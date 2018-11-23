Journalist and author Kalpana Sharma will take over as Scroll.in’s Readers’ Editor from December 1. She will replace C Rammanohar Reddy, who has resigned to start a new project.

Scroll.in’s Readers’ Editor has three main responsibilities:

To inquire into and respond to readers’ concerns and complaints. To advise the editor on where corrections and clarifications are necessary. To advise on how to improve standards in the magazine across a wide swath of areas.

The Readers’ Editor reports to Scroll.in’s readers. The editor and publisher have no say in what the Readers’ Editor takes up for investigation and cannot influence her findings.

Sharma is a veteran journalist. In her 46 years in the field, she has worked with Himmat Weekly, where she was the editor during the Emergency; The Indian Express, where she was editor of Express Magazine; The Times of India, with which she was a Senior Assistant Editor; and The Hindu, where she was Deputy Editor and Mumbai Bureau Chief. Most recently, she was a Consulting Editor with the Economic & Political Weekly.

Sharma has chosen to focus on developmental and environmental issues as well as gender in her writing. Her column, The Other Half, commented on contemporary issues from a gender perspective first in The Indian Express in 1985 and later in The Hindu until 2016.

She is the author of Rediscovering Dharavi: Stories from Asia’s Largest Slum, and editor of Missing: Half the Story, Journalism as if Gender Matters. She has also co-edited Whose News? The Media and Women’s Issues, and Terror Counter-Terror: Women Speak Out.

Scroll.in’s readers can write to the Readers’ Editor at readerseditor@scroll.in.