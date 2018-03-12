CRIMES AGAINST WOMEN

'Until we discuss mindsets, nothing will change’: Tamil Nadu debates yet another stalking murder

Activists say language used by the media and Tamil cinema to depict gender violence is part of the problem.

The murder on Friday of a 19-year-old BCom student by a 26-year-old man who had reportedly been stalking her for weeks has rattled Chennai, and sparked another round of discussions on the safety of women in public spaces.

Alagesan, a sanitation worker, doused himself with petrol before accosting M Aswini outside her college in KK Nagar, asking her to set him on fire, media reports said. When she refused, he demanded that she stab him. When Aswini tried to run away, he chased her and slit her throat with a knife. Ashwini was taken to hospital but died of her injuries. Alagesan was caught by a crowd and beaten up before being handed over to the police.

The crime bears a striking resemblance to the murder in 2016 of 24-year-old engineer M Swathi by Ramkumar, who had been stalking her for months. Ramkumar had hacked Swathi to death in full public view at the Nungambakkam railway station.

A few weeks before she was murdered, Aswini had filed a police complaint against Alagesan, accusing him of gagging her, tying her hands and putting a thaali, or holy chain, around her neck and declaring them married. She told the police she had been friends with Alagesan for two years and had accepted his proposal of marriage but later broken it off with him. She said that he started stalking and harassing her after this.

At the time, Aswini’s mother requested the police not to file a first information report as she felt this might cause her daughter trouble and hamper her studies. The police left off Alagesan with a warning.

Aswini’s killing, like that of Swathi, has made headlines and set off intense discussions on stalking and other crimes against women across Tamil Nadu. But it also raises the question of whether discussions alone will help curb such crimes. Between the murders of Swathi and Aswini and all the cases in between, has anything changed at all?

Language of stalking

Of the many discussions after Swathi’s murder, one took the form of an online campaign, Calling Out Stalking, that spoke out against the alleged glorification of stalking in Tamil cinema and pop culture. “Cinema is taken way too seriously in Tamil Nadu and influences politics and everyday casual conversations,” said V Iswarya, a PhD student at the Madras Christian College who started the campaign. “It seems to have set an example that you can pester a woman into admitting that she loves you.”

Iswarya drafted a Change.org petition asking filmmakers not to depict stalking in such a manner and actors not to accept such roles. The petition received more than 3,000 signatures. “We were able to reach out to filmmakers through social media, some of whom actually pledged their support and spoke out against this,” said Iswarya.

In the past two years, the campaign has also sought to change the language used by the Tamil media while reporting gender violence. “Tamil newpapers and TV channels consistently use the word ‘love’ while reporting these incidents,” she said. “But the words that translate to jilted, spurned or rejected lover tend to provide validation for this kind of behaviour. All of this is being used by media who should insist on calling him only a stalker, murderer or harasser.”

Iswarya realised this may perhaps be because there was no Tamil word for stalking. So, she and a few others consulted Tamil scholars and came up with the word “van thodargal”, which translates to forcibly following someone.

“We are trying to change perception,” said Iswarya. “We need to make it more crime-centric and not centred on the feelings of the perpetrator.”

A demonstration after M Swathi's murder in 2016. (Credit: Vinita Govindarajan)
Victim blaming

Activists also pointed to an insensitive media.

Gender rights activist Archanaa Seker said that after Swathi’s murder, several media outlets had speculated on whether she was to blame in some way for Ramkumar’s actions. In the case of Aswini, a Tamil newspaper carried a headline that drew a parallel between her murder and the 2002 film Unnai Ninaithu starring actors Suriya and Laila. In the film, Suriya is depicted as a caring man who is deeply in love with Laila and helps her family financially. But she leaves him for a rich man.

“The media is supposed to be unbiased,” said Seker. “By comparing the movie with Aswini’s case, the media has been extremely biased. The movie has a deeply problematic story line. Comparing the movie to Aswini’s murder is almost like blaming her.”

Changing attitudes

According to criminal lawyer Geetha Ramaseshan, only a change in attitude can make a real difference. She said that criminal law can only react to a situation, as in the case of the gangrape and murder of a young woman in Delhi in 2012. The incident led to amendments to the country’s sexual violence laws. Stalking and acid attacks were introduced as crimes under this category.

Archanaa Seker said that Aswini’s name will join a long list of names that come up during discussions on gender violence. “The solutions discussed will always boil down to self-defence for women, more cameras in place, more streetlights and so on,” she said. “We are constantly talking about infrastructure with regard to safety, but until we begin to talk about mindsets for safer cultures, nothing is going to change.”

The impact of gender equality on the economy is far greater than its badge value

It's time to look at the larger picture.

Pexels

The year 2017 heard voices from across the globe speak up in solidarity for gender equality. Today, with social media as the mega-phone that amplifies the global appeal for equality, the term seems to be suffering from semantic saturation i.e. due to constant repetition, it seems to have lost its meaning.

However, the gender gap is very real. According to the Global Gender Gap Report 2017 that studied the parity gap across parameters such as access to health, education, politics and workplace, 2017 has been a bad year with the gender gap widening for the first time since records began in 2006. It pointed out that at the current rate of progress, it will take 100 years to bridge the global gender gap (and 217 years to fill workplace gender divide). The same report found India at 108th position in the Global Gender Gap index, a drop from 87 in 2016.

Before we get into the ways and means of accelerating gender equality at the workplace, let’s take a step back to understand what it stands for. Gender equality is the state in which access to rights and opportunities is unaffected by gender. In other words, it is a state devoid of assumptions and stereotypes that diminish the potential of an individual on the basis of their gender. But to really understand equality, it’s necessary to recognize inequality.

Gender bias at work

Gender norms call for women to take up the bulk of the responsibilities at home, and this puts the onus on women to choose between work or family. Liberian activist Leymah Gbowee, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2011 asked the men to put a monetary value to all the chores their wives did by estimating how much they’d have to pay someone else to do it. With this simple task, Gbowee demonstrated the value of unpaid work that women are expected to do – efforts that are routinely dismissed by working men and women.

This imbalance caused by gender norms or biases penetrates the workplace as well. According to a worldwide survey by Accenture, women are 22% less likely to reach manager level than their male peers. Conversely, men are 47% more likely to reach senior management/director positions than their female peers. The report confirmed that while there are a number of social and economic barriers to equality in the workplace such as educational disparities, childcare, domestic responsibilities and cultural biases, an organisation’s culture can hold women back too.

Why should we be worried about women dropping out mid-career?

According to the World Economic Forum (WEF), improving gender parity may result in significant economic dividends depending on the situation of different economies. Gender equality could add additional $250 billion to the GDP of the United Kingdom, $550 billion to Japan’s and $2.5 trillion to China’s. The global GDP could increase by $5.3 trillion by 2025 if the gender gap in economic participation was closed by 25% over the same period.

At an enterprise level, gender equality has benefits comprising better decision making, innovation and greater employee satisfaction leading to higher growth and profits. The WEF report highlighted a LinkedIn research which found that women are under-represented in engineering, manufacturing and construction, and information, communication and technology. Each of these segments lose out the potential benefits of greater gender diversity.

Even at an individual level, the benefits of an equal workplace are seen by men and women alike. The Accenture study quoted earlier identified 40 factors that influence advancement at the workplace. The list of 40 includes gender diversity as a priority, diverse leadership, policies such as maternal and paternal leave and cultural drivers for a more inclusive workplace. The study found that in organisations where these 40 factors are implemented, even men are 23% more likely to advance to a manager level.

Benefits of a 50-50 workplace that leverages the full-potential of its employees has a 3-tier impact – on individual, enterprise, as well as the economy at large. Several companies have integrated gender inclusive frameworks with their organisational structure with the belief that diversity makes the company stronger in terms of innovation, creativity and growth. Representation, parental leave, family support, leadership training, flexible work schedules and transparency are some such policies that are being implemented in organisations to create a diverse and progressive work environment.

Digital literacy - an equaliser?

The movement towards an equal workforce is a slow but steady one which requires progressive transformations in both social and economic fronts of equality. Even though parity might take years to achieve, there are a few enablers that women can benefit from today - digital technology being one of them. A research by Accenture explored how digital technology can be a great facilitator for women. The research, a global survey of 28,000 women and men, went on to highlight three accelerators that could close the gender pay gap – digital fluency, career strategy and tech immersion. According to the research, digital fluency – the extent to which people embrace and use digital technologies – advances pay equality by providing women access to online courses, networking, banking and paid work.

To complement digital fluency, a career strategy would help women manage their careers through mentorship, promotion and training. Lastly, tech immersion – acquiring STEM and digital skills – would help women advance as quickly as men in the workforce and increase their chances of working in a high paying industry. The study argues that combining these three equalizers would reduce the pay gap by 35% worldwide.

Organisations that are built on the principles of diversity know the following points to be true - that diversity is important to make a business stronger and more innovative; that gender equality supports those who have been denied opportunities based on unfair gender biases; and that workplaces need to evolve to make place for different needs and requirements and be flexible enough to create a sense of belonging for every individual in the workforce.

Accenture has been a leading voice in advocating equality in the workforce and continues to share its point of view while implementing inclusive policies in its own organisation and opening doors for women in STEM. With more than 40% of the workforce being women, 40% women new hires in 2016, and a vision to have 25% women managing directors globally by 2020 in their workforce, Accenture is paving the path towards a 50-50 world by 2025.

To know more about gender equality in the workplace and how to achieve it, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Accenture and not by the Scroll editorial team.