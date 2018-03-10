Battle for history

What the Modi government’s ‘committee to rewrite history’ is really studying

Five of the 12 members of the committee formed in 2016 describe their roles.

by 
Ruins of Mohenjo Daro, one of the largest settlements of the Indus Valley Civilization. Hindutva groups contest the theory that Aryans invaded India and replaced the indigenous Indus Valley Civilization | Wikimedia Commons

In 2016, the Ministry of Culture appointed a committee to examine ancient Indian history. Its stated objective is a mouthful: “Holistic Study of Origin and Evolution of Indian Cultures since 12,000 Years before present and its Interface with other Cultures of the World”.

On March 6, Reuters reported that the 12-member committee met in early January this year to discuss “how to rewrite the history of the nation”. Its main objective, the report stated, was to establish a clear line of descent between the earliest inhabitants of the subcontinent and the Aryans, the race associated with Vedic culture. This is a longstanding ideological position of the Hindutva ecosystem led by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, which contests the theory that Aryans were foreigners who invaded India and replaced the indigenous Indus Valley Civilization.

Reacting to the report, Mahesh Sharma, minister of state for culture, told The Times of India that the committee was not rewriting history.

Whatever the committee’s real objective, its members say progress has been slow. KN Diskhit, a retired Archaeological Survey of India official who is the chairperson, said it has met just once – this January. Other members recalled attending meetings in 2016 and 2017 as well, but agreed that little had been done in the past two years. The members include National Museum chief BR Mani, Lal Bahadur Shastri Rashtriya Sanskrit Vidyapeetha vice chancellor RK Pandey, retired Delhi University linguistics professor RC Sharma, Sanskrit scholars Santosh Kumar Shukla from Jawaharlal Nehru University and Balram Shukla from Delhi University. By all accounts, it is being coordinated by the Archaeological Survey of India, whose former director general Rakesh Tewari is a member as well.

Scroll.in asked some of the members what their roles are. This is what they had to say.

KN Diskhit: ‘We will interpret archaeological records’

The Times of India reported that the minutes of the January meeting suggest a “free-ranging conversation” was held. They record Dikshit’s recommendation “to establish a correlation of these dates [of some Harappan sites in Haryana] vis-a-vis the dates of Vedas and the epics like Ramayana and Mahabharata.”

To Scroll.in, Dikshit, currently associated with the Indian Archaeological Society in Delhi, claimed that the committee was established to “interpret archaeological records and material”. “We have to discuss how to interpret because in those [early days of Vedic culture] it was all Sruti [an oral culture],” he said. “But we cannot do anything if there is no material – facts and figures. No archaeologist will agree to write just anything.”

Dikshit insisted that the committee will proceed scientifically. It will study the time period “since 12,000 years before present” – basically 10,000 BC onwards – because archaeological remains of greater vintage may be scant.

RK Pandey: ‘Indian culture cannot be dated’

Pandey argued that India’s past is still being regarded from a Western perspective. “Why should we not go beyond 12,000 years?” he asked rhetorically. “For us Kaliyuga alone is 1.25 lakh years long.” The concept of a cycle of yugas or epochs is rooted in Hindu scriptures. Proving they are older than the Indus Valley Civilization is essential to disproving the invasion theory.

Pandey said he last attended a meeting of the committee after it was formed in 2016 and has not been part of the recent deliberations. At the 2016 meeting, he said, “research work had been divided among members”. His own role is “to analyse Vedic and Sanskrit material and interpret their real meaning.” For the rest, he disagrees with the archaeologists. “Indian culture cannot be dated and we do not believe the Vedas were composed by humans, so what evidence are they looking for?” he asked.

Balram Shukla: ‘Will provide inputs about Sanskrit and Persian’

Shukla has been asked to “provide inputs” from his research in “Indo-Iranian linguistics”, he said, but he has not been able to add much to the committee’s work so far. His area of research involves studying similarities between the language of the Zend Avesta, religious texts of Zoroastrians in Iran, and Sanskrit. It is a popular academic pursuit now, generally focused on proving that Sanskrit was born in India and travelled westward rather than the other way around. Research in this area is frequently invoked to counter the Aryan invasion theory.

Ramesh Chand Sharma: ‘On the basis of language, historical evidences can be reconstructed’

Sharma’s areas of interest are biolinguistics and historical linguistics. The online Oxford Dictionary defines the former as “the study of the biological and evolutionary basis of language” and “the relationship between biological and linguistic factors in an individual or race”. Historical linguistics trace the evolution of language.

“Language is a crucial tool in the evolution of culture and civilization,” said Sharma. “We can reconstruct how it evolved and when it diversified into families and these can be correlated with other evidences.” His part in the committee will be to study “how, on the basis of language, historical evidences can be reconstructed to explain the development of civilization”.

He has not started work yet – he could not say if he, too, will study the origin and spread of Sanskrit – but assured that when he does he would “build up a scientific argument and there will be no scope for speculation or anything like that”. He added for good measure he was not a historian. “I consider myself a scientist,” he said.

BR Mani: ‘Will present new research on Indus Valley Civilization’

Mani said he had attended “one or two meetings” soon after the committee was constituted and “submitted inputs” to Dikshit.

He said the committee’s goal was “to discuss how to identify and find evidence of early civilizations better”. Members are expected to “contribute to this from their own organisations.”

On his part, he will present new research on the Indus Valley Civilization for consideration. “Because of the emergence of new evidence in 1920, the whole approach to understanding India changed,” he said. “Now there are so many new dates for different sites [being excavated] in India and Pakistan, connecting Indus Valley Civilization and Harappan culture with Vedic civilization. These are some of the aspects on which inputs were given. But they were not just from archaeology.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The impact of gender equality on the economy is far greater than its badge value

It's time to look at the larger picture.

Pexels

The year 2017 heard voices from across the globe speak up in solidarity for gender equality. Today, with social media as the mega-phone that amplifies the global appeal for equality, the term seems to be suffering from semantic saturation i.e. due to constant repetition, it seems to have lost its meaning.

However, the gender gap is very real. According to the Global Gender Gap Report 2017 that studied the parity gap across parameters such as access to health, education, politics and workplace, 2017 has been a bad year with the gender gap widening for the first time since records began in 2006. It pointed out that at the current rate of progress, it will take 100 years to bridge the global gender gap (and 217 years to fill workplace gender divide). The same report found India at 108th position in the Global Gender Gap index, a drop from 87 in 2016.

Before we get into the ways and means of accelerating gender equality at the workplace, let’s take a step back to understand what it stands for. Gender equality is the state in which access to rights and opportunities is unaffected by gender. In other words, it is a state devoid of assumptions and stereotypes that diminish the potential of an individual on the basis of their gender. But to really understand equality, it’s necessary to recognize inequality.

Gender bias at work

Gender norms call for women to take up the bulk of the responsibilities at home, and this puts the onus on women to choose between work or family. Liberian activist Leymah Gbowee, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2011 asked the men to put a monetary value to all the chores their wives did by estimating how much they’d have to pay someone else to do it. With this simple task, Gbowee demonstrated the value of unpaid work that women are expected to do – efforts that are routinely dismissed by working men and women.

This imbalance caused by gender norms or biases penetrates the workplace as well. According to a worldwide survey by Accenture, women are 22% less likely to reach manager level than their male peers. Conversely, men are 47% more likely to reach senior management/director positions than their female peers. The report confirmed that while there are a number of social and economic barriers to equality in the workplace such as educational disparities, childcare, domestic responsibilities and cultural biases, an organisation’s culture can hold women back too.

Why should we be worried about women dropping out mid-career?

According to the World Economic Forum (WEF), improving gender parity may result in significant economic dividends depending on the situation of different economies. Gender equality could add additional $250 billion to the GDP of the United Kingdom, $550 billion to Japan’s and $2.5 trillion to China’s. The global GDP could increase by $5.3 trillion by 2025 if the gender gap in economic participation was closed by 25% over the same period.

At an enterprise level, gender equality has benefits comprising better decision making, innovation and greater employee satisfaction leading to higher growth and profits. The WEF report highlighted a LinkedIn research which found that women are under-represented in engineering, manufacturing and construction, and information, communication and technology. Each of these segments lose out the potential benefits of greater gender diversity.

Even at an individual level, the benefits of an equal workplace are seen by men and women alike. The Accenture study quoted earlier identified 40 factors that influence advancement at the workplace. The list of 40 includes gender diversity as a priority, diverse leadership, policies such as maternal and paternal leave and cultural drivers for a more inclusive workplace. The study found that in organisations where these 40 factors are implemented, even men are 23% more likely to advance to a manager level.

Benefits of a 50-50 workplace that leverages the full-potential of its employees has a 3-tier impact – on individual, enterprise, as well as the economy at large. Several companies have integrated gender inclusive frameworks with their organisational structure with the belief that diversity makes the company stronger in terms of innovation, creativity and growth. Representation, parental leave, family support, leadership training, flexible work schedules and transparency are some such policies that are being implemented in organisations to create a diverse and progressive work environment.

Digital literacy - an equaliser?

The movement towards an equal workforce is a slow but steady one which requires progressive transformations in both social and economic fronts of equality. Even though parity might take years to achieve, there are a few enablers that women can benefit from today - digital technology being one of them. A research by Accenture explored how digital technology can be a great facilitator for women. The research, a global survey of 28,000 women and men, went on to highlight three accelerators that could close the gender pay gap – digital fluency, career strategy and tech immersion. According to the research, digital fluency – the extent to which people embrace and use digital technologies – advances pay equality by providing women access to online courses, networking, banking and paid work.

To complement digital fluency, a career strategy would help women manage their careers through mentorship, promotion and training. Lastly, tech immersion – acquiring STEM and digital skills – would help women advance as quickly as men in the workforce and increase their chances of working in a high paying industry. The study argues that combining these three equalizers would reduce the pay gap by 35% worldwide.

Organisations that are built on the principles of diversity know the following points to be true - that diversity is important to make a business stronger and more innovative; that gender equality supports those who have been denied opportunities based on unfair gender biases; and that workplaces need to evolve to make place for different needs and requirements and be flexible enough to create a sense of belonging for every individual in the workforce.

Accenture has been a leading voice in advocating equality in the workforce and continues to share its point of view while implementing inclusive policies in its own organisation and opening doors for women in STEM. With more than 40% of the workforce being women, 40% women new hires in 2016, and a vision to have 25% women managing directors globally by 2020 in their workforce, Accenture is paving the path towards a 50-50 world by 2025.

To know more about gender equality in the workplace and how to achieve it, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Accenture and not by the Scroll editorial team.