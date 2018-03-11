BOOK EXCERPT

‘The fight for the environment is above all a political one’, says Emmanuel Macron

A look at the French President’s views on climate change denial as he visits India to co-chair the founding conference of the International Solar Alliance.

In order to achieve economic success in the twenty-first century, we have to offer a response to the many environmental challenges we are facing. For example, how we might enable ten billion human beings to inhabit our planet without degrading it and without sacrificing our standard of living. The environment is not simply one issue amongst many, nor an item to be ticked off on a political agenda. It has become front and centre. It is at the heart of our daily lives because it affects our food, our health, our housing, and our means of transport. It impacts our model for development and, more fundamentally, the longevity of our civilisation.

The fight for the environment is above all a political one. Just as in the previous century there were those who chose to ignore the growing gulf between social classes, so too we still have climate change skeptics who, whether by conviction or by design, deny the very existence of global warming.

In the United States and in Europe, certain heads of state or candidates for that position openly defend such a thesis. To hear them tell it, we can continue to live, to consume, and to produce as we do now. The most accomplished experts, however, such as Jean Jouzel, have made the matter very plain, and have never been contradicted.

It is essential to continue to raise awareness, to make matters clear, and to demonstrate that we no longer have a choice and that we urgently need to speed up the changes that we have begun.

At the international level, we need to begin by defining our goals in order to reverse the continuous rise in greenhouse gas emissions. A first step was taken at the COP21 United Nations Climate Change Conference held in Paris in 2015, which enabled an agreement to be reached on limiting global warming to two degrees Celsius by the year 2100.

The ability to reach that consensus is testimony to the ever-growing numbers who believe that our planet is truly in danger and that action must be taken. Since the beginning of the industrial age, the earth’s average temperature has, in fact, risen by one degree Celsius, with consequences that are already noticeable – every year is hotter than the last. We are spending more and more money to extract the last drops of energy from almost defunct sources than we are to advance the sources of the future. A seventh continent, made of plastic, has begun to emerge from the oceans. On the one hand, we are wasting a third of the food that we produce, and, on the other hand, obesity is rampant. Devices that we use for a year or two will take centuries to decompose naturally.

These trends are only accelerating. If nothing is done to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, the average temperature of the planet could increase by more than four degrees between now and 2100. That translates into a considerable rise in sea level, the disappearance of a number of islands and even whole areas of countries such as Bangladesh, as well as the proliferation of extreme weather events.

The environmental consequences would be disastrous. The social consequences would be no less so, because the number of climate refugees could reach several hundred million, with implications for the movement of populations and for the peace of the earth. By way of example, Syria recorded the worst drought in its history between 2006 and 2011. Attributed to climate change, it is considered one of the contributing factors to the war.

We should never forget that the challenge of climate change first threatens the most vulnerable, the poorest, the youngest, and future generations. Record temperatures reached in 2016, probably the hottest year in recorded history until then, remind us of the urgent need to act. That is why I am amongst those who salute the work done by France to reach the Paris Agreement, which enabled an extraordinary mobilisation of all strata of civil society throughout the world – states, businesses, trade unions, associations, local and public authorities, and religious movements.

Nevertheless, a great deal remains to be done. This is even truer since Donald Trump was elected. Europe must make its voice heard on the world stage to ensure that the commitments already pledged at COP21, including by the United States, are fulfilled.

It is all the more important because these undertakings are insufficient to put us on a trajectory to reach the goal of a limit of two degrees Celsius, and will need to be revised upwards. A comparable international mobilisation is needed to protect biodiversity and the oceans, in keeping with the adoption of a new Agenda for Sustainable Development. And there, too, our country has a key role to play. We have the second-largest maritime space in the world. We are the only European country classified amongst the eighteen richest countries in the world in terms of biodiversity, and one of the ten countries in the world that host the greatest number of endangered species. Finally, we are a member of all the major global governance authorities, including the G7, the G20, and the United Nations Security Council.

We have a duty to spearhead and defend this action. We need to bring together our state agencies with responsibility for these issues and to locate them in our overseas territories, which are the best place to showcase these challenges. For it is in these territories that we see the full range of France’s biodiversity and its climate – a global France.

It is there that we encounter the reality of the challenges that France faces. It is from there that we must establish our base and spread our message. Not from Paris.

However, we also need to act in an exemplary manner ourselves. That is why I want to place the new initiatives to protect the environment at the heart of policy to be implemented by France over the coming years, and at the heart of the policies to be developed by the European Union.

In doing so, we will have the legitimacy to be heard in the councils of the world. I am optimistic. The new environmental protection that we have to put in place in no way runs counter to the new economy that we wish to promote. It is actually one of its essential components. It offers an economic opportunity for those businesses that prove capable of providing new responses, including building houses that consume less energy than they produce, developing organic farming methods, and so on. Public investment and support are essential to achieve this. At the same time, it is also an opportunity for our society, because these solutions will enable us to eat better, to be healthier, to breathe less-polluted air – in short, to have a better life.

Excerpted with permission from Revolution, Emmanuel Macron, translated by Jonathan Goldberg and Juliette Scott, Harper Collins India.

The impact of gender equality on the economy is far greater than its badge value

It's time to look at the larger picture.

The year 2017 heard voices from across the globe speak up in solidarity for gender equality. Today, with social media as the mega-phone that amplifies the global appeal for equality, the term seems to be suffering from semantic saturation i.e. due to constant repetition, it seems to have lost its meaning.

However, the gender gap is very real. According to the Global Gender Gap Report 2017 that studied the parity gap across parameters such as access to health, education, politics and workplace, 2017 has been a bad year with the gender gap widening for the first time since records began in 2006. It pointed out that at the current rate of progress, it will take 100 years to bridge the global gender gap (and 217 years to fill workplace gender divide). The same report found India at 108th position in the Global Gender Gap index, a drop from 87 in 2016.

Before we get into the ways and means of accelerating gender equality at the workplace, let’s take a step back to understand what it stands for. Gender equality is the state in which access to rights and opportunities is unaffected by gender. In other words, it is a state devoid of assumptions and stereotypes that diminish the potential of an individual on the basis of their gender. But to really understand equality, it’s necessary to recognize inequality.

Gender bias at work

Gender norms call for women to take up the bulk of the responsibilities at home, and this puts the onus on women to choose between work or family. Liberian activist Leymah Gbowee, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2011 asked the men to put a monetary value to all the chores their wives did by estimating how much they’d have to pay someone else to do it. With this simple task, Gbowee demonstrated the value of unpaid work that women are expected to do – efforts that are routinely dismissed by working men and women.

This imbalance caused by gender norms or biases penetrates the workplace as well. According to a worldwide survey by Accenture, women are 22% less likely to reach manager level than their male peers. Conversely, men are 47% more likely to reach senior management/director positions than their female peers. The report confirmed that while there are a number of social and economic barriers to equality in the workplace such as educational disparities, childcare, domestic responsibilities and cultural biases, an organisation’s culture can hold women back too.

Why should we be worried about women dropping out mid-career?

According to the World Economic Forum (WEF), improving gender parity may result in significant economic dividends depending on the situation of different economies. Gender equality could add additional $250 billion to the GDP of the United Kingdom, $550 billion to Japan’s and $2.5 trillion to China’s. The global GDP could increase by $5.3 trillion by 2025 if the gender gap in economic participation was closed by 25% over the same period.

At an enterprise level, gender equality has benefits comprising better decision making, innovation and greater employee satisfaction leading to higher growth and profits. The WEF report highlighted a LinkedIn research which found that women are under-represented in engineering, manufacturing and construction, and information, communication and technology. Each of these segments lose out the potential benefits of greater gender diversity.

Even at an individual level, the benefits of an equal workplace are seen by men and women alike. The Accenture study quoted earlier identified 40 factors that influence advancement at the workplace. The list of 40 includes gender diversity as a priority, diverse leadership, policies such as maternal and paternal leave and cultural drivers for a more inclusive workplace. The study found that in organisations where these 40 factors are implemented, even men are 23% more likely to advance to a manager level.

Benefits of a 50-50 workplace that leverages the full-potential of its employees has a 3-tier impact – on individual, enterprise, as well as the economy at large. Several companies have integrated gender inclusive frameworks with their organisational structure with the belief that diversity makes the company stronger in terms of innovation, creativity and growth. Representation, parental leave, family support, leadership training, flexible work schedules and transparency are some such policies that are being implemented in organisations to create a diverse and progressive work environment.

Digital literacy - an equaliser?

The movement towards an equal workforce is a slow but steady one which requires progressive transformations in both social and economic fronts of equality. Even though parity might take years to achieve, there are a few enablers that women can benefit from today - digital technology being one of them. A research by Accenture explored how digital technology can be a great facilitator for women. The research, a global survey of 28,000 women and men, went on to highlight three accelerators that could close the gender pay gap – digital fluency, career strategy and tech immersion. According to the research, digital fluency – the extent to which people embrace and use digital technologies – advances pay equality by providing women access to online courses, networking, banking and paid work.

To complement digital fluency, a career strategy would help women manage their careers through mentorship, promotion and training. Lastly, tech immersion – acquiring STEM and digital skills – would help women advance as quickly as men in the workforce and increase their chances of working in a high paying industry. The study argues that combining these three equalizers would reduce the pay gap by 35% worldwide.

Organisations that are built on the principles of diversity know the following points to be true - that diversity is important to make a business stronger and more innovative; that gender equality supports those who have been denied opportunities based on unfair gender biases; and that workplaces need to evolve to make place for different needs and requirements and be flexible enough to create a sense of belonging for every individual in the workforce.

Accenture has been a leading voice in advocating equality in the workforce and continues to share its point of view while implementing inclusive policies in its own organisation and opening doors for women in STEM. With more than 40% of the workforce being women, 40% women new hires in 2016, and a vision to have 25% women managing directors globally by 2020 in their workforce, Accenture is paving the path towards a 50-50 world by 2025.

To know more about gender equality in the workplace and how to achieve it, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Accenture and not by the Scroll editorial team.