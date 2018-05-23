refugee crisis

‘It is like Alcatraz’: Rohingya refugees resist Bangladesh plan to shift them to nowhere island

The Sheikh Hasina government wants to shift refugees to an island in the Bay of Bengal.

by 
Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

Jehangir is a majhi, or a camp leader, at the sprawling and congested Rohingya refugee camp in Kutupalong in Bangladesh’s Cox’s Bazaar. In April, as Myanmar’s Social Welfare Minister Win Myat Aye visited the camp, the first such visit by a top Myanmarese official, Jehangir was ready with his list of demands.

The Rohingyas, a predominantly Muslim community, have been fleeing Myanmar’s Rakhine state in droves to escape persecution by the Buddhist government and a military crackdown that started in October 2016. More than a million of them have crossed over into Bangladesh since last year.

Jehangir was a teacher in Myanmar’s Maungdaw village, which was attacked by the Army. “They fired at us and burnt many houses,” he said. “My cousin was killed in that attack.” Jehangir looks better now than he did when he arrived in Bangladesh. Life in the camp has done him good. Will he ever return to his village? “Not till we get citizenship papers and guarantees for our safety,” he said. This was the message he and many other majhis conveyed to Win Myat Aye, who chose to address them as Bengalis rather than as people from his own country.

Not far from the Kutupalong camp, at the Ukhia sub-district centre, protesting Rohingyas shouted, “They murdered, raped and tortured us and they drove us out of the country.”

Despite the minister’s visit and the signing of an agreement in November between Myanmar and Bangladesh on the repatriation of all refugees to their villages, nothing much has happened on the ground. At last count, only one refugee had gone back. The Rohingyas have resisted leaving the camp, despite the congestion, lack of hygiene and other problems they live with.

Myanmar Social Welfare Minister Win Myat Aye at Kutupalong refugee camp in Bangladesh's Ukhia district on April 11, 2018. (Credit: AFP)
Myanmar Social Welfare Minister Win Myat Aye at Kutupalong refugee camp in Bangladesh's Ukhia district on April 11, 2018. (Credit: AFP)

Old fault lines

Under international pressure, the Myanmarese government of Aung San Suu Kyi has spoken about taking back the refugees and providing them with accommodation, but neither history nor the present will allow such a happy solution.

The Muslim population living in the hilly tracts of the Arakan Mountains near Rakhine has for long been called “Indian Muslims” or “Pakistani Muslims” by Buddhist residents. When Warren Hastings was the governor of Bengal, a British officer, Captain Hiram Cox, was asked to deal with the violence that was being perpetrated against Arakan Muslims in an area now named after him – Cox’s Bazaar. That was in the year 1799. Since then, the violence has never really stopped, nor has the wave of refugees descending on these parts.

After democracy returned to Myanmar and Suu Kyi came to power in 2015, there were expectations that the lives of Rohingyas would improve. These hopes were belied. For, the return of democracy meant a revival of the old social fault lines that had contributed to the crafting of a militant majoritarian narrative that excluded and disenfranchised the Rohingyas. State Counsellor Suu Kyi has been silent on recognising the identity of the Rohingyas within the Myanmarese nation-state. Rohingyas, therefore, continue to be condemned as a stateless people living on the compassion of the country that gives them refuge.

Rohingyas have resisted leaving the camp in Cox's Bazaar despite the congestion, lack of hygiene and other problems. (Credit: Fred Dufour / AFP)
Rohingyas have resisted leaving the camp in Cox's Bazaar despite the congestion, lack of hygiene and other problems. (Credit: Fred Dufour / AFP)

An Alcatraz for Rohingyas?

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina – who earned international praise for opening her borders and her heart to the refugees when other neighbouring countries chased them out or viewed them with suspicion – is now looking to ensure that their presence does not cost her politically in general elections due later this year. Experts are of the opinion that the Bangladesh economy, which has averaged a growth rate of around 7% in the last few years, could come under a strain because of the refugees. People on the street are heard complaining, “These Rohingyas have so many children. It is time they went back.”

In Cox’s Bazaar, the Army guards the Rohingya camp. The camp’s inmates are not allowed to mix with the local people – though the refugees who arrived in the country years ago have since made their homes in other parts of the town. Humanitarian agencies are not allowed to teach them the local language, Bengali, lest it facilitate their unwelcome immersion in Bangladeshi society.

Sheikh Hasina’s government has proposed shifting some of the refugees to a floating island that sprung up in the Bay of Bengal some time after 2007. This island – reportedly inhabited by society’s malcontent, including pirates and human smugglers – is witnessing some serious construction by Chinese and Bangladeshi workers. Come June, the Bangladeshi government hopes to ship the Rohingyas to this island from where there is no escape to anywhere but Myanmar – if the government in Naypyidaw decides to take them back, that is.

“It is like the Alcatraz [an island prison in the United States] or India’s Andaman penitentiary,” said a worker with an international humanitarian agency. “Once a person is sent there, then there is no getting out.”

These agencies, including the United Nations Refugee Agency or UNHCR, have opposed the Bangladesh government’s move and termed it similar to refoulement or the forcible return of refugees to their country against their wishes.

Defending the plan, the Bangladesh government has said it is up to it to decide where the refugees are settled, and also that the camps, located on soft hills, may not survive landslides in the coming monsoon.

This is the tragedy of these nowhere people – no one listens to them or tries to understand where they would like to eventually settle. Wherever they have been provided shelter, they continue to live half-lives.

A version of this article appeared in Independent Group of papers, South Africa.

This article first appeared on Hardnews.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Why do our clothes fade, tear and lose their sheen?

From purchase to the back of the wardrobe – the life-cycle of a piece of clothing.

Pexels

It’s an oft repeated story - shiny new dresses and smart blazers are bought with much enthusiasm, only to end up at the back of the wardrobe, frayed, faded or misshapen. From the moment of purchase, clothes are subject to wear and tear caused by nature, manmade chemicals and....human mishandling.

Just the act of wearing clothes is enough for gradual erosion. Some bodily functions aren’t too kind on certain fabrics. Sweat - made of trace amounts of minerals, lactic acid and urea - may seem harmless. But when combined with bacteria, it can weaken and discolour clothes over time. And if you think this is something you can remedy with an antiperspirant, you’ll just make matters worse. The chemical cocktail in deodorants and antiperspirants leads to those stubborn yellowish stains that don’t yield to multiple wash cycles or scrubbing sessions. Linen, rayon, cotton and synthetic blends are especially vulnerable.

Add to that, sun exposure. Though a reliable dryer and disinfectant, the UV radiation from the sun causes clothes to fade. You needn’t even dry your clothes out in the sun; walking outside on a sunny day is enough for your clothes to gradually fade.

And then there’s what we do to our clothes when we’re not wearing them - ignoring labels, forgetting to segregate while washing and maintaining improper storage habits. You think you know how to hang a sweater? Not if you hang it just like all your shirts - gravity stretches out the neck and shoulders of heavier clothing. Shielding your clothes by leaving them in the dry-cleaning bag? You just trapped them in humidity and foul odour. Fabrics need to breathe, so they shouldn’t be languishing in plastic bags. Tossing workout clothes into the laundry bag first thing after returning home? It’s why the odour stays. Excessive moisture boosts fungal growth, so these clothes need to be hung out to dry first. Every day, a whole host of such actions unleash immense wear and tear on our clothes.

Clothes encounter maximum resistance in the wash; it’s the biggest factor behind premature degeneration of clothes. Wash sessions that don’t adhere to the rules of fabric care have a harsh impact on clothes. For starters, extra effort often backfires. Using more detergent than is indicated may seem reasonable for a tub full of soiled clothes, but it actually adds to their erosion. Aggressive scrubbing, too, is counterproductive as it worsens stains. And most clothes can be worn a few times before being put in the wash, unless of course they are sweat-soaked gym clothes. Daily washing of regulars exposes them to too much friction, hastening their wear and tear.

Different fabrics react differently to these abrasive agents. Natural fabrics include cotton, wool, silk and linen and each has distinct care requirements. Synthetic fabrics, on the other hand, are sensitive to heat and oil.

A little bit of conscious effort will help your clothes survive for longer. You can start by lessening the forces acting on the clothes while washing. Sort your clothes by fabric instead of colour while loading them in the washing machine. This helps save lighter fabrics from the friction of rubbing against heavier ones. It’s best to wash denim materials separately as they are quite coarse. For the same reason, clothes should be unzipped and buttoned before being tossed in the washing machine. Turning jeans, printed clothes and shirts inside out while loading will also ensure any abrasion is limited to the inner layers only. Avoid overloading the washing machine to reduce friction between the clothes.

Your choice of washing tools also makes a huge difference. Invest in a gentler detergent, devoid of excessive dyes, perfumes and other unnecessary chemicals. If you prefer a washing machine for its convenience, you needn’t worry anymore. The latest washing machines are far gentler, and even equipped to handle delicate clothing with minimal wear and tear.


Bosch’s range of top loading washing machines, for example, care for your everyday wear to ensure they look as good as new over time. The machines make use of the PowerWave Wash System to retain the quality of the fabrics. The WaveDrum movement adds a top-down motion to the regular round action for a thorough cleaning, while the dynamic water flow reduces the friction and pulling forces on the clothes.

Play

The intelligent system also creates water displacement for better movement of clothes, resulting in lesser tangles and clothes that retain their shape for longer. These wash cycles are also noiseless and more energy efficient as the motor is directly attached to the tub to reduce overall friction. Bosch’s top loading washing machines take the guesswork away from setting of controls by automatically choosing the right wash program based on the load. All that’s needed is a one-touch start for a wash cycle that’s free of human errors. Read more about the range here. You can also follow Bosch on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Bosch and not by the Scroll editorial team.