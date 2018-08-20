Kerala Floods

Rahul Gandhi wants Kerala declared a ‘national disaster’. But will that change anything?

Legally, there is no definition of a ‘national disaster’. The Union government is assisting relief efforts in the southern state even without the label.

The Union government's National Disaster Response Force holding a rescue and evacuation drive at flood-affected regions in Alappuzha, Kerala on August 19. | PTI

Kerala has been reeling under the worst floods it has experienced in a century. On Saturday, the toll since May 29 stood at 357. On August 18, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the state to take stock of the situation and granted it financial aid of Rs 500 crore. On the same day, the Congress demanded that the floods in Kerala be declared a “national disaster”.

Party president Rahul Gandhi said on Twitter: “Dear PM, increasing funds allocated for Kerala relief to Rs 500 crore is a good step but nowhere near enough. It is critical you declare the floods as a National Disaster. Please do not vacillate as the people of Kerala are suffering.” Gandhi wasn’t the only one. On social media, the call to declare the Kerala floods a national disaster has received widespread support.

However, the term “national disaster” has no legal definition in India. The Union government is already helping out in terms of personnel as well as funds. Any notional declaration of the Kerala floods as a “national disaster” will make no difference to relief efforts on the ground.

State responsibility

India’s disaster planning is governed by the Disaster Management Act of 2005. The law, however, does not have a provision to declare any calamity a “national disaster”. In fact, there is no clear distinction between disasters that are of national, state or local level. The Act only defines a disaster as:

“A catastrophe, mishap, calamity or grave occurrence in any area, arising from natural or man made causes, or by accident or negligence which results in substantial loss of life or human suffering or damage to, and destruction of, property, or damage to, or degradation of, environment, and is of such nature or magnitude, as to be beyond the coping capacity of the community of the affected area.”

Anil Gupta, head of climatic disaster risk division at the National Institute of Disaster Management, explained why there is no legal category called “national disaster”: “Disaster management is a state responsibility. The role of the Central government when there is no disaster is only advisory. And when a calamity occurs it can only provide assistance to the state government.”

Rather than having the power to declare a “national disaster”, the Union government requires a demand from a state government to provide assistance. “The Centre can only move on the state’s request,” explained Gupta. “In the 2011 Sikkim earthquake, the Centre wanted to deploy the NDRF [National Disaster Response Force] but had to wait for a state government requisition.”

Erratic approach

In spite of the term having no legal or administrative significant, politicians have over the years used the term in their communication ­– but with little consistency. The 2017 floods which occurred in Gujarat, Bihar, Assam and West Bengal were not termed “national disasters”. However, when floods occurred in Jammu and Kashmir in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi did use the term “national-level disaster” even though the death toll was significantly lower than, say, the 2017 Bihar floods.

A social media campaign to get the Kerala floods declared a "national disaster".

The National Disaster Management Plan 2016 that was published by the National Disaster Management Authority does have a methodical categorisation of disasters. If a “disaster can be managed within the capabilities and resources at the district level”, that’s a Level 1 disaster. Disasters falling under the Level 2 category are those where the state needs to mobilise its resources and deploy state-level agencies for assistance. Disasters in Level 3 are defined as a “nearly catastrophic situation” or a “very large-scale disaster”, which are beyond the capabilities of the state government and are the closest approximation to the popular meaning of a “national disaster”.

However, there seems to be little specific use of these levels on the ground and they do not seem to have progressed beyond the conceptual state. “These levels are not declared in actual practice,” explained Surya Prakash, Head of the Knowledge Management and Communication Division at the National Institute of Disaster Management. Instead, relief efforts are often ad hoc and driven by political factors. “If the prime minister has already visited [Kerala], then it is clear that the Central government is making efforts,” said Prakash.

This lack of structure also extends to monetary assistance from the Union government. The 2013 Uttarakhand floods saw the Manmohan Singh government declare assistance of Rs 1,000 crore in a calamity that killed 5,700 people. However, Tamil Nadu got nearly as much (Rs 939.6 crore) in 2015 although the floods had a significantly lower death toll. For Kerala, the Union government released Rs 100 crore on August 13 while pointing out that the state had enough funds in its State Disaster Relief Fund. In spite of this, however, within five days, the Union government announced another Rs 500 crore, clearly reacting to rising political criticism that Delhi was ignoring Kerala.

Anger against the perceived neglect of Kerala by Delhi has swept social media
Swara Bhasker: Sharp objects has to be on the radar of every woman who is tired of being “nice”

The actress weighs in on what she loves about the show.

This article has been written by award-winning actor Swara Bhasker.

All women growing up in India, South Asia, or anywhere in the world frankly; will remember in some form or the other that gentle girlhood admonishing, “Nice girls don’t do that.” I kept recalling that gently reasoned reproach as I watched Sharp Objects (you can catch it on Hotstar Premium). Adapted from the author of Gone Girl, Gillian Flynn’s debut novel Sharp Objects has been directed by Jean-Marc Vallée, who has my heart since he gave us Big Little Lies. It stars the multiple-Oscar nominee Amy Adams, who delivers a searing performance as Camille Preaker; and Patricia Clarkson, who is magnetic as the dominating and dark Adora Crellin. As an actress myself, it felt great to watch a show driven by its female performers.

The series is woven around a troubled, alcohol-dependent, self-harming, female journalist Camille (single and in her thirties incidentally) who returns to the small town of her birth and childhood, Wind Gap, Missouri, to report on two similarly gruesome murders of teenage girls. While the series is a murder mystery, it equally delves into the psychology, not just of the principal characters, but also of the town, and thus a culture as a whole.

There is a lot that impresses in Sharp Objects — the manner in which the storytelling gently unwraps a plot that is dark, disturbing and shocking, the stellar and crafty control that Jean-Marc Vallée exercises on his narrative, the cinematography that is fluid and still manages to suggest that something sinister lurks within Wind Gap, the editing which keeps this narrative languid yet sharp and consistently evokes a haunting sensation.

Sharp Objects is also liberating (apart from its positive performance on Bechdel parameters) as content — for female actors and for audiences in giving us female centric and female driven shows that do not bear the burden of providing either role-models or even uplifting messages. 

Instead, it presents a world where women are dangerous and dysfunctional but very real — a world where women are neither pure victims, nor pure aggressors. A world where they occupy the grey areas, complex and contradictory as agents in a power play, in which they control some reigns too.

But to me personally, and perhaps to many young women viewers across the world, what makes Sharp Objects particularly impactful, perhaps almost poignant, is the manner in which it unravels the whole idea, the culture, the entire psychology of that childhood admonishment “Nice girls don’t do that.” Sharp Objects explores the sinister and dark possibilities of what the corollary of that thinking could be.

“Nice girls don’t do that.”

“Who does?”

“Bad girls.”

“So I’m a bad girl.”

“You shouldn’t be a bad girl.”

“Why not?”

“Bad girls get in trouble.”

“What trouble? What happens to bad girls?”

“Bad things.”

“What bad things?”

“Very bad things.”

“How bad?”

“Terrible!!!”

“Like what?”

“Like….”

A point the show makes early on is that both the victims of the introductory brutal murders were not your typically nice girly-girls. Camille, the traumatised protagonist carrying a burden from her past was herself not a nice girl. Amma, her deceptive half-sister manipulates the nice girl act to defy her controlling mother. But perhaps the most incisive critique on the whole ‘Be a nice girl’ culture, in fact the whole ‘nice’ culture — nice folks, nice manners, nice homes, nice towns — comes in the form of Adora’s character and the manner in which beneath the whole veneer of nice, a whole town is complicit in damning secrets and not-so-nice acts. At one point early on in the show, Adora tells her firstborn Camille, with whom she has a strained relationship (to put it mildly), “I just want things to be nice with us but maybe I don’t know how..” Interestingly it is this very notion of ‘nice’ that becomes the most oppressive and deceptive experience of young Camille, and later Amma’s growing years.

This ‘Culture of Nice’ is in fact the pervasive ‘Culture of Silence’ that women all over the world, particularly in India, are all too familiar with. 

It takes different forms, but always towards the same goal — to silence the not-so-nice details of what the experiences; sometimes intimate experiences of women might be. This Culture of Silence is propagated from the child’s earliest experience of being parented by society in general. Amongst the values that girls receive in our early years — apart from those of being obedient, dutiful, respectful, homely — we also receive the twin headed Chimera in the form of shame and guilt.

“Have some shame!”

“Oh for shame!”

“Shameless!”

“Shameful!”

“Ashamed.”

“Do not bring shame upon…”

Different phrases in different languages, but always with the same implication. Shameful things happen to girls who are not nice and that brings ‘shame’ on the family or everyone associated with the girl. And nice folks do not talk about these things. Nice folks go on as if nothing has happened.

It is this culture of silence that women across the world today, are calling out in many different ways. Whether it is the #MeToo movement or a show like Sharp Objects; or on a lighter and happier note, even a film like Veere Di Wedding punctures this culture of silence, quite simply by refusing to be silenced and saying the not-nice things, or depicting the so called ‘unspeakable’ things that could happen to girls. By talking about the unspeakable, you rob it of the power to shame you; you disallow the ‘Culture of Nice’ to erase your experience. You stand up for yourself and you build your own identity.

And this to me is the most liberating aspect of being an actor, and even just a girl at a time when shows like Sharp Objects and Big Little Lies (another great show on Hotstar Premium), and films like Veere Di Wedding and Anaarkali Of Aarah are being made.

The next time I hear someone say, “Nice girls don’t do that!”, I know what I’m going to say — I don’t give a shit about nice. I’m just a girl! And that’s okay!

Swara is a an award winning actor of the Hindi film industry. Her last few films, including Veere Di Wedding, Anaarkali of Aaraah and Nil Battey Sannata have earned her both critical and commercial success. Swara is an occasional writer of articles and opinion pieces. The occasions are frequent :).

Watch the trailer of Sharp Objects here:

This article was published by the Scroll marketing team with Swara Bhasker on behalf of Hotstar Premium and not by the Scroll editorial team.