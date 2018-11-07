Bahadur Shah Zafar II (October 24, 1775-November 7, 1862), the last Mughal king of Delhi, died in Rangoon, Burma (Yangon, Myanmar), exiled by the British. He lies buried there today and his tomb has become a popular shrine, to which devotees congregate in large numbers. However, Zafar had always wanted to be buried in his beloved Delhi, having earmarked his gravesite in Mehrauli next to the Shrine of Khwaja Qutbuddin Bakhtiyar Kaki (1173-1235), the original Sufi (Chishti) saint of Delhi. Zafar and his predecessor Akbar Shah II had gotten a summer palace constructed here – including a remarkable small mosque in marble, the Moti Masjid – which has since come to be known as the Zafar Mahal complex.

This monument by the last Mughal king, along with his famous Urdu poetry, are the final direct cultural products of the remarkable empire. Zafar’s ghazals, as well as the modestly grand summer palace he built to shelter what he thought would be his final resting place, symbolise the tension between nostalgia for a golden past and the profound sense of its loss already available to its last legatee and agent. These images of the monument and three translations from his Urdu ghazals reflect upon Zafar’s acute awareness of his lack of power in the affairs of the state as only a titular head, but also his extreme prowess as a poet king at the zenith of the advanced cultural landscape of his time.

I wish you had made me the master of royals,

Or made my crown the bowl for alms and betrayals. You should have made me mad, crazy only for you,

Why did you make me wise, capable of denials? You made me poor, fit only for sifting through dust,

And I wish the dust of her feet were my trials. If you made me intoxicated with love,

Why did you make the measure of life small vials? A wretched heart torn a hundred times over lives,

To be the shoulder to rest her hair is my desire. If I were not worthy to be with the Sufis,

Could have been good for the company of drunks, defiant? If you wished to burn me by parting from the pourer,

Should have made me the lamp of the tavern’s foyer. The fire of beauty was not unveiled in the garden,

Or the bulbul too would have been made a moth on fire. This incessant world is a vile place, O Zafar,

Its cities should have been desolate and dire.

Play

yā mujhe afsar-e-shāhāna banāyā hotā

yā mirā taaj gadāyāna banāyā hotā apnā dīvāna banāyā mujhe hotā tū ne

kyuuñ ḳhirad-mand banāyā na banāyā hotā ḳhāksārī ke liye garche banāyā thā mujhe

kaash ḳhāk-e-dar-e-jānāna banāyā hotā nashsha-e-ishq kā gar zarf diyā thā mujh ko

umr kā tañg na paimāna banāyā hotā dil-e-sad-chāk banāyā to balā se lekin

zulf-e-mushkīñ kā tire shāna banāyā hotā sūfiyoñ ke jo na thā lā.eq-e-sohbat to mujhe

qābil-e-jalsa-e-rindāna banāyā hotā thā jalānā hī agar dūri-e-sāqī se mujhe

to charāġh-e-dar-e-mai-ḳhāna banāyā hotā shola-e-husn chaman meñ na dikhāyā us ne

varna bulbul ko bhī parvāna banāyā hotā roz māmūra-e-duniyā meñ ḳharābī hai “zafar”

aisī bastī ko to vīrāna banāyā hotā





The heart is asunder, singed to a kebab,

This love has been the disaster of my life. My murder rests good on you, don’t worry,

You have found grace, I am away from strife. “Enamoured” one day, “mad” on another,

Each day I was given new names, new life. Why should I not drink my blood in envy?

When today, with my rival they wine. The goblet’s lips kissed yours in ecstasy,

My victory was to bite into mine. For you, I wandered streets with tearful eyes,

Setting my heart on you was misery. We have washed your street with a storm of tears,

Our begging bowl of a cap is now empty. Without replies now, this is what we found,

That the messenger is our sole reply. Had asked for your picture to console my heart,

Looking at it I am more uneasy. Your tyranny – boundless, day of reck’ning –one,

I wonder how the account is compiled. Zafar, change the refrain, recite that ghazal,

Of which each verse is your picked poetry.

jigar ke TukḌe hue jal ke dil kabāb huā

ye ishq jaan ko mere koī azaab huā kiyā jo qatl mujhe tum ne ḳhuub kaam kiyā

ki maiñ azaab se chhūTā tumheñ savāb huā kabhī to shefta us ne kahā kabhī shaidā

ġharaz ki roz nayā ik mujhe ḳhitāb huā piyūñ na rashk se ḳhuuñ kyūñki dam-ba-dam apnā

ki saath ġhair ke vo aaj ham-sharāb huā tumhāre lab ke lab-e-jām ne liye bose

lab apne kaaTā kiyā maiñ na kāmyāb huā galī galī tirī ḳhātir phirā ba-chashm-e-pur-āb

lagā ke tujh se dil apnā bahut ḳharāb huā tirī galī meñ bahā.e phire hai sail-e-sarishk

hamārā kāsa-e-sar kyā huā habāb huā javāb-e-ḳhat ke na likhne se ye huā mālūm

ki aaj se hameñ ai nāma-bar javāb huā mañgā.ī thī tirī tasvīr dil kī taskīñ ko

mujhe to dekhte hī aur iztirāb huā sitam tumhāre bahut aur din hisāb kā ek

mujhe hai soch ye hī kis tarah hisāb huā “zafar” badal ke radīf aur tū ġhazal vo sunā

ki jis kā tujh se har ik sher intiḳhāb huā

I am the sinner’s fault, somewhat,

Your devotee, O God, somewhat. I do not understand whole or part,

In my heart, I know not all, somewhat. I remain loyal to you,

Faithful I am, faithless – somewhat. Since I do not meet any other,

With him I have communion – somewhat. The intoxication of love has given me flight,

In bliss, I fly some things, somewhat. My dreams lie in wakefulness,

I see visions better there, somewhat. I may not be anyone, yet,

Don’t ask – I am what I am – somewhat. Let them think me their humble servant,

I am the dust of the road, of the feet – somewhat. I have got the blessed eye of faith,

O Zafar, from something I have moved to somewhat.

maiñ huuñ aasī ki pur-ḳhatā kuchh huuñ

terā banda huuñ ai ḳhudā kuchh huuñ juzv o kul ko nahīñ samajhtā maiñ

dil meñ thoḌā sā jāntā kuchh huuñ tujh se ulfat nibāhtā huuñ maiñ

bā-vafā huuñ ki bevafā kuchh huuñ jab se nā-āshnā huuñ maiñ sab se

tab kahīñ us se āshnā kuchh huuñ nashsha-e-ishq le uḌā hai mujhe

ab maze meñ uḌā rahā kuchh huuñ ḳhvāb merā hai ain bedārī

maiñ to us meñ bhī dekhtā kuchh huuñ garche kuchh bhī nahīñ huuñ maiñ lekin

us pe bhī kuchh na pūchho kyā kuchh huuñ samjhe vo apnā ḳhāksār mujhe

ḳhāk-e-rah huuñ ki ḳhāk-e-pā kuchh huuñ chashm-e-altāf faḳhr-e-dīñ se huuñ

ai “zafar” kuchh se ho gayā kuchh huuñ

Translations and photographs by Maaz Bin Bilal, Assistant Professor in Literary Studies at OP Jindal Global University.