Views from Bhutan

As Bhutan gears up for its third general election, many wonder if India will interfere again

In the middle of the 2013 election process, New Delhi abruptly withdrew the subsidy for the kerosene and cooking gas it supplies to the Himalayan nation.

by 
A Bhutanese girl, in 2008, stands in front of election campaign posters for Bhutan’s first parliamentary elections in its history. (Desmond Boylan/ Reuters). | Reuters

As Bhutan heads to the first round of its general elections on September 15 to decide which two of the four political parties in the country will contest the final round on October 18, the fear of Indian interference has emerged. There are discussions in social media about why it would be in India’s interest to have a new inexperienced government in Bhutan’s capital Thimphu once again.

These discussions are the result of an incident that came in the midst of the 2013 election process, when the Indian government suddenly withdrew its subsidy for the kerosene and cooking gas it supplies to the Himalayan nation.

Though India restored the subsidy a month later, the people of Bhutan saw this decision as direct interference by New Delhi in their internal affairs. Observers said that New Delhi’s motive was to make sure that the Druk Phuensum Tshogpa, then led by Jigmi Y Thinley, would not return to power. The subsidy cut led to panic in Bhutan as the price of fuel and cooking gas shot up overnight. The Opposition party made a meal of the issue saying Bhutan had lost its closest ally. The result was a big win for the Opposition.

Third general election

Bhutan became the world’s youngest democracy in 2008, when King Jigme Singye Wangchuck, its fourth monarch, decided to change the country’s political system to a democratic constitutional monarchy. In 2006, he abdicated and installed his eldest son as the new king. His Majesty Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck was crowned in 2008, the same year the people of Bhutan elected the first democratic government.

This will be Bhutan’s third general election.

Bhutan’s Constitution allows any number of registered political parties to contest the primary round, but only two parties that secure the highest and second highest number of votes proceed to the general round. The winner of that round forms the government, while the loser takes up the role of the Opposition.

Four political parties have registered to contest the primary round. These are the People’s Democratic Party, Druk Phuensum Tshogpa, Druk Nyamrup Tshogpa, and Bhutan Kuen-Nyam Party. The 2008 and 2013 elections saw the People’s Democratic Party and Druk Phuensum Tshogpa making it to the general round, with the Druk Phuensum Tshogpa forming the first democratically elected government in 2008, and the People’s Democratic Party winning in 2013.

Electoral laws require all registered political parties to submit a tentative list of candidates and a letter of intent to the Election Commission if they wish to contest the primary round. All four parties have now introduced their 47 candidates. They have all held national conventions and are now in full campaign mode.

Bhutanese voters line up to cast their votes outside a polling station in Paro on May 31, 2013. (Photo credit: Roberto Schmidt/AFP).
Bhutanese voters line up to cast their votes outside a polling station in Paro on May 31, 2013. (Photo credit: Roberto Schmidt/AFP).

Four parties, similar promises

Tshering Tobgay, prime minister from 2013 through 2018, leads the People’s Democratic Party. He is campaigning for continuity. At the presidential debate on August 26, Tobgay claimed that that his government had empowered the people at the grassroots “with more authority, responsibility, and resources”.

The former agriculture and forests minister, Pema Gyamtsho, leads Druk Phuensum Tshogpa. Gyamtsho was the Opposition leader from 2013 through 2018. A savvy development worker, he is enticing voters with the idea of national self-reliance by 2025. An uphill task as it certainly seems, he feels his party has the experience to weather the challenges. He is also promising more media freedom.

The Druk Nyamrup Tshogpa, and Bhutan Kuen-Nyam Party are the newbies. Druk Nyamrup Tshogpa contested the primary round in 2013 along with a now disbanded party called the Druk Chirwang Tshogpa. It lost the contest then and saw some of its capable candidates – including the party president and vice president – defect to the People’s Democratic Party. Many voters still doubt its independence with some calling it the People’s Democratic Party ‘B’ team.

Druk Nyamrup Tshogpa’s president Lotey Tshering is a prominent medical surgeon. He feels social inequity is widening and his party is therefore campaigning on the promise to “narrow the gap between haves and have-nots”.

The Bhutan Kuen-Nyam Party’s maverick president, Neten Zangmo, served as Bhutan’s first anti-corruption commissioner and has said her party’s main goal is to root out systemic corruption. She has been repeatedly reminding voters to fight those who coerce and intimidate them during campaigns.

All four parties do not have any distinct ideology. Like in the past two elections, they are campaigning on short-term pledges – roads, schools, drinking water, human-wildlife conflict, electricity, mobile services, and so on. On a broader level, all have said they will fight corruption but none has explained how.

Corruption is deeply entrenched in all sectors in Bhutan. Favoritism, nepotism, bribery, abuse of functions, breach of procurement norms, among others, continue to be reported as major corrupt practices in all sectors.

Political parties have also not explained how they will fix bigger national issues like external debt, youth unemployment, crime, disaster management, climate change, rural poverty, and trade deficit. No party has developed a comprehensive framework on these pressing issues.

The People’s Democratic Party’s Tshering Tobgay is seen as a dependable pro-India politician, unlike former Prime Minister Jigmi Y Thinley of the Druk Phuensum Tshogpa who was keen on establishing closer ties with China. Thinley’s meeting with Chinese premier Wen Jiabao in June 2012 on the sidelines of the Rio+20 Summit in Brazil had drawn displeasure from India. The nationalist Indian media spread such panic that many Indians thought Bhutan was on the verge of severing its ties with India.

Will New Delhi interfere again?

Bhutan’s new dreams are based on the belief among its educated citizenry that the country has come of age and that, as an independent sovereign state, it is ready for self-determination. Many Bhutanese feel the country must diversify its foreign engagements while continuing to maintain its strong ties with India. Further, the revised Indo-Bhutan Friendship Treaty opens up new possibilities for Bhutan. The subsidy cut of 2013 was therefore tantamount to the Indian government taking Bhutan hostage at a critical juncture of its political life.

The result was a wave of anti-India sentiment that year. The rise in such sentiment has also to do with insensitive remarks made by a number of Indian diplomats and senior figures, often at critical periods. For example, at the peak of the India-China standoff in Doklam in August 2017, an Indian newspaper asked former foreign secretary Shyam Saran if India was putting itself in the way of Bhutan’s desire to expand its foreign relations. Saran’s response did not go down well with the Bhutanese. He said: “…it is really for Bhutan to decide what its comfort level is, in terms of expanding its own engagement with the rest of the world…The only thing which the Indian side would like to be assured of is that there should be no surprises in terms of the move that Bhutan makes. That is the only requirement.”

For now, though, there are no overt signals of interference from New Delhi. In fact, Bhutan and India are celebrating 50 years of diplomatic ties this year, and it will be a shame if some ugly, politicised incident were to play the ultimate spoilsport.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Did you update your relationship status?

This slice of life web series explores how love evolves across each phase.

Each relationship phase - pick from single, committed and married - has its own quirks. While singledom is a time of possibilities, it is also marked with a whole lot of daydreaming and pining. Committed relationships have been the focus of all rom coms with nary an angle or facet left unexplored. To understand married couples and their dynamics, you need to only look at the endless jokes and WhatsApp forwards on the subject.

In the web series What’s Your Status, Balu, TJ and Bharat are just regular guys, each trying to navigate a phase of love, and life. Their journeys are an honest and relatable portrayal of how love evolves.

Singledom

Do you remember the classic tools of wooing? Social media has replaced yesterday’s love letters and notes as Baljinder Singh aka Balu, a senior MBA student, demonstrates. Even before he has a proper conversation with his crush, he is already well-versed with her likes and dislikes. C’mon you know you too have checked out a crush on Facebook. He blames his chronic singledom on his bad luck and his anxieties about love are just plain relatable. With his friends pitching in with advice and support every step of the way, Balu’s story shows that wooing is a team effort.

Committed relationship

It’s the phase Balu is yearning for, just like countless single people who feel wistful as their feeds fill up with photos of romantic sunsets on the beach, candle-lit dates, the shared pizza slice... But beneath the Instagram filter, of course, lie unforeseen challenges. And with the pressures of modern lives, the classic advice of commitment and sacrifice no longer suffices, as Tejkiran aka TJ discovers. Working a stressful corporate job, TJ is an everyman whose attitude to love can be summed up simply - commitment is no joke. But, despite his sense of clarity, he is woefully unprepared for the surprises, and learnings, in store for him.

Marriage

With ever more responsibilities and expectations, marriage throws curveballs unlike any seen before while dating. Add to that the sharing of space, this love thing just got a whole lot more complicated, as Bharat Kulkarni can confess. When he married his college sweetheart, he didn’t anticipate the myriad challenges of an intercultural marriage, or gender relationships or...remembering dates. His wife, moreover, has a niggling complaint that he’s slid down her expectation scale after marriage. A character straight out of a forwarded joke, Bharat has a lot of comedic mishaps, and soul-searching, in store of him as he and his wife try to navigate marriage.

Brought to you by the makers of the popular web series Rise, Born Free and Half Ticket, What’s Your Status is peppered with relatable rants and insightful dialogues on the nature of love. Remember the viral ‘half day’ rant that you could totally relate to? That’s our very own frustrated TJ just trying to have a life. You can watch episode 1 of What’s Your Status below.

Play

Will Balu succeed in wooing Ayesha? Will TJ find happiness in love? Will Bharat find peace in his marriage? The entire first season of What’s Your Status is available on the YouTube channel Cheers. You can subscribe to Cheers, here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Ultra Shorts and not by the Scroll editorial team.