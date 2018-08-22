Kerala Floods

‘There’s an enormous sense of brotherhood’: A volunteer describes Kerala’s mammoth relief effort

‘It is a long road to recovery but the sense of brotherhood I witnessed offers hope that we will come out better from these dark days.’

by 
Volunteers rescue stranded residents of Chengannur in Alappuzha | HT

On August 17, I woke up to the noise of rain battering the roof of my home in Pattanakad, a small village along the highway to Ernakulam in Kerala’s Alappuzha district. My state was drowning in the worst floods for a century. The deluge had not reached our village yet but we knew it was only a matter of time. So, while there still was, my cousin and I decided to help with the relief and rescue work. A couple of college students who had never seen a disaster quite like this, we thought we would create a database to assess the needs of each camp, set up in schools across the district, and direct supply trucks accordingly.

We collected some clothes for the affected people and headed to the Government Girls Higher Secondary School at Chungam that sheltered people from Thiruvalla town in neighbouring Pathanamthitta district. Nearly 500 people from 120 families were already staying in the camp, said its manager. They had essential supplies to last about four days, but were running short of blankets. In the school’s auditorium, a health camp was in progress. The mood around the room was sombre – but hopeful. A volunteer doctor said they had seen 84 patients with ailments such as hypertension, arthritis, fever, cough.

Our next stop was the SDV Boys School camp at Kidanjamparambu, which had been functioning for only about four hours when we arrived but was running efficiently. This camp too was stocked with provisions such as food and water, provided by local philanthropies, but again lacked enough blankets. It housed over 100 families. Staff from the local hospital running a health camp at the school said they were well stocked with essential medicines.

A doctor volunteering at the relief camp in the Government Girls Higher Secondary School said they had seen 84 patients with ailments such as hypertension, arthritis, fever, cough. Photo credit: Archana Madhav
A doctor volunteering at the relief camp in the Government Girls Higher Secondary School said they had seen 84 patients with ailments such as hypertension, arthritis, fever, cough. Photo credit: Archana Madhav

Jayanthi, 33, was patiently awaiting her turn to see a doctor at the health camp. She was home at Chempumpuram, Kuttanad, with her 2-year-old daughter and disabled father – her husband works abroad – when it was suddenly flooded. She said she was lucky to get her child and father out of harm’s way. But Jayanthi was worried the water would have damaged her home and ruined everything in it. She was hopeful, though, that the state government would help her rebuild her life. She was pleased with all the support they were receiving at the camp, considering the trying circumstances.

At the SDV Higher Secondary School, located right behind the Boys School, the camp was organised even better. It sheltered around 300 families, and its medical camp offered not only the regular allopathic treatment but also alternative forms of care such as homeopathy and ayurveda. A public health officer overseeing the camp said headaches, depression and gastrointestinal infections, all largely induced by stress, were the most common ailments among the inmates.

Volunteers help people off a houseboat at the jetty. Photo credit: Archana Madhav
Volunteers help people off a houseboat at the jetty. Photo credit: Archana Madhav

Order amid chaos

Just as we were speaking to the health officer, we were contacted by a private merchandise supplier with four truckfuls of relief material ready to be delivered. Since the camp was well stocked, we directed him to the government warehouse near Alleppey jetty. The 10,000 sq ft warehouse, managed by the local panchayat and volunteers, is the central relief distribution facility for camps in Alleppey town, supplying rice, vegetables, water, clothes and blankets.

The Alleppey canal had breached its banks, and we waded through knee-deep water to reach the warehouse. This is where I truly realised the scale of the mammoth relief and rescue work underway, and the profound humanity driving it. A steady stream of people forced from their homes landed at the jetty in all kinds of boats, from small speedboats to double-decker houseboats (the Kerala government had called the tourist houseboats to assist with evacuations) all filled to the brim. A local youth organisation had been given with helping the people off the boats and into the Kerala State Roadways buses waiting to transfer them to the nearest available camps. In an hour, I saw six buses transport around 800 people. The efficiency with which all this work was being carried out was exceptional.

The jetty warehouse is the central relief distribution facility for camps in Alleppey town. Photo credit: Archana Madhav
The jetty warehouse is the central relief distribution facility for camps in Alleppey town. Photo credit: Archana Madhav

The Alleppey jetty warehouse, as apparently many others across Kerala, had started stocking up on essential supplies at the first indication of a bad monsoon on July 28. The pre-emptive action proved critical in the relief work.

As a Malayalee, I have often heard that the Keralites care more about their “rights” than “responsibilities”. This week, however, I saw how they came together – across class, religious and cultural divides – to help each other through this great calamity.

Now, when the losses are counted and the process of rebuilding starts, this sense of brotherhood offers us hope that we will get through these dark days and come out in a better tomorrow. It will certainly be a long road to recovery, but we will take it together. And together, as the past few weeks have shown, the Keralites are a strong, resilient lot.

Archana Madhav is a a second-year graduate student at Brunel University, London.

The writer of this piece with rescuers.
The writer of this piece with rescuers.
Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Innovations in payment options are making premium products more accessible

No need for documentation or applications to own high-quality items

Photo by William Iven on Unsplash

Credit cards have long been associated with an aspirational lifestyle. The ability to buy something out of your wish list without needing to pay the entire amount can tempt even the most disciplined shoppers. A designer couch, the latest mobile phone, a home entertainment system or a car, as long as you can pay back the borrowed amount within the grace period, your credit card purchases know no bounds.

However, credit cards, pre-approved or not, come with a number of complications. The tedious application procedure starts with the collection and submission of various documents. Moreover, there are several reasons your credit card application might get rejected including low income that compromises your repayment capability, certain occupations or work history, mistakes in the application form, possession of multiple cards or even a failed physical verification attempt. While applying for a credit card might have become easier, the success of the application can take time and effort.

Credit card owners are regaled with benefits all year round with attractive EMIs, offers on purchases, airline miles, lounge access, cashbacks and a plethora of exclusive deals. It’s worth noting that debit card owners don’t get even half of these benefits and offers, despite the sheer size of the debit card customer base in the country (846.7 million compared to 36.2 million credit card holders).

This imbalance of finance and purchase options between credit card and debit card owners is slowly changing. For instance, the new EMIs on debit card feature on Flipkart ensures affordability and accessibility to Indian consumers who don’t own credit cards. The payment innovation increases the purchasing power of the consumer. By providing credit access to non-credit card holders, expensive and high-quality products are made more affordable for a large base of customers without denting their cash flow. The video below comically captures a scenario that people who don’t own a credit card will relate to.

Play

Flipkart’s EMIs on debit card feature doesn’t require a minimum account balance, documentation, nor does it charge a processing fee, making online shopping a seamless experience even for more high-end products. To find out if you’re eligible for EMIs on debit card, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Flipkart and not by the Scroll editorial team.