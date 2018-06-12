Kashmir Report

The man who talked peace in Kashmir: Shujaat Bukhari defended dialogue to the last

It takes a rare person to stand for peace at a time when the idea is so unfashionable.

by 
Facebook/ Shujaat Bukhari

I met Shujaat Bukhari, the editor of Rising Kashmir, at his Press Enclave office in April. It had been a dreary day, full of appointments that had fallen through. His voice on the phone, extending a ready invitation, was a welcome change. Since he was a regular writer for Scroll.in, we had messaged and corresponded frequently on email. His replies were always editor-like – prompt, crisp and to the point. Nothing prepared you for the warmth of the man in person.

In the wood-panelled quiet of his office, he patiently took my rookie questions on the situation in Kashmir (uncertain), the growing clamour in the national media about so-called radicalisation (maybe just one constituency, which was not growing but not shrinking either), the recent ejection of a senior minister (several theories). Then other visitors joined us and there were several rounds of chai with a side of Srinagar gossip, mostly in rapid Kashmiri, though Shujaat kept trying to switch to English for my benefit.

What had featured prominently in our conversation earlier was the prospect of a political dialogue on Kashmir. Like most Kashmir watchers, he was saddened by the mistrust and impasses that a decade of failed talks had left behind. Unlike most others, he seemed incurably optimistic. Only recently, he had written an opinion piece in a Pakistani weekly pointing out that both Indian and Pakistani army chiefs had spoken of the need for dialogue. While others despaired of a credible peace process, he saw hope in the fact that the two chiefs had spoken the same language. In spite of all the bloodshed in recent weeks, something was thawing between the two countries, he felt, there was some kind of consensus on a common script pressing for talks. It was, he wrote, “a moment of great opportunity”.

I knew he was involved in Track II peace processes so I pressed him further, but he only smiled noncommittally and moved on. In journalistic circles in Srinagar, some joked that he was a “Gandhian”. But it takes a rare person to stand for peace at a time when the idea has become so unfashionable, when each side demands proof of your loyalty through savage words.

You could not accuse Shujaat of being Delhi’s man or Islamabad’s.

He called out the Indian government for civilian killings and for the secret hanging of Jaish-e-Mohammad militant Afzal Guru, which unleashed a rash of attacks in his name. When the Centre appointed an interlocutor for Kashmir, he urged for talks with separatists without any pre-conditions. When a debate broke out over the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, he shrewdly identified it as an attempt to change the goalposts, to shift the conversation from azadi to autonomy. He also grieved over ceasefire violations at the Line of Control, he condemned militant violence, he seemed thrilled by every sign of warmth between Kashmiri Pandits and Kashmiri Muslims.

It must take some kind of innocence to imagine that after all the all blood that has been shed, even after attempts on your own life, everyone can just sit across a table and talk it out. Or maybe it is courage. That day, after we had clucked and sighed over the recent spate of gunfights that had killed civilians, militants and security forces, Shujaat went back to his old hobby horse: “And that’s why I keep saying, political dialogue is the only way.”

A month and a half later, he would step out of that same office, get into a car and receive the bullets of his killers.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Following a mountaineer as he reaches the summit of Mount Everest

Accounts from Vikas Dimri’s second attempt reveal the immense fortitude and strength needed to summit the Everest.

Vikas Dimri made a huge attempt last year to climb the Mount Everest. Fate had other plans. Thwarted by unfavourable weather at the last minute, he came so close and yet not close enough to say he was at the top. But that did not deter him. Vikas is back on the Everest trail now, and this time he’s sharing his experiences at every leg of the journey.

The Everest journey began from the Lukla airport, known for its dicey landing conditions. It reminded him of the failed expedition, but he still moved on to Namche Bazaar - the staging point for Everest expeditions - with a positive mind. Vikas let the wisdom of the mountains guide him as he battled doubt and memories of the previous expedition. In his words, the Everest taught him that, “To conquer our personal Everest, we need to drop all our unnecessary baggage, be it physical or mental or even emotional”.

Vikas used a ‘descent for ascent’ approach to acclimatise. In this approach, mountaineers gain altitude during the day, but descend to catch some sleep. Acclimatising to such high altitudes is crucial as the lack of adequate oxygen can cause dizziness, nausea, headache and even muscle death. As Vikas prepared to scale the riskiest part of the climb - the unstable and continuously melting Khumbhu ice fall - he pondered over his journey so far.

His brother’s diagnosis of a heart condition in his youth was a wakeup call for the rather sedentary Vikas, and that is when he started focusing on his health more. For the first time in his life, he began to appreciate the power of nutrition and experimented with different diets and supplements for their health benefits. His quest for better health also motivated him to take up hiking, marathon running, squash and, eventually, a summit of the Everest.

Back in the Himalayas, after a string of sleepless nights, Vikas and his team ascended to Camp 2 (6,500m) as planned, and then descended to Base Camp for the basic luxuries - hot shower, hot lunch and essential supplements. Back up at Camp 2, the weather played spoiler again as a jet stream - a fast-flowing, narrow air current - moved right over the mountain. Wisdom from the mountains helped Vikas maintain perspective as they were required to descend 15km to Pheriche Valley. He accepted that “strength lies not merely in chasing the big dream, but also in...accepting that things could go wrong.”

At Camp 4 (8,000m), famously known as the death zone, Vikas caught a clear glimpse of the summit – his dream standing rather tall in front of him.

It was the 18th of May 2018 and Vikas finally reached the top. The top of his Everest…the top of Mount Everest!

Watch the video below to see actual moments from Vikas’ climb.

Play

Vikas credits his strength to dedication, exercise and a healthy diet. He credits dietary supplements for helping him sustain himself in the inhuman conditions on Mount Everest. On heights like these where the oxygen supply drops to 1/3rd the levels on the ground, the body requires 3 times the regular blood volume to pump the requisite amount of oxygen. He, thus, doesn’t embark on an expedition without double checking his supplements and uses Livogen as an aid to maintain adequate amounts of iron in his blood.

Livogen is proud to have supported Vikas Dimri on his ambitious quest and salutes his spirit. To read more about the benefits of iron, see here. To read Vikas Dimri’s account of his expedition, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Livogen and not by the Scroll editorial team.