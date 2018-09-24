The Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Fund has been asked to leave Teen Murti Bhavan by Monday, September 24, by the Directorate of Estates of the Union Ministry of Urban Development.

The fund was established in 1964 and has been located at Teen Murti, once the residence of India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, since 1967. The notice was served on September 11, said the Fund’s secretary, Suman Dubey. However, the body is not leaving just yet and, according to a trustee, has sent “a legal reply” to the notice. Dubey added that the reply was sent on September 20.

The Fund offers research fellowships and scholarships to academics from across disciplines, conducts an annual lecture and organises memorial functions. In addition to these, it has also managed or funded other institutions such as the Jawahar Bal Bhavans for children and Anand Bhavan, the Nehru family’s Allahabad home, which now houses a planetarium, an exhibition and organises its own annual functions. The Fund is chaired by Congress leader Sonia Gandhi. Former member of the Rajya Sabha, Karan Singh, is its vice-chairman.

Saying that the Fund has given an “adequate reply” to the notice, Singh said: “We will do whatever we have to do to safeguard the institution.”

The ‘larger perspective’

Political scientist and a trustee of the Fund, Zoya Hasan, however, sees the eviction notice as “part of the [Centre’s] whole attempt to diminish Jawaharlal Nehru and dilute his legacy”.

The Nehru Memorial Museum and Library, also housed at Teen Murti Bhavan, has also been in a tussle with the government for over a year. The institutions based out of Teen Murti Bhavan have all been focussed on Nehru. The museum preserves Nehru’s personal papers and other documents related to the freedom movement. The Bharatiya Janata Party-led government, however, has made attempts to include tributes to other prime ministers and politicians as well – proposals that have not gone down well with several members of the Nehru Memorial and Museum Society.

In 2017, some of its members, including the historian Nayanjot Lahiri, objected to the Centre’s plans to set up another museum, dedicated to the “Prime Ministers of India”, in the Teen Murti Bhavan premises. The members objected again at a meeting in July. In August, a number of members from the Congress expressed their reservations about having a new museum featuring others, and met Rajnath Singh, home minister and vice-president of the Society. The president of the Society is Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

At each point, the BJP government has been accused of attempting to dilute Nehru’s legacy. While larger projects such as the proposed new museum have caused a furore, there have been several smaller changes and erasures as well. For instance, Nehru’s portrait which would hang behind the speaker in the seminar zone was removed and replaced with that of Hindutva ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhayay, said Hasan. “This matter has been raised by various people, Rajnath Singh has assured it would be restored,” she said. “I do not know if they have done it but it had not been till three weeks go.”

Hasan added: “It is part of the attempt to question Nehru’s extraordinary contribution to Modern India and the establishment of Indian democracy. Indian democracy is successful because very strong foundations were laid [after Independence]. By denying or diminishing Nehru’s contribution, we diminish ourselves.”