The Daily Fix

The Daily Fix: Mallya case raises the question of whether government is doing enough to tackle NPAs

Earlier this week, former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan wrote a note to Parliament on non-performing assets.

by 
AFP

Businessman Vijay Mallya’s claim on Wednesday that he met Finance Minister Arun Jaitley before fleeing the country and offered a settlement has sent ripples through government and animated the opposition. Mallya, who defaulted on nearly Rs 9,000 crore in bank loans, fled India in March 2016. He has been living in exile in the United Kingdom, despite the Centre’s efforts to extradite him. Earlier this year, an injured Mallya dubbed himself the “poster boy of bank default” and a lightning rod for public anger. Mallya’s case that he has been made a scapegoat does not quite hold water. But it is true that he is the symptom of a larger problem that threatens to cripple the economy: that of non-performing assets. The new sensation in the Mallya case should lead to the question of what the government has done to tackle it, particularly when it comes to large-scale defaulters.

Is it a coincidence that Mallya’s dramatic revelations emerged around the same time as a note written to Parliament by former Reserve Bank of India governor Raghuram Rajan? In the 17-page missive, Rajan underlines the pressing problem of non-performing assets and the considerable action that still needs to be taken on it. While the Centre exulted over Rajan’s observations that many of the bad loans date back to 2006-2008, or the tenure of the United Progressive Alliance, it needs to take note of other, more sobering, observations as well. Rajan particularly emphasised the government’s failure to go after defaulting promoters and frauds.

Over the past few years, the National Democratic Alliance has given the appearance of putting in place mechanisms and legislation to crack down on non-performing assets. These included amendments to the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act, 2002, and the Recovery of Debts Due to Banks and Financial Institutions Act, 1993, which had established debt recovery tribunals, and the introduction of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. Yet, as Rajan points out, debt recovery under the first two mechanisms had been poor, because large promoters knew how to game the system. The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, analysts now predict, could go the same way.

The major problem seems to be of investigation and enforcement, particularly when it comes to cracking down on large-scale defaulters and frauds, who created non-performing assets through blatantly illegal activities. The system, Rajan observed, had failed to bring “a single high profile fraudster to book”. He also mentions sending a list of high-profile cases to the prime minister’s office, urging that “we coordinate action to bring at least one or two to book”, but is not aware of any progress on this front. The Opposition claims that diamond merchant Nirav Modi and his uncle, Mehul Choksi, both of whom have fled the country, were on the list of frauds sent by Rajan.

Indeed, it has been pointed out that fleeing billionaires, wanted for reasons ranging from graft to loan default, have had it remarkably easy under the National Democratic Alliance. Mallya’s departure was reportedly described as “assisted escape” by one Enforcement Directorate official, while arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari seemed to have made an exit under nose of several investigating agencies. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj herself had helped procure travel papers for the disgraced former Indian Premier League chief, Lalit Modi, apparently on “humanitarian grounds”. While those that got away make the headlines, there are said to be a number of large-scale defaulters within the country’s borders. Even if the government is not directly responsible for Mallya’s getaway, what explains its magnanimity towards the others?

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

People who fall through the gaps in road safety campaigns

Helmet and road safety campaigns might have been neglecting a sizeable chunk of the public at risk.

City police, across the country, have been running a long-drawn campaign on helmet safety. In a recent initiative by the Bengaluru Police, a cop dressed-up as ‘Lord Ganesha’ offered helmets and roses to two-wheeler riders. Earlier this year, a 12ft high and 9ft wide helmet was installed in Kota as a memorial to the victims of road accidents. As for the social media leg of the campaign, the Mumbai Police made a pop-culture reference to drive the message of road safety through their Twitter handle.

But, just for the sake of conversation, how much safety do helmets provide anyway?

Lack of physical protections put two-wheeler riders at high risk on the road. According to a recent report by the World Health Organisation (WHO), more than 1.25 million people die each year as a result of road traffic crashes. Nearly half of those dying on the world’s roads are ‘vulnerable road users’ – pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists. According to the Indian transport ministry, about 28 two-wheeler riders died daily on Indian roads in 2016 for not wearing helmets.

The WHO states that wearing a motorcycle helmet correctly can reduce the risk of death by almost 40% and the risk of severe injury by over 70%. The components of a helmet are designed to reduce impact of a force collision to the head. A rigid outer shell distributes the impact over a large surface area, while the soft lining absorbs the impact.

However, getting two-wheeler riders to wear protective headgear has always been an uphill battle, one that has intensified through the years owing to the lives lost due on the road. Communication tactics are generating awareness about the consequences of riding without a helmet and changing behaviour that the law couldn’t on its own. But amidst all the tag-lines, slogans and get-ups that reach out to the rider, the safety of the one on the passenger seat is being ignored.

Pillion rider safety has always been second in priority. While several state governments are making helmets for pillion riders mandatory, the lack of awareness about its importance runs deep. In Mumbai itself, only 1% of the 20 lakh pillion riders wear helmets. There seems to be this perception that while two-wheeler riders are safer wearing a helmet, their passengers don’t necessarily need one. Statistics prove otherwise. For instance, in Hyderabad, the Cyberabad traffic police reported that 1 of every 3 two-wheeler deaths was that of a pillion rider. DGP Chander, Goa, stressed that 71% of fatalities in road accidents in 2017 were of two-wheeler rider and pillion riders of which 66% deaths were due to head injury.

Despite the alarming statistics, pillion riders, who are as vulnerable as front riders to head-injuries, have never been the focus of helmet awareness and safety drives. To fill-up that communication gap, Reliance General Insurance has engineered a campaign, titled #FaceThePace, that focusses solely on pillion rider safety. The campaign film tells a relatable story of a father taking his son for cricket practice on a motorbike. It then uses cricket to bring our attention to a simple flaw in the way we think about pillion rider safety – using a helmet to play a sport makes sense, but somehow, protecting your head while riding on a two-wheeler isn’t considered.

This road safety initiative by Reliance General Insurance has taken the lead in addressing the helmet issue as a whole — pillion or front, helmets are crucial for two-wheeler riders. The film ensures that we realise how selective our worry about head injury is by comparing the statistics of children deaths due to road accidents to fatal accidents on a cricket ground. Message delivered. Watch the video to see how the story pans out.

Play

To know more about Reliance general insurance policies, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Reliance General Insurance and not by the Scroll editorial team.