India’s 11th president was, unlike many of those who have occupied the Rashtrapati Bhavan, was something of a celebrity. A scientist, often given credit for developing India’s nuclear program; an author, whose books were immensely popular, and even an amateur musician, APJ Abdul Kalam was that rare figure in public life who seemed liked by nearly everyone. Though there were a few who took issue with his scientific reputation, and others who brought up the question of how the Bharatiya Janata Party, which appointed him, treated his religious identity, by and large Kalam was known as the “People’s President.”

Known for humble beginnings that took him all the way to the Rashtrapati Bhavan, and celebrity status both in India and abroad, Kalam was a rare breed. Take this quiz to see how well you really know India’s 11th president: