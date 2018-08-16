OBITUARY

Atal Bihari Vajpayee (1924-2018): A poet among bigots

This was a politician representing an extreme, sectarian trend, who did not permit his ideology to wholly subdue his humanity.

by 
Saeed Khan/AFP

Poetry and bigotry sit oddly together, as do humour and dogmatism. There are jokes about Marxists, but no Marxist jokes. There are verses poking fun at mullahs, but few mullahs read poems (and still fewer write them). Had he not served 10 terms in the Indian Parliament, had he not been elected prime minister of India no fewer than three times, Atal Bihari Vajpayee would still be remembered as the swayamsewak who wrote (moderately good) poetry, as the Hindutva-wadi who had a sparkling sense of humour.

Nieces and nephews, foster-children and grandchildren, will see the loss of Vajpayee in familial terms. Those who served with or under him in Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh shakha or party committee or Union Cabinet will mourn the loss of a political colleague (and, in many cases, mentor). But to this historian, who never met Vajpayee, his death signifies the sundering of the last, living link to the Nehruvian era of modern Indian history. Those who speak in Jawaharlal Nehru’s name today did not known him in the flesh (and, it must be added, do not seem to know or understand his legacy, either). Vajpayee knew Nehru, crossed swords with him, and, withal, deeply and genuinely admired him.

Born in Gwalior, educated in that town and in Kanpur, Vajpayee was deputed by the RSS to the Bharatiya Jana Sangh when that party was founded by Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee in 1951. The leader took a liking to the youngster; thus, when Mookerjee chose to enter the Kashmir Valley a couple of years later, Atal Bihari was his companion on the train journey up from Delhi. Wikipedia claims that “Vajpayee was at Mookerjee’s side when he went on a fast-unto-death in Kashmir in 1953, to protest what the [Jana Sangh] claimed [was] the inferior treatment of Indian citizens visiting Kashmir”. In fact, it was not a fast-unto-death (rather an illness that resulted in death), and in any case Vajpayee was not at Mookerjee’s side, having been left behind in Pathankot when the leader chose to enter the Valley on his own. Still, the fact that he was asked to accompany Mookerjee on the first part of the journey suggests that he was already seen as the coming man in the party.

In 1957 Vajpayee was elected to the Lok Sabha for the first time. Over the next decade, he acquired a reputation as the most eloquent defender – in and out of the House – of the Jana Sangh’s policy of getting tough with China, forging closer ties with the United States of America, and promoting the interests of small business (at this stage, these issues took precedence in the party programme over the baiting of Muslims). When India’s first prime minister died, his still-young opponent made a moving speech in the Rajya Sabha, comparing him to Lord Ram, claiming that, like that mythical hero, Nehru was “the orchestrator of the impossible and inconceivable”. In the opinion of this Jana Sangh leader, Nehru’s “strength of personality, that vibrance and independence of mind, that quality of being able to befriend the opponent and enemy, that gentlemanliness, that greatness – this will not perhaps be found in the future”.

If this speech found Vajpayee to be more broad-minded than the party faithful, his next major act in public revealed him to be less bigoted. In November 1966, a band of sadhus chose to storm Parliament to forcibly bring about a ban on cow-slaughter. Where other RSS and Jana Sangh leaders egged them on, Vajpayee issued a public statement criticising the “undesirable elements, who resorted to violent activities in the demonstration against cow-slaughter [and] had done a great harm to a pious cause”. This incident is a mostly forgotten prelude to two better-known attempts by Vajpayee to distance himself from the hardliners in his party, namely, his admitting to a sense of shame when the Babri Masjid was demolished in December 1992, and his chastising the Gujarat chief minister for encouraging the pogrom against Muslims in that state a decade later.

It is commonly believed that Vajpayee hailed Indira Gandhi as “Durga” after the Bangladesh war of 1971. The belief is erroneous – the comparison was made by a Congress MP and then embossed for the record in portraits made by MF Hussain. Still, when Nehru’s daughter was riding high in the early 1970s, Vajpayee must have thought he would spend all his days outside government. But then the Emergency was imposed, and the groundswell of anger against its excesses propelled a coalition of opposition parties to power in 1977.

Vajpayee became foreign minister, in which capacity he sought to build better relations with Pakistan as well as with the United States. A lesser (but symbolically significant) achievement was to restore a portrait of Nehru which had hung in the foreign minister’s room, until a sycophantic bureaucrat took it out in anticipation of the appointment of Vajpayee, the arch anti-Congressman, to that office.

In the 1980s Vajpayee was back in opposition, again seemingly for life. The Jana Sangh had been reborn as the Bharatiya Janata Party, and after a brief flirtation with moderation sought to make the consolidation of the “Hindu vote” its objective. The chosen vehicle was a campaign to have a mosque demolished and a temple built in its place in the town of Ayodhya. The assignment did not suit someone of Mr Vajpayee’s temperament, so his grimly unpoetic colleague, Lal Krishna Advani, was asked to lead the movement instead. The BJP made major political gains – on the backs of many dead bodies – but these were nowhere near enough to gain it a majority in Parliament. They could form a government only with the support of smaller parties, who, on their part, were more amenable to serving under a poet rather than a dogmatist.

In the summer of 1996, nearly four decades after he first entered Parliament, Atal Bihari Vajpayee became prime minister of India. In the event, he served three terms as prime minister – the first lasting for 13 days, the second for 13 months, the third for a full five years (albeit cut short because he called for an early election). It is intriguing, and perhaps instructive, to compare his record with that of Rajiv Gandhi and Narasimha Rao, both of whom likewise served a single full term in office. Like those men, Vajpayee took some brave, necessary, and long overdue steps to free the economy from the shackles of state control. At the same time, he also encouraged the state to more actively pull its weight in the key sector of infrastructure development. Particularly noteworthy was the emphasis paid to road-building, to speeding up goods and passenger traffic between our large cities through the “Golden Quadrilateral”, and to connecting rural hamlets through the “Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna”.

On the other side of the balance sheet, like Rajiv Gandhi, Vajpayee was accused of encouraging cronyism and corruption among his friends and foster-family. Again, like Narasimha Rao this time, he was complicit in acts that damaged the secular fabric of the Republic. If Rao had so willed it, the Babri Masjid would not have been demolished, thus also avoiding the terrible loss of life in the riots that followed. Vajpayee did scold Narendra Modi after the 2002 Gujarat riots, but he should have gone further, and replaced him. In the event, the failure to do so shamed India in the eyes of the world, since we were made to appear as the Hindu analogue of that other country which was governed in the interests of a religious majority, namely, Pakistan.

However, in one respect Vajpayee’s record was immeasurably superior to that of Rao or Rajiv. This was, of course, as a speaker. The speech on Nehru that I have quoted reads well enough in English translation, but far better in the original Hindi. I myself first heard Vajpayee speak at Delhi University’s Maurice Nagar Chowk in March 1977, when, recently released from prison, he had come to campaign against the Congress in the forthcoming elections. On that occasion I was with him in spirit as well as sentiment. But even when one rejected his views one was enchanted by his words. In May 1998 I saw him on television, speaking on the decision to conduct atomic tests in the Rajasthan desert. It was a decision I opposed, but which, after hearing Vajpayee’s pointed denunciations of Western hypocrisy, I was almost prepared to defend.

The second BJP prime minister has a considerable reputation as a orator too. However, while Narendra Modi’s speaking style is mocking and polemical, Vajpayee’s was reflective and ironical. He upheld his party’s policies and programmes without demeaning or disparaging his political rivals in personal terms. Nor did he elevate himself unduly; for he knew that the party, the government, and the nation were all immeasurably more important than himself.

Once, when speaking to a group of non-resident Indians in New York, Vajpayee insisted that he was first and last a swayamsevak. However, the extent of his commitment to the core tenets of Hindutva was never clear. Having joined the RSS as a young boy, and having been with the Jana Sangh since its inception, he had the loyalty of a member to his club, consolidated by an affection for fellow members with whom one has lived and worked for 50 years and more. But, as his periodic shrinking from the brutal actions of his colleagues, as well as his courtesy to political opponents, showed, he was too nice, or perhaps too weak, to uphold the Hindutva creed in its entirety.

One might remember Vajpayee as the prime minister who, after Jawaharlal Nehru, gave the best speeches off the cuff. Or one might remember him as a Hindutva-wadi with a poem in his heart and a joke on his lips. This was a politician representing an extreme, sectarian trend, who did not permit his ideology to wholly subdue his humanity. As a life-long opponent of Hindutva, let me say this – when confronted with the words or faces of Amit Shah and Narendra Modi, I increasingly feel nostalgic for the days when the formal, official, symbolic and public representative of this political tendency was a certain versifier and wit named Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The next Industrial Revolution is here – driven by the digitalization of manufacturing processes

Technologies such as Industry 4.0, IoT, robotics and Big Data analytics are transforming the manufacturing industry in a big way.

Shutterstock

The manufacturing industry across the world is seeing major changes, driven by globalization and increasing consumer demand. As per a report by the World Economic Forum and Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd on the future of manufacturing, the ability to innovate at a quicker pace will be the major differentiating factor in the success of companies and countries.

This is substantiated by a PWC research which shows that across industries, the most innovative companies in the manufacturing sector grew 38% (2013 - 2016), about 11% year on year, while the least innovative manufacturers posted only a 10% growth over the same period.

Along with innovation in products, the transformation of manufacturing processes will also be essential for companies to remain competitive and maintain their profitability. This is where digital technologies can act as a potential game changer.

The digitalization of the manufacturing industry involves the integration of digital technologies in manufacturing processes across the value chain. Also referred to as Industry 4.0, digitalization is poised to reshape all aspects of the manufacturing industry and is being hailed as the next Industrial Revolution. Integral to Industry 4.0 is the ‘smart factory’, where devices are inter-connected, and processes are streamlined, thus ensuring greater productivity across the value chain, from design and development, to engineering and manufacturing and finally to service and logistics.

Internet of Things (IoT), robotics, artificial intelligence and Big Data analytics are some of the key technologies powering Industry 4.0. According to a report, Industry 4.0 will prompt manufacturers globally to invest $267 billion in technologies like IoT by 2020. Investments in digitalization can lead to excellent returns. Companies that have implemented digitalization solutions have almost halved their manufacturing cycle time through more efficient use of their production lines. With a single line now able to produce more than double the number of product variants as three lines in the conventional model, end to end digitalization has led to an almost 20% jump in productivity.

Digitalization and the Indian manufacturing industry

The Make in India program aims to increase the contribution of the manufacturing industry to the country’s GDP from 16% to 25% by 2022. India’s manufacturing sector could also potentially touch $1 trillion by 2025. However, to achieve these goals and for the industry to reach its potential, it must overcome the several internal and external obstacles that impede its growth. These include competition from other Asian countries, infrastructural deficiencies and lack of skilled manpower.

There is a common sentiment across big manufacturers that India lacks the eco-system for making sophisticated components. According to FICCI’s report on the readiness of Indian manufacturing to adopt advanced manufacturing trends, only 10% of companies have adopted new technologies for manufacturing, while 80% plan to adopt the same by 2020. This indicates a significant gap between the potential and the reality of India’s manufacturing industry.

The ‘Make in India’ vision of positioning India as a global manufacturing hub requires the industry to adopt innovative technologies. Digitalization can give the Indian industry an impetus to deliver products and services that match global standards, thereby getting access to global markets.

The policy, thus far, has received a favourable response as global tech giants have either set up or are in the process of setting up hi-tech manufacturing plants in India. Siemens, for instance, is helping companies in India gain a competitive advantage by integrating industry-specific software applications that optimise performance across the entire value chain.

The Digital Enterprise is Siemens’ solution portfolio for the digitalization of industries. It comprises of powerful software and future-proof automation solutions for industries and companies of all sizes. For the discrete industries, the Digital Enterprise Suite offers software and hardware solutions to seamlessly integrate and digitalize their entire value chain – including suppliers – from product design to service, all based on one data model. The result of this is a perfect digital copy of the value chain: the digital twin. This enables companies to perform simulation, testing, and optimization in a completely virtual environment.

The process industries benefit from Integrated Engineering to Integrated Operations by utilizing a continuous data model of the entire lifecycle of a plant that helps to increase flexibility and efficiency. Both offerings can be easily customized to meet the individual requirements of each sector and company, like specific simulation software for machines or entire plants.

Siemens has identified projects across industries and plans to upgrade these industries by connecting hardware, software and data. This seamless integration of state-of-the-art digital technologies to provide sustainable growth that benefits everyone is what Siemens calls ‘Ingenuity for Life’.

Case studies for technology-led changes

An example of the implementation of digitalization solutions from Siemens can be seen in the case of pharma major Cipla Ltd’s Kurkumbh factory.

Cipla needed a robust and flexible distributed control system to dispense and manage solvents for the manufacture of its APIs (active pharmaceutical ingredients used in many medicines). As part of the project, Siemens partnered with Cipla to install the DCS-SIMATIC PCS 7 control system and migrate from batch manufacturing to continuous manufacturing. By establishing the first ever flow Chemistry based API production system in India, Siemens has helped Cipla in significantly lowering floor space, time, wastage, energy and utility costs. This has also improved safety and product quality.

In yet another example, technology provided by Siemens helped a cement plant maximise its production capacity. Wonder Cement, a greenfield project set up by RK Marbles in Rajasthan, needed an automated system to improve productivity. Siemens’ solution called CEMAT used actual plant data to make precise predictions for quality parameters which were previously manually entered by operators. As a result, production efficiency was increased and operators were also freed up to work on other critical tasks. Additionally, emissions and energy consumption were lowered – a significant achievement for a typically energy intensive cement plant.

In the case of automobile major, Mahindra & Mahindra, Siemens’ involvement involved digitalizing the whole product development system. Siemens has partnered with the manufacturer to provide a holistic solution across the entire value chain, from design and planning to engineering and execution. This includes design and software solutions for Product Lifecycle Management, Siemens Technology for Powertrain (STP) and Integrated Automation. For Powertrain, the solutions include SINUMERIK, SINAMICS, SIMOTICS and SIMATIC controls and drives, besides CNC and PLC-controlled machines linked via the Profinet interface.

The above solutions helped the company puts its entire product lifecycle on a digital platform. This has led to multi-fold benefits – better time optimization, higher productivity, improved vehicle performance and quicker response to market requirements.

Siemens is using its global expertise to guide Indian industries through their digital transformation. With the right technologies in place, India can see a significant improvement in design and engineering, cutting product development time by as much as 30%. Besides, digital technologies driven by ‘Ingenuity for Life’ can help Indian manufacturers achieve energy efficiency and ensure variety and flexibility in their product offerings while maintaining quality.

Play

The above examples of successful implementation of digitalization are just some of the examples of ‘Ingenuity for Life’ in action. To learn more about Siemens’ push to digitalize India’s manufacturing sector, see here.

This article was produced on behalf of Siemens by the Scroll.in marketing team and not by the Scroll.in editorial staff.