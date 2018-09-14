Opinion

Parking is not a right: Indian cities need to rethink how they use public spaces

By allowing free parking on roads, this country is using public resources to subsidise vehicle owners even as its poor are cramped in slums.

by 
HT Photo

You don’t know what you got till it’s gone,
They pave paradise and put up a parking lot.

These words are from the song Big Yellow Taxi by Joni Mitchell. Open spaces in residential colonies, roadside residuals, informal gathering spaces – we have seen many of these go to accommodate increasing number of vehicles in our cities. Where children used to play or senior citizens used to stroll or young people used to meet are now designated or undesignated parking lots. Slowly, parked vehicles have encroached upon our favourite spots, trees, shrubs, lawns, footpaths and fountains, and we have accepted it as the inevitable.

It took India 60 years to have 100 million vehicles, then just another 10 years to add 100 million more. There is no end to this vehicular demand, driven by rising incomes and aspirations of owning a vehicle as a status symbol. Vehicular population is growing at double the rate of human population in cities such as Bengaluru, Ahmedabad and Pune, with Hyderabad, Chennai, Jaipur not too far behind. The human population may have cramped itself in slums but the vehicular population seems to rule urban spaces as it has taken over the best spots. It may be difficult to find a 20 sq metre room for a family of five but the same amount of space is found by roadsides to park an SUV for free. Still, some say “finding parking is so tough these days”.

Parking is seen as an “entitlement” rather than as “encroachment”. This sense of entitlement runs deep in India’s car-owning middle classes as if they have obliged the city by buying a vehicle. They take it for granted that government would provide them free, or cheap, parking wherever needed. Parking spots are weirdly linked to the vehicle owner’s ego and the size of the ego is directly proportional to the size of the vehicle they drive.

Privatising public space

If Ahmedabad’s four million vehicles and Bengaluru’s seven million are parked on the roads today, they will take about 30% of all road space in these cities. So, road congestion is only going to get worse in the coming years. Yet, many vehicle owners seem to think it is their birthright to have free parking everywhere. The international parking guru Donald Shoup says free parking is like a fertility drug for cars. Free parking is usually haphazard parking, not only obstructing pedestrian movement but moving vehicles as well; it is a license to congest. Most roads in our cities are used to only half the capacity, with parked vehicles occupying the other half.

Occasionally, some city cracks down on haphazard parking but the drive does not last long, mainly because the law and order machinery cannot be managing parking all the time. Most Indian cities, therefore, need to develop long-term parking management policies.

The starting point of such a policy should be the recognition that vehicles are private goods. When a vehicle is parked on a road, it is an act of “privatising public space”. When government provides parking for free, it is actually subsidising the storage of private goods. But since vehicles need to be driven around to be “productive”, government may oblige their owners by providing “storage spaces” at the right price. Gradually, the paid parking policy should be applied to all major roads, for paid parking is the best way to tackle the problem of haphazard parking. In a paid parking regime, people will have to either park at designated spaces or make different commuting choices. Urban planning authorities cannot merely ask for mandatory parking in buildings but not take ownership of public roads. Such a policy will also entail investing in quality public transit systems.

Real estate isn’t free

Parking requires space, or real estate, and real estate does not come free. The argument that since an owner pays taxes on not just the vehicle but also fuel, they should get free parking defies all economic logic. When we buy, say, electrical appliances after paying the Goods and Services Tax, it does not mandate government to provide us free housing for the appliances. Free parking is free housing for vehicles. Free housing means free real estate, whether on roads or in buildings. So, when government creates free housing for vehicles, it is using public money to subsidise vehicle owners.

Given the appetite for parking space is almost unending, we have no option but to manage the demand rather than mindlessly increase the supply – whether in buildings or on roads.

To begin with, every city should rent out the invaluable real estate of its major roads to accommodate parked vehicles in an organised way. This rent, or parking fee, can pay for better design and management of roads. Global experience shows charging for on-street parking is an effective way of filling up parking space in buildings, which often remain empty otherwise. It will also be a step towards paying the full environmental cost of owning a vehicle in a city.

If, with a healthy partnership between municipal authorities and traffic police, Indian cities tackle their parking problems with the right pricing, then our future generation might not accuse us of “paving the paradise for parking lots”.

Rutul Joshi teaches urban planning at CEPT University, Ahmedabad.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

People who fall through the gaps in road safety campaigns

Helmet and road safety campaigns might have been neglecting a sizeable chunk of the public at risk.

City police, across the country, have been running a long-drawn campaign on helmet safety. In a recent initiative by the Bengaluru Police, a cop dressed-up as ‘Lord Ganesha’ offered helmets and roses to two-wheeler riders. Earlier this year, a 12ft high and 9ft wide helmet was installed in Kota as a memorial to the victims of road accidents. As for the social media leg of the campaign, the Mumbai Police made a pop-culture reference to drive the message of road safety through their Twitter handle.

But, just for the sake of conversation, how much safety do helmets provide anyway?

Lack of physical protections put two-wheeler riders at high risk on the road. According to a recent report by the World Health Organisation (WHO), more than 1.25 million people die each year as a result of road traffic crashes. Nearly half of those dying on the world’s roads are ‘vulnerable road users’ – pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists. According to the Indian transport ministry, about 28 two-wheeler riders died daily on Indian roads in 2016 for not wearing helmets.

The WHO states that wearing a motorcycle helmet correctly can reduce the risk of death by almost 40% and the risk of severe injury by over 70%. The components of a helmet are designed to reduce impact of a force collision to the head. A rigid outer shell distributes the impact over a large surface area, while the soft lining absorbs the impact.

However, getting two-wheeler riders to wear protective headgear has always been an uphill battle, one that has intensified through the years owing to the lives lost due on the road. Communication tactics are generating awareness about the consequences of riding without a helmet and changing behaviour that the law couldn’t on its own. But amidst all the tag-lines, slogans and get-ups that reach out to the rider, the safety of the one on the passenger seat is being ignored.

Pillion rider safety has always been second in priority. While several state governments are making helmets for pillion riders mandatory, the lack of awareness about its importance runs deep. In Mumbai itself, only 1% of the 20 lakh pillion riders wear helmets. There seems to be this perception that while two-wheeler riders are safer wearing a helmet, their passengers don’t necessarily need one. Statistics prove otherwise. For instance, in Hyderabad, the Cyberabad traffic police reported that 1 of every 3 two-wheeler deaths was that of a pillion rider. DGP Chander, Goa, stressed that 71% of fatalities in road accidents in 2017 were of two-wheeler rider and pillion riders of which 66% deaths were due to head injury.

Despite the alarming statistics, pillion riders, who are as vulnerable as front riders to head-injuries, have never been the focus of helmet awareness and safety drives. To fill-up that communication gap, Reliance General Insurance has engineered a campaign, titled #FaceThePace, that focusses solely on pillion rider safety. The campaign film tells a relatable story of a father taking his son for cricket practice on a motorbike. It then uses cricket to bring our attention to a simple flaw in the way we think about pillion rider safety – using a helmet to play a sport makes sense, but somehow, protecting your head while riding on a two-wheeler isn’t considered.

This road safety initiative by Reliance General Insurance has taken the lead in addressing the helmet issue as a whole — pillion or front, helmets are crucial for two-wheeler riders. The film ensures that we realise how selective our worry about head injury is by comparing the statistics of children deaths due to road accidents to fatal accidents on a cricket ground. Message delivered. Watch the video to see how the story pans out.

Play

To know more about Reliance general insurance policies, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Reliance General Insurance and not by the Scroll editorial team.