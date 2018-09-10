The Daily Fix

The Daily Fix: Kerala can’t afford to ignore case of bishop accused of rape

Shockingly, an independent MLA called the nun accusing the bishop a ‘prostitute’ at a press conference on Saturday.

by 
Nuns demand action against Bishop Franco Mulakkal on Saturday. | PTI

There were already questions about the attitude of Kerala’s authorities regarding the investigation into rape charges against a Catholic bishop when PC George, an independent Member of Kerala’s Legislative Assembly, decided to wade into the matter on Saturday. “No one has doubt that the nun is a prostitute,” said George, at a press meet in Thiruvananthapuram. “Twelve times she enjoyed it and the 13th time it is rape? Why didn’t she complain the first time?” George is infamous for this sort of thing. He has frequently shamed women for speaking out against those who have sexually harassed them, and even received notices from the National Commission for Women for his behaviour.

But in some ways, George’s deplorable actions are a reflection of how authorities in general have approached this case, in which a nun has accused Franco Mulakkal, who is currently the Bishop of Jalandhar, of raping her several times between 2014 and 2016. The nun is a member of the Missionaries of Jesus congregation based in Punjab’s Jalandhar, but it runs two convents in Kerala – one in Kottayam and the other in Kannur. The alleged abuse took place in Kottayam.

On Saturday, in a somewhat unprecedented action, a group of nuns from Kochi publicly protested the delay in investigation and action against Mulakkal, against whom the complaint had first been filed nearly more than two months ago. The police have taken statements from the nun accusing the bishop on 12 different occasions, but have only interrogated him once. There is a general belief that Kerala police have dragged their heels on the case since it involves a prominent member of the church.

“I saw an announcement made by the DGP that they have reached the final stage of the investigation. Isn’t he ashamed to say this?” said Kemal Pasha, a retired justice formerly of the Kerala High Court, on Saturday. “It is a rape case. The accused should be presented in court. Let the prosecution present proof. But that’s not happening. What you see is a give and take policy between the police and the accused. They think that nuns are not capable of reacting.”

The nun, meanwhile, seems likely to move the Kerala High Court demanding progress in the investigation. The judges should take her plea seriously and look to intervene, as it is evident that significant political forces are standing in the way of a proper investigation in the case. Kerala’s authorities should be hauled up for the delays, and George must be admonished for his disturbing, defamatory remarks. The Kerala government insists that it runs an administration that is more just and fair than those in other parts of the country. It needs to prove that those promises of justice apply to all, even if they are influential.

If you have thoughts or suggestions about the Daily Fix, or simply want to send in reaction GIFs, please email rohan@scroll.in.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Did you update your relationship status?

This slice of life web series explores how love evolves across each phase.

Each relationship phase - pick from single, committed and married - has its own quirks. While singledom is a time of possibilities, it is also marked with a whole lot of daydreaming and pining. Committed relationships have been the focus of all rom coms with nary an angle or facet left unexplored. To understand married couples and their dynamics, you need to only look at the endless jokes and WhatsApp forwards on the subject.

In the web series What’s Your Status, Balu, TJ and Bharat are just regular guys, each trying to navigate a phase of love, and life. Their journeys are an honest and relatable portrayal of how love evolves.

Singledom

Do you remember the classic tools of wooing? Social media has replaced yesterday’s love letters and notes as Baljinder Singh aka Balu, a senior MBA student, demonstrates. Even before he has a proper conversation with his crush, he is already well-versed with her likes and dislikes. C’mon you know you too have checked out a crush on Facebook. He blames his chronic singledom on his bad luck and his anxieties about love are just plain relatable. With his friends pitching in with advice and support every step of the way, Balu’s story shows that wooing is a team effort.

Committed relationship

It’s the phase Balu is yearning for, just like countless single people who feel wistful as their feeds fill up with photos of romantic sunsets on the beach, candle-lit dates, the shared pizza slice... But beneath the Instagram filter, of course, lie unforeseen challenges. And with the pressures of modern lives, the classic advice of commitment and sacrifice no longer suffices, as Tejkiran aka TJ discovers. Working a stressful corporate job, TJ is an everyman whose attitude to love can be summed up simply - commitment is no joke. But, despite his sense of clarity, he is woefully unprepared for the surprises, and learnings, in store for him.

Marriage

With ever more responsibilities and expectations, marriage throws curveballs unlike any seen before while dating. Add to that the sharing of space, this love thing just got a whole lot more complicated, as Bharat Kulkarni can confess. When he married his college sweetheart, he didn’t anticipate the myriad challenges of an intercultural marriage, or gender relationships or...remembering dates. His wife, moreover, has a niggling complaint that he’s slid down her expectation scale after marriage. A character straight out of a forwarded joke, Bharat has a lot of comedic mishaps, and soul-searching, in store of him as he and his wife try to navigate marriage.

Brought to you by the makers of the popular web series Rise, Born Free and Half Ticket, What’s Your Status is peppered with relatable rants and insightful dialogues on the nature of love. Remember the viral ‘half day’ rant that you could totally relate to? That’s our very own frustrated TJ just trying to have a life. You can watch episode 1 of What’s Your Status below.

Play

Will Balu succeed in wooing Ayesha? Will TJ find happiness in love? Will Bharat find peace in his marriage? The entire first season of What’s Your Status is available on the YouTube channel Cheers. Watch it here. You can subscribe to Cheers, here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Ultra Shorts and not by the Scroll editorial team.