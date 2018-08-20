education and jobs

As technology changes the future of jobs, is Asia prepared?

Countries should invest in science, technology, engineering and math education.

Reuters

Remember the switchboard operator, telegraph operator, telegram boy and linotype operator? They are just a few of the communication-related occupations that have vanished over the years as society and technology have evolved.

“Operator, please connect me,” we used to say to the switchboard operators of the phone companies back in the day when they had manual switchboards. The operators, mostly women, would then plug the call. Automated switchboards came in the 1960s. By the 1980s, switchboard operators had vanished.

The electric telegraph, invented in the 1830s, became the fastest way to communicate until it was overtaken by the telephone in the 20th century. The telegraph operator used the Morse code to send messages. When the telephone came, the telegraph operator disappeared.

Together with the telegraph operator was the telegram boy who delivered the typewritten messages either on foot or by bike and later by motorcycle. When the telegraph operator disappeared in the 1970s, so did he.

Linotype machines were used by newspapers and magazines for typesetting from the late 19th century until the 1980s, when computer technology made them obsolete.

Training for non-existent jobs

And the evolution continues. “In many industries and countries, the most in-demand occupations or specialties did not exist 10 or even five years ago, and the pace of change is set to accelerate. By one popular estimate, 65% of children entering primary school today will ultimately end up working in completely new job types that don’t yet exist,” said the World Economic Forum.

This rapidly evolving jobs and employment landscape makes it urgent for businesses, governments, organisations and individuals to anticipate future job requirements or they will be left on the wayside to progress.

The world needs to seize the moment, according to the World Economic Forum’s 2016 annual report. We are starting the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

“Developments in genetics, artificial intelligence, robotics, nanotechnology, 3D printing and biotechnology, to name just a few, are all building on and amplifying one another. This will lay the foundation for a revolution more all-encompassing than anything we have ever seen,” World Economic Forum explained.

It added: “Smart systems – homes, factories, farms, grids or cities – will help tackle problems ranging from supply chain management to climate change. The rise of the sharing economy will allow people to monetise everything from their empty house to their car.”

The impending change holds great promise but also poses major challenges requiring proactive adaptation. As entire industries adjust, most occupations undergo fundamental transformation. Some jobs are threatened by redundancy and will be replaced. Others will flourish, needing only a change in the required skill sets. New jobs will be developed.

Demographic, technological drivers

Major drivers of change are the evolving work environment and flexible working arrangements. New technologies are making possible working from home and teleconferencing.

I write monthly columns for SciDev.Net, newspaper articles and books from my home on a university campus in the middle of a 4,244-hectare forest reserve in a small town. My son runs an online store from his room in another part of our house. My wife’s cousin is an architect who holds office in Orlando, Florida, US, but is employed by a company with its main office in New York City.

More organisations will soon have smaller pools of core employees backed by external consultants. The Asian Media Information and Communication Centre, based in Manila of which I am a board director, and the Asian Institute of Journalism and Communication, of which I am a consultant, hold teleconferences regularly to manage our organisations. I don’t have to go to our Manila office to participate in meetings.

“Another major factor for change in the future world is mobile internet and cloud technology,” the World Economic Forum continued in its 2016 report. Mobile internet has applications that enable more efficient delivery of services and opportunities to increase work force productivity. With cloud technology, applications can be delivered with minimal or no local software or processing power, enabling the swift spread of internet-based services.

Other technological drivers of change include advances in computing power and big data. Advanced robots with enhanced senses, dexterity and intelligence will also come into the picture.

Getting to the STEM

The question now is how businesses, governments, organisations and individuals will meet the challenge of change to avoid talent shortages, mass unemployment and growing inequality. We need to take a proactive approach. Education must become relevant.

Enter STEM education – science, technology, engineering and math education. These fields are where the jobs are, according to the US National Math and Science Initiative.

“Jobs in computer systems design and related services – a field dependent on high-level math and problem-solving skills – are projected to grow 45% between 2008 and 2018,” said US National Math and Science Initiative. Professions include biomedical engineers, network systems and data communications analysts, and medical scientists,” it continued.

In June, top Philippine educators met in a high-level conference to tackle the problem of educating the future manpower for Asia and the world. Next to Indonesia, the Philippines has the largest pool of manpower in the region – 26,629,845 learners.

Of this number, 921,000 are in senior high school, and only 226,688 are on the STEM track, according Lorna Dig-Dino, undersecretary at the Department of Education. Compounding the students’ lack of interest in STEM is the fact that teachers are also ill-prepared to teach the relevant subjects. This conundrum can be seen repeated throughout South-East Asia.

This article first appeared on SciDev Net.

Sponsored Content BY 

Swara Bhasker: Sharp objects has to be on the radar of every woman who is tired of being “nice”

The actress weighs in on what she loves about the show.

This article has been written by award-winning actor Swara Bhasker.

All women growing up in India, South Asia, or anywhere in the world frankly; will remember in some form or the other that gentle girlhood admonishing, “Nice girls don’t do that.” I kept recalling that gently reasoned reproach as I watched Sharp Objects (you can catch it on Hotstar Premium). Adapted from the author of Gone Girl, Gillian Flynn’s debut novel Sharp Objects has been directed by Jean-Marc Vallée, who has my heart since he gave us Big Little Lies. It stars the multiple-Oscar nominee Amy Adams, who delivers a searing performance as Camille Preaker; and Patricia Clarkson, who is magnetic as the dominating and dark Adora Crellin. As an actress myself, it felt great to watch a show driven by its female performers.

The series is woven around a troubled, alcohol-dependent, self-harming, female journalist Camille (single and in her thirties incidentally) who returns to the small town of her birth and childhood, Wind Gap, Missouri, to report on two similarly gruesome murders of teenage girls. While the series is a murder mystery, it equally delves into the psychology, not just of the principal characters, but also of the town, and thus a culture as a whole.

There is a lot that impresses in Sharp Objects — the manner in which the storytelling gently unwraps a plot that is dark, disturbing and shocking, the stellar and crafty control that Jean-Marc Vallée exercises on his narrative, the cinematography that is fluid and still manages to suggest that something sinister lurks within Wind Gap, the editing which keeps this narrative languid yet sharp and consistently evokes a haunting sensation.

Sharp Objects is also liberating (apart from its positive performance on Bechdel parameters) as content — for female actors and for audiences in giving us female centric and female driven shows that do not bear the burden of providing either role-models or even uplifting messages. 

Instead, it presents a world where women are dangerous and dysfunctional but very real — a world where women are neither pure victims, nor pure aggressors. A world where they occupy the grey areas, complex and contradictory as agents in a power play, in which they control some reigns too.

But to me personally, and perhaps to many young women viewers across the world, what makes Sharp Objects particularly impactful, perhaps almost poignant, is the manner in which it unravels the whole idea, the culture, the entire psychology of that childhood admonishment “Nice girls don’t do that.” Sharp Objects explores the sinister and dark possibilities of what the corollary of that thinking could be.

“Nice girls don’t do that.”

“Who does?”

“Bad girls.”

“So I’m a bad girl.”

“You shouldn’t be a bad girl.”

“Why not?”

“Bad girls get in trouble.”

“What trouble? What happens to bad girls?”

“Bad things.”

“What bad things?”

“Very bad things.”

“How bad?”

“Terrible!!!”

“Like what?”

“Like….”

A point the show makes early on is that both the victims of the introductory brutal murders were not your typically nice girly-girls. Camille, the traumatised protagonist carrying a burden from her past was herself not a nice girl. Amma, her deceptive half-sister manipulates the nice girl act to defy her controlling mother. But perhaps the most incisive critique on the whole ‘Be a nice girl’ culture, in fact the whole ‘nice’ culture — nice folks, nice manners, nice homes, nice towns — comes in the form of Adora’s character and the manner in which beneath the whole veneer of nice, a whole town is complicit in damning secrets and not-so-nice acts. At one point early on in the show, Adora tells her firstborn Camille, with whom she has a strained relationship (to put it mildly), “I just want things to be nice with us but maybe I don’t know how..” Interestingly it is this very notion of ‘nice’ that becomes the most oppressive and deceptive experience of young Camille, and later Amma’s growing years.

This ‘Culture of Nice’ is in fact the pervasive ‘Culture of Silence’ that women all over the world, particularly in India, are all too familiar with. 

It takes different forms, but always towards the same goal — to silence the not-so-nice details of what the experiences; sometimes intimate experiences of women might be. This Culture of Silence is propagated from the child’s earliest experience of being parented by society in general. Amongst the values that girls receive in our early years — apart from those of being obedient, dutiful, respectful, homely — we also receive the twin headed Chimera in the form of shame and guilt.

“Have some shame!”

“Oh for shame!”

“Shameless!”

“Shameful!”

“Ashamed.”

“Do not bring shame upon…”

Different phrases in different languages, but always with the same implication. Shameful things happen to girls who are not nice and that brings ‘shame’ on the family or everyone associated with the girl. And nice folks do not talk about these things. Nice folks go on as if nothing has happened.

It is this culture of silence that women across the world today, are calling out in many different ways. Whether it is the #MeToo movement or a show like Sharp Objects; or on a lighter and happier note, even a film like Veere Di Wedding punctures this culture of silence, quite simply by refusing to be silenced and saying the not-nice things, or depicting the so called ‘unspeakable’ things that could happen to girls. By talking about the unspeakable, you rob it of the power to shame you; you disallow the ‘Culture of Nice’ to erase your experience. You stand up for yourself and you build your own identity.

And this to me is the most liberating aspect of being an actor, and even just a girl at a time when shows like Sharp Objects and Big Little Lies (another great show on Hotstar Premium), and films like Veere Di Wedding and Anaarkali Of Aarah are being made.

The next time I hear someone say, “Nice girls don’t do that!”, I know what I’m going to say — I don’t give a shit about nice. I’m just a girl! And that’s okay!

Swara is a an award winning actor of the Hindi film industry. Her last few films, including Veere Di Wedding, Anaarkali of Aaraah and Nil Battey Sannata have earned her both critical and commercial success. Swara is an occasional writer of articles and opinion pieces. The occasions are frequent :).

Watch the trailer of Sharp Objects here:

Play

This article was published by the Scroll marketing team with Swara Bhasker on behalf of Hotstar Premium and not by the Scroll editorial team.