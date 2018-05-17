Karnataka election

New legislator R Shankar’s ever shifting loyalty adds a comic subplot to Karnataka’s political drama

The lone MLA from the Karnataka Praja Janata Paksha party has already flitted at least five times between the BJP and the Congress-JD(S) coalition.

by 
Facebook/R Shankar Mylara

Where is R Shankar now? It is a question that everyone watching the unfolding political drama in Karnataka has been asking over the last two days. Shankar is a newly elected MLA and his support to either the Bharatiya Janata Party or the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition could determine which of them gets to rule the state. Shankar has kept everyone guessing by appearing to switch his allegiance every few hours since Tuesday.

Although BS Yeddyurappa of the BJP was sworn in as the chief minister on Thursday morning, he must prove his majority in the Assembly in the coming days. His party has 104 legislators as against the coalition’s 117. Since the BJP requires the support of at least nine more MLAs to get the majority, potential supporters such as Shankar have been catapulted into the spotlight.

Shankar is the lone MLA from the Karnataka Praja Janata Paksha, a regional party launched in 2016. He defeated the Congress heavyweight and outgoing Assembly speaker KB Koliwad in Rannibennur. Other than Shankar, there is only one independent MLA. So, for the BJP to be able to prove its majority, it must lure away MLAs from the rival alliance. This, political analysts and the opposition allege, would necessitate horse trading.

In Karnataka’s fast-changing political scene, nothing has changed faster over the last two days than Shankar’s show of support. He met Yeddyurappa on Tuesday night and accompanied BJP MLAs to Governor Vajubhai Vala’s house the next morning to demand that they be allowed to form the government. By the evening, he was reported to have joined the Congress-JD(S) coalition. A few hours later, India Today placed him at the BJP’s office in Bengaluru. On Thursday morning, he was seen protesting with Congress legislators at the Assembly. Shankar’s shifting loyalty was, of course, documented on social media.

It is anybody’s guess where Shankar would finally land. He is said to have a cordial relationship with senior BJP leader KS Eswarappa. In fact, Eswarappa told the media on Wednesday that even if Shankar had gone to the Congress he would come back to the BJP. It is possible the legislator, who is currently much in demand, is making the most of the unexpected attention even if it earns him monikers such as “rotating” and “pendulum”.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Can a colour encourage creativity and innovation?

The story behind the universally favoured colour - blue.

Pexels

It was sought after by many artists. It was searched for in the skies and deep oceans. It was the colour blue. Found rarely as a pigment in nature, it was once more precious than gold. It was only after the discovery of a semi-precious rock, lapis lazuli, that Egyptians could extract this rare pigment.

For centuries, lapis lazuli was the only source of Ultramarine, a colour whose name translated to ‘beyond the sea’. The challenges associated with importing the stone made it exclusive to the Egyptian kingdom. The colour became commonly available only after the invention of a synthetic alternative known as ‘French Ultramarine’.

It’s no surprise that this rare colour that inspired artists in the 1900s, is still regarded as the as the colour of innovation in the 21st century. The story of discovery and creation of blue symbolizes attaining the unattainable.

It took scientists decades of trying to create the elusive ‘Blue Rose’. And the fascination with blue didn’t end there. When Sir John Herschel, the famous scientist and astronomer, tried to create copies of his notes; he discovered ‘Cyanotype’ or ‘Blueprints’, an invention that revolutionized architecture. The story of how a rugged, indigo fabric called ‘Denim’ became the choice for workmen in newly formed America and then a fashion sensation, is known to all. In each of these instances of breakthrough and innovation, the colour blue has had a significant influence.

In 2009, the University of British Columbia, conducted tests with 600 participants to see how cognitive performance varies when people see red or blue. While the red groups did better on recall and attention to detail, blue groups did better on tests requiring invention and imagination. The study proved that the colour blue boosts our ability to think creatively; reaffirming the notion that blue is the colour of innovation.

When we talk about innovation and exclusivity, the brand that takes us by surprise is NEXA. Since its inception, the brand has left no stone unturned to create excusive experiences for its audience. In the search for a colour that represents its spirit of innovation and communicates its determination to constantly evolve, NEXA created its own signature blue: NEXA Blue. The creation of a signature color was an endeavor to bring something exclusive and innovative to NEXA customers. This is the story of the creation, inspiration and passion behind NEXA:

Play

To know more about NEXA, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of NEXA and not by the Scroll editorial team.