s efforts have paid off in part, as he’s got the some media’s attention. According to a report on Business Insider, the authenticity of his posts has not been verified, but Syrian activists have cross-checked his identity and it holds up.

Hello Amirecan people

We are people of Eastern Gouta

The world watching us die of hunger and bombing

Look at this destruction

This is similar to Europe before 80 years ago

But We live today in twenty first century #Help us and donot be like the rest of the world pic.twitter.com/EGi3FjQn4u — muhammad najem (@muhammadnajem20) February 26, 2018

A violent campaign launched by the Assad regime two days ago on the eastern Ghouta

Why all this our blood is became cheap the international community will stand unable and follow in silencehttps://t.co/vw2tyRkhOf pic.twitter.com/7JECtMVGtn — muhammad najem (@muhammadnajem20) February 10, 2018

This statment from me and from the children of #Eastern_Gouta We appeal to your conscienc

We scream until our cries hear the deaf

We kill kids of Gouta in cold blood

Our blood begs every dayhttps://t.co/rxGRNeJy2N#BreakGhoutaSiege pic.twitter.com/3PnmMKglmu — muhammad najem (@muhammadnajem20) January 18, 2018

According to several accounts, the conflict began as a peaceful protest after citizens, tired of the continuing economic distress and curbs of freedom, began to raise their voice against Assad’s regime. The dissent was crushed violently, spawning off a lengthy war that has ravaged large parts of Syria. A protest for more democratic freedoms metamorphosed into an armed conflict to bring down the Assad regime, with insurgent groups and international interests thrown into the mix. This transition is said to have begun with the formation of the Free Syrian Army in July 2011, an armed effort to bring down Assad comprising defectors from Syria’s military.

Several extremist groups, including the Islamic State, spotted an opportunity in the strife and joined the fray. The war, therefore, posited Assad’s forces and allied countries (primarily Russia and Iran) against an array of opposition groups, not always working together and in many cases, turning against each other as the conflict progressed. At the receiving end of all this destruction have been Syria’s civilians.

Najem’s Twitter account sheds light on some of the emotional toll of the conflict on citizens, especially children. The photos and videos show schools destroyed, friends killed and a childhood lost to war. “I hope the war ends so I can go back to school,” he says in one post.

These are some of the pic of my school that I was learning that were destroyed by warplanes. There are also many schools that were totally destroyed in the Ghouta and now the children of al-Ghouta without education for an unknown reason. why the Assad destroyed our school 's .😢 pic.twitter.com/yerkXVghTk — muhammad najem (@muhammadnajem20) February 15, 2018

I'm like any kid in al-Ghouta. Instead of going to school, I go to buy some wood for my mother to cook our lunch. I hope the war ends and we can all go back to school. 😀🙋‍♂️#saveghouta pic.twitter.com/pndjdeQbD7 — muhammad najem (@muhammadnajem20) February 13, 2018

Many children in the Eastern Gohuta are like my

studying and writing in the dark by candlelight is very difficult after the long siege by Assad regime no electricity and no food We live in a small prison we will not give up(we will complete our school and no one will #stop_us) pic.twitter.com/2gCHbGNcZM — muhammad najem (@muhammadnajem20) December 11, 2017

Some of his heartbreaking posts include pictures and memories with his friends who have been killed in the conflict. He also shares some horrific images of people killed and injured, though it is unclear whether these photos have been taken by him.

My friend's house was completely destroyed. He and his family were killed under the rubble of their house today after Russian aircraft hit several missiles near my house. We were playing together and today he left and left me alone without him.😢😭https://t.co/nWkm6iwPDx pic.twitter.com/Ct7hcq9OOX — muhammad najem (@muhammadnajem20) February 8, 2018

Yesterday we were playing together in the underground shelter. Today my friend and his family were killed by a fighter plane that put his life to death. He and his family were unable to stay under the rubble of the four-storey building near my house a few hours ago.😢 pic.twitter.com/YPz3WiRrT8 — muhammad najem (@muhammadnajem20) February 8, 2018

Many of the massacres took place in most of the eastern cities of al-Ghouta today as a result of the bombing of most of the cities and towns by the Assad regime and Russian planes. pic.twitter.com/HSEwPpzrUf — muhammad najem (@muhammadnajem20) February 5, 2018

In particular, he seeks to draw attention to the plight of the children of war.

We want to send a message from the children of the #Eastern Gouta besieged to the whole world The #Children of al - Ghouta suffer a lot as a result of the siege of the regime and its continuous shelling#BreakGhoutaSiege https://t.co/1wIVTLiQWW pic.twitter.com/hv5EXBoknH — muhammad najem (@muhammadnajem20) January 10, 2018

Hello Iam #Muhammed_Najem from Eastern Gouta

I am fifteen years old. And this is my cousin

"Raghad"

Hello I am #raghad I am thirteen years old

I am a child under the siege on #Eastern_Gouta

that's enough.

We want to live in #Peace #BreakGhoutaSiege pic.twitter.com/6MMgXp8qaN — muhammad najem (@muhammadnajem20) January 2, 2018

ما هيا امنيات اطفال الغوطة الشرقية في العالم الجديد من رأس سنة ٢٠١٨

What are the wishes of the children of the East Ghouta in the new year of 2018?https://t.co/Px7X69tRoU pic.twitter.com/5894cxvtSO — muhammad najem (@muhammadnajem20) December 27, 2017

A child selling biscuits in the streets of the eastern Ghouta to help his mother raise money to buy food after his father killed in an air raid on his city so he decided to sell biscuits instead of going to school pic.twitter.com/5hyYovq5Eq — muhammad najem (@muhammadnajem20) December 15, 2017

The specter of death treatense hundred of children to starve in the Eastern Gouta because of the siege

The central care units in Eastern Gouta riceive daily a child or two children who have sever complications from malnutrition and dehydrationhttps://t.co/5leuwdZ7tY pic.twitter.com/lTbnaVueQ5 — muhammad najem (@muhammadnajem20) December 13, 2017

Pro-Assad accounts have claimed that Najem’s account is fake and is being used as a propagnda tool for anti-Assad forces, Buzzfeed

reported. The online publication spoke to Najem on Twitter via direct message. He told them he envisions himself as a “small journalist” from Eastern Ghouta.

With little official information and few on-ground reporters, social media has emerged as an important source of information on the conflict, but the pitfall is that the authenticity of its contents cannot be fully verified. Earlier, during the lengthy siege of Aleppo that ended with the Assad regime declaring victory in December 2016, seven-year-old Bana al-Abed had acquired wide recognition after she documented the horrors of the war through her Twitter account, run by her English-speaking mother.