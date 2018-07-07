For over 60 years, The Indian Supreme Court has decided some of the country’s most crucial cases and laws.

In that period, 229 men and women have served on the bench. From overturning the zamindari system to granting transgender people fundamental rights, the court has helped shape modern India.

Supreme Court justices are rarely seen. They usually only make an appearance through the judgments they inscribe. And not many Indians know the history of the country’s highest tribunal.

So here’s a primer quiz on India’s top court. How much of this do you actually know?