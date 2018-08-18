Kerala flood relief: Here’s how you can contribute

Heavy rains and the subsequent flooding in Kerala have wreaked havoc in several parts of the state. As homes have been completely waterlogged and destroyed, many people have become homeless and taken refuge in relief camps. Several people have even been marooned in their own houses, without food, water, electricity and other basic supplies.

Following this, people from all quarters, including public figures and NRIs, have come forward to donate funds and collect supplies such as water cans, rice, candles and sanitary napkins.

Here are some important Kerala flood relief URLs and addresses where people can donate funds and supplies and help those affected by the floods in Kerala rebuild the lives.

The CM’s Disaster Relief Fund (CMDRF)

Online: www.donation.cmdrf.kerala.gov.in

CMDRF Account details:

Name of the donee: Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Funds

Account Number: 67319948232

Bank: State Bank of India

Branch: City Branch, Thiruvananthapuram

IFSC: SBIN0070028

PAN: AAAGD0584M

Account type: Savings

SWIFT Code: SBININBBT08

All contributions to the fund are 100% tax exempt.

Government district collection centres

Thiruvananthapuram: The Principal Secretary (Finance) Treasurer, Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund, Secretariat, Thiruvananthapuram.

Kannur: Control Room, Collectorate, Kannur (9446682300, 04972700645).

Idukki: District Collector Idukki, Idukki Collectorate, Painavu PO, Kuyilimala, Idukki 685603.

Wayanad: District Collector, Collectorate, Kalpetta, Wayanad (0469 204151, 9745166864, 9746239313).

NGOs Goonj and Oxfam India are working on the ground. You can reach out Goonj here and Oxfam India here.

Online resources

Google has put out a consolidated and pin-dropped a list of centres providing rescue ops, including shelters, food and water, medicine and essentials, volunteers, Jeep rescue and ambulances, among others. It is here.

Amazon is partnering with its implementation partners and state and national disaster coordination committees to provide immediate relief to the victims. The online giant has partnered with three NGOs: Habitat for Humanity India, World Vision India, Goonj.

To donate:

Click here. Select an NGO, browse their Wish List and select products to donate. Checkout, select a gift registry address, make payment.

Paytm has also opened a dedicated page for contributions to the Kerala CM’s Distress Relief Fund. Access it here.

Crowdfunding website Milaap also has a fund sourcing page. The fundraiser can be found here.

So has crowdfunding website Ketto. The link can be found here.

Efforts in other parts of the country

A host of collection points have been set up in Kerala, Chennai and Bengaluru to collect essential items and supply it to the stranded people via the relief teams.

Essentials that are needed include:

Sacks of rice and grain

Condiments

Water cans

Sanitary napkin

Candles and match boxes

Footwear

Buckets

Cooking utensils

Toiletries

Blankets

School bags, notebooks, stationery

Anbodu Kochi, a social media collective, has set up the following collection centres:

Cochin: Regional Sports Centre, Kadavanthra (9809700000, 9895320567, 9544811555).

Trivandrum: Weavers Village in Rosscote Lane, opposite Trivandrum Club.

Sri Mulam Club, Vazhuthacaud.

B-hub, Mar Iavnios Vidyanagar, Nalanchira.

Hyderabad: SMR Vinay City, Bolarum Road, Miyapur (900035188, 9703503573, 8886555226, 9840921173).

The English and Foreign Languages University, near Sitaphalmandi Overbridge (8086869573, 9746286425, 91775096030).

Banjara Hills, Flat No 6-3-594/10A, Anand Nagar (7842216157, 8790408101, 8606821009).

Tata Institute of Social Sciences, NIRD Road, Rajendranagar (73820922647, 7995926635, 9633134831, 8547930466).

Bengaluru: Sankara Eye Hospital Kundalahali Gate, Varthur Main Road (9739011685).

Avohi, Venus Building, Kalyana Mandapa Road, Jakkasandra Ext, Koramangala (9731980066).

Confederation of Indian Industry, CII, 12 Main, HAL 2nd Stage, Indiranagar (7001663618, 9740233244).

Tanzeb, 4017, First Cross Road, Stage 2, Domlur (9916900719).

Keli Cultural Association, Pruksa Silvana, Nimbekaipura Road, Budigere Cross, Old Madras Road (9945481192).

Midway City Owners Association, Concorde Midway City, Basapura Road, Hosa Road Junction (9964741820, 8041234875).

Ganga Vertica, Neeladri main Road, Electronic City (8867846625).

Chennai: Lotus Exotic Journeys, 33/17, Thomas Nagar, Little Mount, Saidapet (9789053919).

Other collection centres

Chennai: Navin Dayton Heights, B block, community Hall, No.76, Nelson Manickam Road (7871512200, 9884408677, 9442527878).

Bengaluru: Visthar, KRC Road, Kothanur Post, Bengaluru (080 28465294/5, 9964171982).

Indian Social Institute, 24 Benson Road, Benson Town, Bengaluru 23536189/23536364, 9980331471).

SCM-India, 29, 2nd Cross, CSI compound, Mission Road, Bengaluru (080 22223761).

Sandhya Menon is also collecting provisions and raising funds for North Wayanad. Things required for kits are 5 kg rice, 1 kg sugar, 250gm tea powder, 1/2 kg salt, Whole moong (cherupayar), 1 litre cooking oil. You can contact her here.

Seeking medical supplies



Please don't send expired stock. #KeralaFloodRelief pic.twitter.com/FS13EnXYCC — Sandhya Menon (@TheRestlessQuil) August 17, 2018

Delhi

Urgent Appeal:



Delhi, we are ready to dispatch the first lot of relief to Calicut through @IndiGo6E



Pls donate :-

1) Rice (5kg packaging)

2) OTC medicines

3) Skimmed milk



Uday Foundation

113A/1, Adchini, New Delhi - 17

Ph: 9599635450



W/@Suparna_Singh #KeralaFloods https://t.co/qxKvR0PTlb — Uday Foundation (@udayfoundation) August 17, 2018

Mumbai



Kerala House, Swami Pranabananda Marg, Sector 30, Vashi. The contact person is Rajeev (9495656684; 7356688328).

In case you are looking for someone stranded in Kerala or have information about someone, use the Person Finder, which crowdsources information, to help.

This list has been compiled by The News Minute.