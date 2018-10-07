Weekend Reads
- Rituparna Chatterjee on Firstpost asks whether, with women naming and shaming their abusers, India’s #metoo moment is here.
- Nehmat Kaur, in The Wire, writes about the “dark underbelly of the Indian media”.
- An older piece from Raksha Kumar in the Hindu narrates the story of how abuse can work and yet be hard to talk about.
- Ankur Pathak in the Huffington Post speaks to the woman who spoke up about Queen director Vikas Bahl allegedly assaulting her.
- Rukmini S. in Mint writes about how urban Indians today are still getting married in the same way that their grandparents did: through arranged matches within their communities.
- In a report for Business Standard, Kumar Sambhav explains how Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan are distributing free phones ahead of elections, with major gains going to telecom operator Reliance Jio.
- Annie Gowen writes in the Columbia Journalism Review about the dangers faced by journalists who attempt to report in the conflict zone that is Kashmir.
- Rahul Bhatia, writing in the New York Times, talks about the Indian government’s “astonishing hunger” for the data of its citizens.
- Going beyond just benne dosa, Anurag Mullick and Priya Ganapathy in Conde Naste Traveller collect 30 dishes to try in the 30 districts of Karnataka.
- The Chinese government managed to put microchips the size of a grain of rice on important computing machines that reached almost 30 US companies, including Amazon and Apple, report Jordan Robertson and Michael Riley in BloombergBusinessweek.