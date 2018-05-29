Opinion

Why shutting down Sterlite’s polluting copper factory in Thoothukudi is only a small victory

The Tamil Nadu government’s order may not survive a legal challenge unless it’s strengthened by citing the company’s gross illegalities.

by 
AFP

At around 5.30 pm on May 28, the Tamil Nadu government announced its decision to permanently shut down a 4,00,000 tonne per day copper plant run by Sterlite Copper, a subsidiary of Vedanta, in Thoothukudi, bringing a sense of relief and accomplishment to lakhs of residents.

But it is not a done deal, though. The government’s order may not survive a legal challenge from Sterlite unless it is strengthened by citing the plant’s numerous violations of law over the years. Even if the order survives the appeals process, a number of matters would remain contested for years unless the government moves decisively.

For the government to be able to defend its decision, it must ignore advice from the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board. For 22 years, the board and the central environment ministry have colluded with Sterlite, allowing it to operate an under-designed factory. In its order of April 9, 2018 rejecting the renewal of Sterlite’s Consent to Operate, the board presented pathetically weak reasons to support its decision. Instead of citing Sterlite’s serious legal violations, the pollution regulator chose easily reparable ones. The reason: both the board and the environment ministry are party to the company’s serious violations.

For instance, Sterlite expanded the smelter in 2007 claiming that it had 172 hectares of land to install the infrastructure required to handle the additional pollution. It has only managed to show 102.5 hectares till date, yet successive inspection reports of pollution board and the environment ministry have failed to highlight this inconsistency.

Further, the board has allowed the company to operate with heavily under-designed pollution mitigation infrastructure. As against the legal requirement of a 123-metre-high chimney stack, the plant operates with a 60-metre stack. Improperly designed stacks prevent proper dispersion of air pollutants, which would explain the complaints against the smelter of causing heavy air pollution.

Facing a tough task

In the case of Union Carbide in Bhopal or Unilever in Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu, shutting down the factory proved to be the easier task, with the governments showing no political will to hold the company accountable thereafter. In Sterlite’s case too, getting it to clean up the contaminated environment, including the heavily polluted factory premises, compensate the affected people or rehabilitate the workers who lost jobs for no fault of theirs, will take some doing.

Indeed, even at this stage, the government has not acknowledged the pollution caused by Sterlite, the impact its operations have had on the health of people, or the inherent illegality of the factory. The Sterlite plant falls in the “Red category” of hazardous industry, which can only be set up in areas demarcated as “Special Industries and Hazardous Use Zone”. Yet, Sterlite’s factory is located in a zone that is partly demarcated for “general or light industries” and partly for “agricultural use”.

So, unless the Tamil Nadu government follows up its order with a reasoned justification, based on science and evidence, for the factory’s closure, it would be betraying Thoothukudi’s residents. The opposition parties need to push for the Assembly to pass a unanimous resolution backing the government’s decision to shut down the Sterlite factory as the logical step to take for the state’s well-being.

Nityanand Jayaraman, a writer and social activist based in Chennai, has been involved with the struggle against Sterlite’s smelter in Thoothukudi since 2003.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Tracing the formation of Al Qaeda and its path to 9/11

A new show looks at some of the crucial moments leading up to the attack.

Amazon

“The end of the world war had bought America victory but not security” - this quote from Lawrence Wright’s Pulitzer-Prize winning book, ‘The Looming Tower’, gives a sense of the growing threat to America from Al Qaeda and the series of events that led to 9/11. Based on extensive interviews, including with Bin Laden’s best friend in college and the former White House counterterrorism chief, ‘The Looming Tower’ provides an intimate perspective of the 9/11 attack.

Lawrence Wright chronicles the formative years of Al Qaeda, giving an insight in to Bin Laden’s war against America. The book covers in detail, the radicalisation of Osama Bin Laden and his association with Ayman Al Zawahri, an Egyptian doctor who preached that only violence could change history. In an interview with Amazon, Wright shared, “I talked to 600-something people, but many of those people I talked to again and again for a period of five years, some of them dozens of times.” Wright’s book was selected by TIME as one of the all-time 100 best nonfiction books for its “thoroughly researched and incisively written” account of the road to 9/11 and is considered an essential read for understanding Islam’s war on the West as it developed in the Middle East.

‘The Looming Tower’ also dwells on the response of key US officials to the rising Al Qaeda threat, particularly exploring the turf wars between the FBI and the CIA. This has now been dramatized in a 10-part mini-series of the same name. Adapted by Dan Futterman (of Foxcatcher fame), the series mainly focuses on the hostilities between the FBI and the CIA. Some major characters are based on real people - such as John O’ Neill (FBI’s foul-mouthed counterterrorism chief played by Jeff Daniels) and Ali Soufan (O’ Neill’s Arabic-speaking mentee who successfully interrogated captured Islamic terrorists after 9/11, played by Tahar Rahim). Some are composite characters, such as Martin Schmidt (O’Neill’s CIA counterpart, played by Peter Sarsgaard).

The series, most crucially, captures just how close US intelligence agencies had come to foiling Al Qaeda’s plans, just to come up short due to internal turf wars. It follows the FBI and the CIA as they independently follow intelligence leads in the crises leading up to 9/11 – the US Embassy bombings in East Africa and the attack on US warship USS Cole in Yemen – but fail to update each other. The most glaring example is of how the CIA withheld critical information – Al Qaeda operatives being hunted by the FBI had entered the United States - under the misguided notion that the CIA was the only government agency authorised to deal with terrorism threats.

The depth of information in the book has translated into a realistic recreation of the pre-9/11 years on screen. The drama is even interspersed with actual footage from the 9/11 conspiracy, attack and the 2004 Commission Hearing, linking together the myriad developments leading up to 9/11 with chilling hindsight. Watch the trailer of this gripping show below.

Play

The Looming Tower is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video, along with a host of Amazon originals and popular movies and TV shows. To enjoy unlimited ad free streaming anytime, anywhere, subscribe to Amazon Prime Video.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Amazon Prime Video and not by the Scroll editorial team.