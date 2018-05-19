Sonic Saturday

Listen: Bade Ghulam Ali Khan’s rendition of Shuddha Saarang that changed how I feel about the raag

This is the second article in the series on the afternoon raag.

by 
Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali Khan | Wikimedia Commons [Licensed under public domain]

Hindustani musicians are often asked if they have any personal favourites from among the pantheon of raags. Those who choose to be politically correct reply that they are drawn to all raags equally and do not dislike any. But the total concert repertoire of most musicians reveals definite choices. While this does not necessarily mean that they are not familiar with other raags, it is obvious that they have favourites.

There have been instances of celebrated musicians performing only a only a handful of raags throughout their concert career, but lending those raags a flavour that is very much their own. In fact, in some cases, certain raags have become so closely associated with specific musicians that audiences prefer not to hear them performed by others. The latter view seems lopsided given the fact that Hindustani music allows for and encourages multiple interpretations of the same raag, and audiences should therefore respect this diversity.

On the other hand, there are some musicians who present a variety of raags, but handle them in a formulaic manner. As a result, the multiplicity of raags does not serve any useful purpose. In other words, the existence of a wide variety of raags in a musician’s concert repertoire is not necessarily an indicator of creativity in performance.

Change of heart

But just as musicians have favourites among raags, there are also instances when they completely dislike certain raags. This may seem like a blasphemous statement for die-hard Hindustani music fans, but the fact remains that musicians have avoided presenting some raags. Their decision could have been guided by the fact that they have not learnt these raags or because they just do not find them appealing enough for various reasons.

I must candidly admit that one raag I could not enjoy for several years was Shuddha Saarang, one of the many varieties in the Saarang family of raags. For the longest time, Shuddha Saarang was one of the few raags that was broadcast on the All India Radio almost every afternoon. There were a limited number of compositions selected by vocalists in this raag and the renditions seemed excruciating at the time. Perhaps, it was my young and uninformed mind that rebelled against this raag, but I clearly remember the day that the image of this raag was transformed for me by a single recital that I heard.

Coincidentally, this was also a recording broadcast on All India Radio, but it was refreshingly different and captivating. This was a rendition by Bade Ghulam Ali Khan, the Patiala gharana stalwart.

I would like to share this track in the second episode of the series on the Saarang family. Bade Ghulam Ali Khan sings the first composition in slow or vilambit Ektaal, a cycle of 12 matras or time-units, followed by a drut or fast Teentaal, a cycle of sixteen matras. Both compositions are his creations. This is the third track on the compilation accessible here (listen to it here).

Listeners will note that Vrindavani Saarang that was discussed in last week’s episode contains the komal and shuddha varieties of Nishad, the seventh note. Gandhar and Dhaivat, the third and sixth notes, respectively, are omitted. The other notes are all shuddha notes. On the other hand, Shuddha Saarang uses shuddha and teevra Madhyam, the two shades of the fourth note, and does not use komal Nishad.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The qualities of a high-performance luxury sedan

A lesson in harnessing tremendous power to deliver high performance.

Mercedes

Gone are the days when the rich and successful would network during a round of golf, at least in the Silicon Valley. As reported by New York Times, ‘auto-racing has become a favourite hobby for the tech elites’. However, getting together on a race track would require a machine that provides control while testing extreme limits. Enter the Mercedes-AMG range of cars.

Mercedes-AMG’s rise from a racing outfit to a manufacturer of peak performance cars is dotted with innovations that have pushed the boundaries of engineering. While the AMG series promises a smooth driving experience, its core is made up of a passion for motorsports and a spirit that can be summarized in two words – power and performance. These integral traits draw like-minded people who share and express Mercedes-AMG’s style of performance.

The cars we drive say a lot about us, it’s been said. There are several qualities of an AMG performance luxury sedan that overlap with the qualities of its distinguished owner. For instance, creating an impression comes naturally to both, so does the ambition to always deliver an exceptional performance. However, the strongest feature is that both the owner and the AMG marque continually challenge themselves in pursuit of new goals, stretching the limits of performance.

This winning quality comes alive, especially, in the latest Mercedes-AMG marque – the Mercedes-AMG E 63 S 4MATIC+. With the most powerful engine to have ever been installed in an E-class, this undisputed performance sedan promises immense power at the driver’s command. With 612 HP under its hood, the car achieves 0-100 km/h in just a few seconds - 3.4 to be precise. Moreover, the car comes with the latest driver-assistance technology that promises intelligent control and provides an agile and responsive ride.

But, the new AMG is not just about work (or traction in car lingo). One of its core features is to provide its owners a challenge on the race track. Its drift mode, which converts the vehicle into a pure rear-wheel drive, offers pure exhilaration and adds a work-play dynamic to the car. In that sense, the new AMG is a collaborator of sorts - one that partners with its owner to create an impression through performance. And on the weekends, the car pushes him/her to express absolute power using its race mode with a thunderous roar of the engine - the pure sound of adrenalin. This balance between work and play has been achieved using cutting-edge features in the car that together create an almost intuitive driver-machine relationship.

If you’re looking for a car that shares your enthusiasm for driving, you’ll find a partner in the new AMG. However, buying an AMG is not just about owning a powerhouse on wheels, it’s also about adopting a driving philosophy in which power is just the starting point - the main skill lies in how you manoeuvre that power on the road. A performance sedan in its sportiest form, Mercedes-AMG’s latest model takes vehicle performance to an unmatched level. A decade ago, this amount of speed and power in a luxury 4-door model would be un-thinkable.

Play

The new Mercedes-AMG comes with a host of individualisation options through designo, the artistic side of Mercedes’s innovation, so the car becomes an extension of the owner’s distinctive personality. An expressive design with a new radiator grille and a muscular front apron showcase its athleticism. A new-age driver environment, widescreen cockpit, the AMG performance steering wheel and sports seat delivers an intensive driving experience. With the Mercedes-AMG E 63 S 4MATIC+, AMG has created an undisputed performance sedan that can rip the race track as well as provide reliable luxury sedan-duty. To know more about the most powerful E-class of all time, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Mercedes-Benz and not by the Scroll editorial team.