The story of a Kashmiri who crossed the Line of Control and returned to India 11 years later

Anam Zakaria’s ‘Between The Great Divide’ is an exploration of the part of Kashmir that is administered by Pakistan.

Anam Zakaria

One refugee who had returned to his village in Shopian in Indian-administered Kashmir told me of the difficulties he had faced, and continues to face, there. We spoke over a WhatsApp call that got disconnected over twenty-five times during the one-hour conversation. In bits and pieces, Sayar Lone told me about how he had come to Pakistan-administered Kashmir for arms training in 2001, only being able to return home over a decade later, in 2012. Below is a translated excerpt from our conversation, which took place in Urdu/Hindi:

“We left for school one morning in 2001, and one of our friends told us he had met a mujahid who said he could help us cross over to Pakistan. We were seventeen-to-eighteen-year-olds...We had no idea what Pakistan had, what people did in Pakistan, what jihad was, but everyone wanted to go across. We all wanted to get arms training and come back and fight.

My friends and I decided to go too.

It took us three months to reach as we only travelled during the night...Of course we were scared, but when we realised that we were too far ahead, that we couldn’t go back, we decided that there was no point in fear. I told myself that whatever happens will happen. Even if I die I didn’t have a choice. Once I made that decision, there was no more fear.

We eventually reached a Hizbul Mujahideen camp, where there were 800-900 other boys, all from makbooza Kashmir. There were two other camps nearby too, one in Mansehra (a town in Mansehra district in the Pakistani province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) and one in Balakot (another town in Mansehra district). There were about 2,000-3,000 other boys like me in these camps.

It was 2001, and the elders in the camps were informed that they had to lie low, that there would be no more attacks because 9/11 had happened and Pakistan was fighting the War on Terror and couldn’t be seen to support militancy. There were fences on the Line of Control by now and it wouldn’t be possible to cross over anyway, like it was in the 1990s. We were young and didn’t know much...It was the elders’ decision and we just listened to them.

I lived in the camp until 2006, but there was no arms training. We were just instructed to pray five times a day and had a one-hour Quran class in which we were taught about jihad. They told us that India was our enemy, is our enemy, and will always be our enemy. We had to fight against her, even if it meant losing our lives. They explained that jihad meant fighting against oppression, against zulm (cruelty). There used to be crackdowns every month in my village before I left. We had seen so much, so I began to understand the true meaning of jihad. But there was no ammunition, no activity in the camp and eventually it closed down.

People left and got married. That’s what I did too.

I moved to Islamabad and somebody introduced me to the family of my wife-to-be, who lived in Rawalpindi. We got married in 2007 and had a daughter. I wanted to bring them back to my home and meet my parents. I hadn’t told them anything before leaving but at that time everyone knew that if the boy didn’t return by sunset, he had become a mujahid. When I spoke to them, three years after crossing the LoC, they began to cry on the phone. They had thought I must have died. They ached for me to come back. I wanted to see them, my father especially, because he was sick, but I was happy in Pakistan. I had an ID card. I got a stipend from the government every month as a refugee and I had a job in Metro Shoes (a well known shoe store in Pakistan) in Islamabad. Life was good.

But my family kept insisting we come back, so we did in 2012.

The Indian government had promised by now that under the new rehabilitation policy, those who had left Kashmir for training between 1989 and 2009 could return with their dependents. I thought this meant we would be safe, no one would bother us...But since there were no legal channels to cross over for us, we had to pay Rs 3 lakh (approximately US $3,000) to an agent to cross over through Nepal. And then, when we finally reached, I was initially interrogated by every agency. I was even arrested for fifteen days. Everything the government promised, all the compensation, the money for surrendering, was never given to us. No one even asked us how we were doing once they were done interrogating me. But I don’t care. I don’t expect anything out of the government. I am only concerned about my wife. We thought she would be able to visit her family in Pakistan whenever she wanted, but it’s been four years and they just don’t let her go.”

Irum, Sayar’s Pakistani wife, had just completed her FA (11th-12th grade) when she married Sayar.

I also spoke to her on this call and she told me that she had no idea about Sayar’s past until she crossed over to Shopian in 2012:

“I learnt about why Sayar came to Pakistan from people in Kashmir once we reached Shopian. Before that, I didn’t know anything. All I knew was that a woman’s home is in her sasural (in-laws)...ladki sasural mein hi acchi lagti hai (It’s best if the girl lives with her in-laws)...So, I thought I must go and live there too.

My father-in-law was unwell, and my mother-in-law would keep asking us to come, so I convinced my husband. I thought I would return for a visit every six months. But I’m not allowed to travel because I don’t have the state subject document (allotted to Kashmiris on both sides of the LoC) and I don’t have an Indian passport. There are about 200-300 other such Pakistani women who are in the same position. They say that if they let us go, the Pakistan Army may bother us. They may not let us come back.

That doesn’t make any sense. My husband’s home is my home. Of course I will come back. I have now approached the chief minister, Mehbooba Mufti... She has promised to look into my case. I am the first woman who has been able to highlight her case like that, so I am very hopeful.”

Back in Pakistan, Irum’s father is a heart patient, his condition worsening after she left. When we spoke, she told me his kidneys were on the verge of failing, and his diabetes was out of control. He desperately wanted to see his daughter one more time, but laws and legalities stood in the way. Irum and Sayar’s daughter (who was seven years old when we spoke in 2016) also wants to see her grandparents, her uncles and aunts. Irum told me that she has had a hard time adjusting with her in-laws as well. “The culture here is very different. My in-laws don’t treat me like a daughter. I haven’t been able to adjust...How can I when my mind is in two places? I just wish I could see my family again. Can you please write about this so that there is more pressure on the government?”

I promised her I would but I am not sure what good that will do. There are countless other stories like Sayar and Irum’s. Stories of people who are separated from their families, who have to pay the cost of family members joining militancy, who are unable to get permits and visas to go to this or that side. I was about to meet many such people during my visit to the Manakpayan camp that day.

Excerpted with permission from Between The Great Divide: A Journey Into Pakistan-Administerd Kashmir, Anam Zakaria, HarperCollins India.

Swara Bhasker: Sharp objects has to be on the radar of every woman who is tired of being “nice”

The actress weighs in on what she loves about the show.

This article has been written by award-winning actor Swara Bhasker.

All women growing up in India, South Asia, or anywhere in the world frankly; will remember in some form or the other that gentle girlhood admonishing, “Nice girls don’t do that.” I kept recalling that gently reasoned reproach as I watched Sharp Objects (you can catch it on Hotstar Premium). Adapted from the author of Gone Girl, Gillian Flynn’s debut novel Sharp Objects has been directed by Jean-Marc Vallée, who has my heart since he gave us Big Little Lies. It stars the multiple-Oscar nominee Amy Adams, who delivers a searing performance as Camille Preaker; and Patricia Clarkson, who is magnetic as the dominating and dark Adora Crellin. As an actress myself, it felt great to watch a show driven by its female performers.

The series is woven around a troubled, alcohol-dependent, self-harming, female journalist Camille (single and in her thirties incidentally) who returns to the small town of her birth and childhood, Wind Gap, Missouri, to report on two similarly gruesome murders of teenage girls. While the series is a murder mystery, it equally delves into the psychology, not just of the principal characters, but also of the town, and thus a culture as a whole.

There is a lot that impresses in Sharp Objects — the manner in which the storytelling gently unwraps a plot that is dark, disturbing and shocking, the stellar and crafty control that Jean-Marc Vallée exercises on his narrative, the cinematography that is fluid and still manages to suggest that something sinister lurks within Wind Gap, the editing which keeps this narrative languid yet sharp and consistently evokes a haunting sensation.

Sharp Objects is also liberating (apart from its positive performance on Bechdel parameters) as content — for female actors and for audiences in giving us female centric and female driven shows that do not bear the burden of providing either role-models or even uplifting messages. 

Instead, it presents a world where women are dangerous and dysfunctional but very real — a world where women are neither pure victims, nor pure aggressors. A world where they occupy the grey areas, complex and contradictory as agents in a power play, in which they control some reigns too.

But to me personally, and perhaps to many young women viewers across the world, what makes Sharp Objects particularly impactful, perhaps almost poignant, is the manner in which it unravels the whole idea, the culture, the entire psychology of that childhood admonishment “Nice girls don’t do that.” Sharp Objects explores the sinister and dark possibilities of what the corollary of that thinking could be.

“Nice girls don’t do that.”

“Who does?”

“Bad girls.”

“So I’m a bad girl.”

“You shouldn’t be a bad girl.”

“Why not?”

“Bad girls get in trouble.”

“What trouble? What happens to bad girls?”

“Bad things.”

“What bad things?”

“Very bad things.”

“How bad?”

“Terrible!!!”

“Like what?”

“Like….”

A point the show makes early on is that both the victims of the introductory brutal murders were not your typically nice girly-girls. Camille, the traumatised protagonist carrying a burden from her past was herself not a nice girl. Amma, her deceptive half-sister manipulates the nice girl act to defy her controlling mother. But perhaps the most incisive critique on the whole ‘Be a nice girl’ culture, in fact the whole ‘nice’ culture — nice folks, nice manners, nice homes, nice towns — comes in the form of Adora’s character and the manner in which beneath the whole veneer of nice, a whole town is complicit in damning secrets and not-so-nice acts. At one point early on in the show, Adora tells her firstborn Camille, with whom she has a strained relationship (to put it mildly), “I just want things to be nice with us but maybe I don’t know how..” Interestingly it is this very notion of ‘nice’ that becomes the most oppressive and deceptive experience of young Camille, and later Amma’s growing years.

This ‘Culture of Nice’ is in fact the pervasive ‘Culture of Silence’ that women all over the world, particularly in India, are all too familiar with. 

It takes different forms, but always towards the same goal — to silence the not-so-nice details of what the experiences; sometimes intimate experiences of women might be. This Culture of Silence is propagated from the child’s earliest experience of being parented by society in general. Amongst the values that girls receive in our early years — apart from those of being obedient, dutiful, respectful, homely — we also receive the twin headed Chimera in the form of shame and guilt.

“Have some shame!”

“Oh for shame!”

“Shameless!”

“Shameful!”

“Ashamed.”

“Do not bring shame upon…”

Different phrases in different languages, but always with the same implication. Shameful things happen to girls who are not nice and that brings ‘shame’ on the family or everyone associated with the girl. And nice folks do not talk about these things. Nice folks go on as if nothing has happened.

It is this culture of silence that women across the world today, are calling out in many different ways. Whether it is the #MeToo movement or a show like Sharp Objects; or on a lighter and happier note, even a film like Veere Di Wedding punctures this culture of silence, quite simply by refusing to be silenced and saying the not-nice things, or depicting the so called ‘unspeakable’ things that could happen to girls. By talking about the unspeakable, you rob it of the power to shame you; you disallow the ‘Culture of Nice’ to erase your experience. You stand up for yourself and you build your own identity.

And this to me is the most liberating aspect of being an actor, and even just a girl at a time when shows like Sharp Objects and Big Little Lies (another great show on Hotstar Premium), and films like Veere Di Wedding and Anaarkali Of Aarah are being made.

The next time I hear someone say, “Nice girls don’t do that!”, I know what I’m going to say — I don’t give a shit about nice. I’m just a girl! And that’s okay!

Swara is a an award winning actor of the Hindi film industry. Her last few films, including Veere Di Wedding, Anaarkali of Aaraah and Nil Battey Sannata have earned her both critical and commercial success. Swara is an occasional writer of articles and opinion pieces. The occasions are frequent :).

