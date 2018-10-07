Weekend Reads

  1. Rituparna Chatterjee on Firstpost asks whether, with women naming and shaming their abusers, India’s #metoo moment is here.
  2. Nehmat Kaur, in The Wire, writes about the “dark underbelly of the Indian media”.
  3. An older piece from Raksha Kumar in the Hindu narrates the story of how abuse can work and yet be hard to talk about.
  4. Ankur Pathak in the Huffington Post speaks to the woman who spoke up about Queen director Vikas Bahl allegedly assaulting her.
  5. Rukmini S. in Mint writes about how urban Indians today are still getting married in the same way that their grandparents did: through arranged matches within their communities.
  6. In a report for Business Standard, Kumar Sambhav explains how Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan are distributing free phones ahead of elections, with major gains going to telecom operator Reliance Jio.
  7. Annie Gowen writes in the Columbia Journalism Review about the dangers faced by journalists who attempt to report in the conflict zone that is Kashmir.
  8. Rahul Bhatia, writing in the New York Times, talks about the Indian government’s “astonishing hunger” for the data of its citizens.
  9. Going beyond just benne dosa, Anurag Mullick and Priya Ganapathy in Conde Naste Traveller collect 30 dishes to try in the 30 districts of Karnataka.
  10. The Chinese government managed to put microchips the size of a grain of rice on important computing machines that reached almost 30 US companies, including Amazon and Apple, report Jordan Robertson and Michael Riley in BloombergBusinessweek.