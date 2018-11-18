- In the Indian Express, Meghnad Desai on a divided Sri Lanka.
- India must remain engaged in the multiple processes for reconciliation in Afghanistan, urges Rakesh Sood in the Hindu.
- Devdutt Pattnaik, writing in the Economic Times, points to a case of #MeToo in the Mahabharat.
- Bollywood actors have played a role in national politics, though with varying effects, writes Rasheed Kidwai in the Hindu BLInk.
- In America, all major media houses, even those with rightwing leanings, stood in solidarity with CNN’s fight for basic access to the White House. It is a far cry from the politically divided media in India, writes Barkha Dutt in the Hindustan Times.
- In Britain, the right would rather drive the country to destruction than compromise on Brexit, writes Nick Cohen in the Guardian.
- Predicting future wars has always been a tricky business, concludes Christopher Clark in a review for the New York Review of Books.
- In the Atlantic, Kathy Gilsinan on the radical evolution of WikiLeaks.
- The trolls of Hindutva have limited intellects and enormous chips on their shoulder, so it should come as no surprise that they would want to ban the “anti-Indian” music of TM Krishna, Tavleen Singh points out in the Indian Express.
- Also in the Economic Times, Indulekha Aravind delves into why Sabarimala is becoming a big issue for all parties in Kerala.